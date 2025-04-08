AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:34 p.m. EDT

Octavio Dotel, who once held record of pitching for 13 major league teams, dies in DR roof collapse

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Former major league relief pitcher Octavio Dotel was among the dead after a roof collapsed at a nightclub in his native Dominican Republic where he was attending a merengue concert. Dotel pitched for 13 major league teams in a 15-year career and won a world championship with the St. Louis Cardinals. He was 51. Dotel signed with the New York Mets in 1993 as an amateur free agent and made his major league debut in 1999. He turned into a reliable and at times dominant reliever while appearing in 758 games from 1999-2013.

Nuggets fire coach Malone and won’t extend GM Booth in stunning move as postseason looms

Michael Malone, who coached the Denver Nuggets to the NBA title in 2023 and has led the team to eight consecutive winning seasons, was fired in a stunning move that comes with less than a week in the regular season. General manager Calvin Booth is also out. His contract won’t be renewed. The Nuggets said David Adelman will become the coach for the remainder of the season. They are 47-32 this season with three games left but have dropped four consecutive games and are in a logjam of teams fighting for home-court advantage in Round 1 of the playoffs.

Grizzlies’ Jaylen Wells breaks his wrist after hard landing sends rookie to the hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Memphis starting guard Jaylen Wells broke his right wrist on a hard fall on his arm and head from a midair collision at the end of a fast-break dunk during a victory over Charlotte. The injury likely ends the rookie’s season right before the Grizzlies go into the playoffs. Wells was down for eight minutes before being lifted by medical personnel onto a stretcher with his head strapped in to restrict motion and taken to a hospital. Wells was at the rim when he was inadvertently undercut from behind. The contact caused Wells to lose his balance in the air.

Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau are back in the fold at the Masters. It’s a rare occasion

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau are getting a rare chance to compete against all the best players. That’s where the world of golf is at the moment with the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf unable to come to any kind of agreement. The Masters is the first time in nine months Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are playing for a major prize against Rahm and DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith. Rahm says it doesn’t make the Masters any more special. DeChambeau says his dream hasn’t changed. He wants to win a Masters green jacket.

Red Sox OF Jarren Duran says he opened up about suicide attempt to ‘reach those who feel alone’

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran said he went public about his 2022 suicide attempt to “reach those who feel alone.” Duran said that he tried to kill himself after struggling early in his baseball career. In a statement released through the team on Tuesday, Duran said: “Talking about this wasn’t easy, but it felt important.” Duran said he was hard on himself after shuttling back and forth to the minors in his first two seasons. He described an attempt at suicide in the Netflix series “The Clubhouse: A Year With the Red Sox.”

With top seed in East secured, Atkinson wants to get some of Cavaliers’ top players some rest

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kenny Atkinson thought during training camp that realistic goals for the Cleveland Cavaliers would be 50 wins and a top-three seed in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers surpassed those goals awhile ago to the point where Atkinson is planning for a possible championship run. Cleveland wrapped up the top seed in the East with its 135-113 victory over the Chicago Bulls. It is the fourth time in franchise history they will go into the playoffs with the conference’s best record. The last time was 2016 when the Cavaliers won their first NBA title and delivered Cleveland its first professional sports championship in 52 years.

Rory McIlroy and hopes for a Masters green jacket lie with his willingness to suffer heartache

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlroy is back for either more heartache or a green jacket that will allow him to take his place in golf history. And to think he was 21 when the Masters looked like it would be the first major he won. Now it’s the only one keeping him from a career Grand Slam. McIlroy has been chasing the final leg of the slam for 11 years. He knows what’s at stake. And he is at peace with the idea that the more he cares, the worse it hurts when he doesn’t win. He says he’s willing to accept that.

Agreement in works to settle Northwestern hazing lawsuits that led to football coach’s firing

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Northwestern University football players are finalizing an agreement with the school to settle lawsuits alleging hazing and abuse on the team that led to longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald’s firing. The private university in suburban Chicago has been reeling from the scandal that engulfed the athletic department. Former football players filed the first lawsuits in 2023, alleging sexual abuse and racial discrimination on the team. Details of the proposed settlement weren’t made public this week. Court documents say those are being finalized. Fitzgerald has filed his own lawsuit against the school. His attorneys say there is no evidence he was aware of hazing.

Bend it like Declan: Rice curls home two free kicks as Arsenal beats Real Madrid 3-0 in CL quarters

LONDON (AP) — Declan Rice curled home two superb free kicks to help give Arsenal a 3-0 win over defending champion Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. Rice opened the scoring in the 58th minute by bending a free kick around the Madrid wall and inside the near post leaving goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois stranded. With Madrid great Roberto Carlos looking on in the stands — the Brazilian scored a number of spectacular free kicks in his day — Rice then repeated the feat in the 70th by curling another effort into the far top corner.Mikel Merino added the third to put Arsenal on the brink of returning to the semifinals for the first time since 2009.

Kane misses, Frattesi scores as Inter beats Bayern 2-1 in 1st leg of Champions League quarterfinals

MUNICH (AP) — Inter Milan’s treble chances are still very much on after it won 2-1 at Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. Lautaro Martínez took his opportunity in the first half, shortly after Harry Kane had hit the woodwork for Bayern, in an uncharacteristic miss that had the England forward clutching his face in disbelief. Substitute Thomas Müller appeared to have rescued a 1-1 draw for Bayern with the equalizer five minutes from time but Davide Frattesi scored the winner three minutes later. The result ended Bayern’s 22-match unbeaten home run in Europe and kept up Inter Milan’s hopes of returning to the same stadium for the Champions League final on May 31.

