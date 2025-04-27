AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:34 a.m. EDT

Shedeur Sanders’ dramatic fall to Day 3 of the NFL draft is still baffling

Shedeur Sanders’ dramatic fall to Day 3 of the NFL draft baffled fans, analysts and some general managers and coaches. Sanders was considered a top-five overall pick after finishing his career at Colorado but he wasn’t even among the first five quarterbacks selected. He slipped all the way to the fifth round without any obvious explanation, leaving everyone to speculate about his shortcomings and question whether Hall of Fame father Deion Sanders somehow scared teams away. Shedeur Sanders was never involved in any off-field incidents yet his criticized was assailed by various media outlets who cited unidentified sources in the weeks leading up the draft.

Aaron Gordon’s historic dunk at buzzer lifts Nuggets over Clippers 101-99 and ties series 2-2

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Gordon slammed down Nikola Jokic’s miss as time expired to lift the Denver Nuggets over the Los Angeles Clippers 101-99 on Saturday to tie their playoff series 2-2. Video review confirmed the ball left Gordon’s hands above the rim just before the buzzer sounded after the Nuggets had blown a 22-point lead. Jokic had 36 points, 21 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. and Christian Braun had 17 points apiece. Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points for the Clippers. Norman Powell added 22 and Ivica Zubac had 19 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

Stephen Curry heats up with Jimmy Butler out, scores 36 as Warriors beat Rockets 104-93 for 2-1 lead

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry eventually found his shooting groove and got hot while Houston tried everything to stop him, finishing with 36 points, nine assists and seven rebounds to lead the Golden State Warriors past the Rockets 104-93 for a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series. The Warriors won without Jimmy Butler, who sat out with a pelvic injury. Buddy Hield scored 17 points off the bench with five 3-pointers as the Warriors won their sixth straight Game 3 in the opening round. Gary Payton II scored 11 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter.

Man U scores late in 1-1 draw at Bournemouth. Liverpool can win Premier League later Sunday

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Rasmus Hojlund has scored in added time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Manchester United at Bournemouth in the Premier League. United was on course to lose for a 16th time in the league this season after Antoine Semenyo’s first-half strike. But a late flurry of pressure paid off after Bournemouth went down to 10 men and Hojlund converted from close range for his ninth goal of the season. The point moved United up to 14th in the standings. Semenyo fired a low shot from inside the box to beat United goalkeeper Andre Onana in the 23rd minute. Liverpool needs only one point at home to Tottenham later Sunday to clinch the Premier League title.

Arizona’s Eugenio Suárez becomes 19th player in MLB history to hit 4 HRs in game

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez homered in his first four at-bats against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night. Suárez’s fourth homer tied it 7 in the ninth inning off Braves closer Raisel Iglesias. He’s the 19th player in MLB history to hit four homers in a game and first since J.D. Martinez accomplished the feat — also for the D-backs — in 2017. The 33-year-old third baseman hit a solo shot in the second, a two-run homer in the fourth, and two more solo drives in the sixth and ninth. The first three came off Braves starter Grant Holmes. The right-hander was taken out of the game following Suarez’s third homer, which traveled 443 feet to center. Suárez has 10 homers this season.

Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog soaks in the moment after scoring 1st goal in nearly 3 years in Game 4

DENVER (AP) — Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog scored his first NHL goal in nearly three years in the second period of Game 4 against Dallas in a 4-0 win. The crowd erupted soon after Landeskog’s snap shot went into the net. He was quickly greeted by teammates along the boards and hugged by Nathan MacKinnon after he made his way over to the bench. It was Landeskog’s first score since June 20, 2022, against Tampa Bay in the Stanley Cup Finals. He helped the Avalanche hoist the Cup six days later. Landeskog was sidelined for three regular seasons because of a chronically injured right knee. He made his return in Game 3.

Thunder get time to rest after sweeping Grizzlies to become first team to reach 2nd round

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — As the first team to move on to the second round of the NBA playoffs, the Oklahoma City Thunder get some time off. Rest for the best. Oklahoma City, which finished the regular season with the best record in the NBA at 68-14, closed out a four-game sweep of the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday with a 117-115 victory. The Thunder, who have won eight straight dating to the regular season, await the winner of the Los Angeles Clippers-Denver Nuggets series that is tied 2-2.

Shedeur Sanders will be part of the competition for Browns’ QB spot despite drop in NFL draft

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns shocked many observers around the NFL when they didn’t take Shedeur Sanders during the first two days of the draft. The Browns eventually ended the draft’s biggest drama by taking Sanders with the 144th overall pick. Sanders was the second quarterback drafted by Cleveland this weekend and the 14th since the Browns returned to the league in 1999. Cleveland began the draft by trading out of the second-overall spot and passing on a chance to take Sanders’ teammate and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

Haeran Ryu and Mao Saigo share the 3rd-round lead in the Chevron Championship

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Haeran Ryu capped a front-nine run in the Chevron Championship with a chip-in birdie on the ninth hole, then held on in tricky wind conditions Saturday for a share of the third-round lead with Mao Saigo. On a gusty, sunny day at The Club at Carlton Woods in the first women’s major tournament of the year, Ryu parred the final nine holes for a 4-under 68. Saigo followed with 69 to match Ryu at 9-under 207. Ryu opened with a 65 on Thursday for share of the lead with Yan Liu, then shot a 74 to fall two strokes back. Lindy Duncan was a stroke back after a 70.

Novak and Griffin shoot 61 in Zurich Classic better-ball play to take 3-shot lead

AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin shot an 11-under 61 in better-ball play Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Zurich Classic, the PGA Tour’s only team event. Each chasing their first PGA Tour title, Novak and Griffin took a 27-under 189 total into the alternate-shot finale Sunday at TPC of Louisiana. Novak is coming off a playoff loss last week to Justin Thomas in the RBC Heritage. Masters champion Rory McIlroy and fellow Irishman Shane Lowry, the defending champions, were five strokes back after a 61. McIlroy returned from a weather delay of about 90 minutes to make a 30-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th.

