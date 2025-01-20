AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:33 a.m. EST

Bills will face Chiefs in AFC title game; Eagles will host the Commanders in NFC championship game

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game in their fourth playoff matchup in five years. Allen ran for two touchdowns and the Bills beat Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens 27-25 in a divisional game Sunday. Mark Andrews dropped a pass from Jackson on a 2-point conversion that would’ve tied it with 1:33 remaining and Buffalo held on for the victory. The Chiefs have defeated the Bills three straight times in the playoffs, including the conference title game four years ago in Kansas City. It’ll be Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles hosting Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game.

Novak Djokovic gets his apologies and is ready to focus on Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has received the apologies he wanted from the Australian Open’s local broadcaster and its employee who insulted him on the air. And so, according to the tournament, the 24-time Grand Slam champion is ready to concentrate on his quarterfinal showdown with Carlos Alcaraz. After winning at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday evening to set up the contest against Alcaraz, Djokovic declined to do the customary post-match on court TV interview, but didn’t immediately say why, eliciting some jeering from spectators. Only later that night, at his news conference, did Djokovic explain that he was taking a stand to protest comments made by Tony Jones on Channel 9 last Friday.

Josh Allen advances while Lamar Jackson goes home, carrying the burden of another playoff loss

Either Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen had to lose. Allen played a cleaner game, so he’s advancing with the Buffalo Bills to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game. Turnovers were the difference in both divisional playoff games on Sunday. The Bills had none in a 27-25 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. The Philadelphia Eagles also didn’t have any in a 28-22 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Allen was efficient, ran for two scores and made sure he protected the ball in tough, winter conditions. Jackson had multiple giveaways for the first time this season, with an interception and fumble.

Josh Allen scores 2 TDs, Bills force 3 turnovers to beat Ravens 27-25 and reach AFC title game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen rushed for two touchdowns, Buffalo’s defense forced three turnovers and the Bills advanced to the AFC championship game with a 27-25 win over the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round. The Bills hung on when a wide-open Mark Andrews dropped a 2-point conversion pass from Lamar Jackson, allowing the ball to bounce off his chest with 1:33 left. Jackson connected with a sliding Isaiah Likely for a 24-yard touchdown to give the Ravens a chance to tie it. The Bills advanced to the AFC championship game next Sunday against the conference’s top seed, the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Barkley runs for 78- and 62-yard TDs in the snow and Eagles top Rams 28-22 to head to NFC title game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saquon Barkley dashed through the snow for touchdown runs of 78 and 62 yards and finished with 205 yards rushing, Jalen Hurts had a 44-yard scoring run and the Philadelphia Eagles held on against the Los Angeles Rams 28-22 to advance to the NFC championship game for the second time in three seasons. Barkley ran for a 62-yard score in the first half and stretched the lead in the fourth when he blew through a hole and ran about untouched 78 yards for the touchdown. The Eagles will host the NFC championship game Sunday against Washington.

Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman seeks breakthrough for Black coaches on a historic day in America

ATLANTA (AP) — It’s hard to ignore the connections between Marcus Freeman’s fate as he tries to make history on Monday night and all that’s happening in America on the day of the big game. With a Notre Dame win over Ohio State, Freeman would become the first African American head football coach to capture a college title at the highest level in America’s favorite sport. Monday is national-title day but also the day the United States celebrates Martin Luther King Jr., and inaugurates Donald Trump to his second term as president. Freeman arrives at this moment on a day when America celebrates the man whose life was devoted to inclusion and equality, while diversity initiatives are increasingly under scrutiny on college campuses.

Spurs, Pacers make their way to Paris, for a week where all eyes will be on Victor Wembanyama

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Officially, Indiana will be the home team on the scoreboard when it plays San Antonio in Paris on Thursday. The Pacers know better. The upcoming NBA Paris Games are this week, with Indiana vs. San Antonio on Thursday and Saturday. The Pacers are the designated home team for the first matchup and the Spurs getting that distinction for the second game. The week is essentially going to be a weeklong celebration of France’s own Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio’s reigning NBA rookie of the year who likely will be an All-Star this season for the first time.

There’s a race this weekend, so Justin Marks made sure Trackhouse Racing had entry in the field

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Justin Marks had grandiose ideas when he bought Chip Ganassi Racing ahead of the 2022 NASCAR season. The former driver is probably the most forward-thinking team owner in NASCAR and in three seasons is making his mark all over motorsports. His latest venture is this weekend’s Rolex 24 at Daytona, where he’s assembled a team of NASCAR drivers Shan van Gisbergen, Connor Zilisch, IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin and sports car veteran Ben Keating. Marks is bringing four cars to the Daytona 500 next month and adding four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves. Marks is also working to eventually get Trackhouse entered into the Indy 500.

Ichiro is about to get his Hall of Fame moment. For Japan, he’s more than just a baseball star

TOKYO (AP) — Ichiro Suzuki is all about baseball, but he is much more than that at home in Japan. Ichiro is a wellspring of national pride — like Shohei Ohtani now — and his fame across the Pacific was therapeutic as the national economy sputtered through the so-called lost decades. On Tuesday, he’s expected to be the first Japanese elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, and possibly only the second player chosen unanimously.

Buckeyes, Irish used humbling losses as springboards to their national championship game showdown

ATLANTA (AP) — Ohio State and Notre Dame will meet in the College Football Playoff championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday night. Both teams survived embarrassing regular-season losses to make it to the game that will end the longest season in history. Ohio State will be playing for its first championship since 2014 and Notre Dame for its first since 1988. Since losing to Michigan, Ohio State has playoff wins over Tennessee, Oregon and Texas. Notre Dame has won 13 straight since losing to Northern Illinois. The Irish have beaten Indiana, Georgia and Penn State in the playoff.

