AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:32 p.m. EST

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals kept their playoff hopes alive by edging the Steelers 19-17

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Burrow passed for 277 yards and a touchdown, and the Cincinnati Bengals kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 19-17 win over the floundering Pittsburgh Steelers. Burrow also threw an interception and his NFL record streak of consecutive games with at least 250 yards passing and three touchdowns came to an end. But he did enough to propel the 9-8 Bengals to their fifth straight win and keep them in the mix until the season’s final day. Cincinnati will earn the seventh seed in the AFC if Denver loses to Kansas City and Miami either loses to or ties the New York Jets on Sunday. The Steelers are heading to the playoffs on a four-game losing streak.

Ravens wrap up the AFC North with a 35-10 rout of Cleveland; Jackson surpasses 4,000 yards passing

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw two touchdown passes, and the Baltimore Ravens won the AFC North for the second straight season, clinching the division with a 35-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns. The Ravens will open the playoffs at home against either the Los Angeles Chargers or Pittsburgh Steelers. Baltimore was two games behind the Steelers in the division before winning its final four to finish on top. Cleveland ended a dreadful season with six straight losses. Both Bailey Zappe and Dorian Thompson-Robinson took snaps at quarterback in the finale. Neither could move the ball much.

Chiefs finally depart KC for Denver amid ice storm after 4 hours spent waiting on the tarmac

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs finally departed from Kansas City International Airport for their game in Denver on Saturday after spending about four hours stranded on the tarmac amid an ice storm that blanketed the region ahead of an impending blizzard. The Chiefs tried to move up the flight as the weather bared down on them. But the plane they were expected to use was delayed in arriving, so the team had to stick with its mid-afternoon departure. Just before it took off, airport officials announced that all flight operations were suspended due to “rapid ice accumulation.” A break between the line of ice and the arrival of snow provided enough time to de-ice the plane, clear the runway and get the Chiefs off the ground.

Hideki Matsuyama sets personal best with 11 birdies for a 62 and leads Morikawa by 1 at Kapalua

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama and Collin Morikawa put on quite the show at Kapalua. Matsuyama set a personal best with 11 birdies for his round of 62. He still only leads by one shot because Morikawa also shot a 62. They were neck-and-neck all afternoon in calm conditions at The Sentry. Matsuyama set a 54-hole scoring record at 27-under 192. The Plantation course at Kapalua was built with the wind in mind. There was barely a breeze on the mountainous course overlooking the Pacific. Thomas Detry shot 65 and says it felt like a steady round. He was five shots behind.

Sonny Smart, father of Georgia coach Kirby Smart, dies after a fall in New Orleans

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia says football coach Kirby Smart’s father died early Saturday of complications from hip surgery after falling in New Orleans ahead of the Sugar Bowl. Sonny Smart fell while walking on New Year’s Eve and fractured his hip. He was hospitalized and had hip surgery at Ochsner Medical Center, where he died surrounded by his family. A longtime high school football coach in Alabama and Georgia, Sonny Smart coached Kirby when he was in high school. He became a regular at his son’s games when Kirby became head coach at his alma mater in 2016.

Kawhi Leonard in the starting lineup as he makes his season debut with Clippers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard was in the starting lineup and made his season debut as the Los Angeles Clippers hosted the Atlanta Hawks Saturday night. Leonard missed the Clippers’ first 34 games with what the team described as right knee injury recovery. It is his first NBA game action since April 26, when he played 25 minutes and scored nine points in Game 3 of the Clippers’ Western Conference first-round playoff series against Dallas. The Clippers lost that game and were eventually eliminated in six games. Coach Tyronn Lue said Leonard is on a minutes restriction, but did not say how much playing time the six-time All-Star forward would get.

Jeremiyah Love is expected to be ready for 7th-seeded Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman expects running back Jeremiyah Love to play in Thursday’s College Football Playoff semifinal game and the Fighting Irish ground game to be at full strength against sixth-seeded Penn State. Love played sparingly after re-injuring his right knee during seventh-seeded Notre Dame’s Sugar Bowl victory over second-seeded Georgia. But the only injury update Freeman provided Saturday was that backup tight end Cooper Flanagan would miss the rest of this season with a foot injury. That means the Notre Dame ground game should be at full strength, with quarterback Riley Leonard and running back Jadarian Price ready to play.

Heat begin a new chapter: Life without Jimmy Butler, who is suspended and seeking a trade

MIAMI (AP) — For the 119th time since Jimmy Butler joined Miami, the Heat played a game without him. This was different from the others. Butler is gone, banished by the Heat for seven games over what they called conduct detrimental to the team — and he’s probably not going to play for Miami again. His suspension started Saturday when the Heat played the Utah Jazz, and the team says it will agree to his wishes and try to facilitate a trade.

Touchdown Tommy! Montana State’s Mellott wins Walter Payton Award as top FCS offensive player

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott won the Walter Payton Award as the Football Championship Subdivision offensive player of the year Saturday night, two days before the top-ranked Bobcats face North Dakota State in the title game. Called Touchdown Tommy, the speedy Mellott edged North Dakota State quarterback Cam Miller and Southern Utah running back Targhee Lambson in voting announced at the FCS Awards Banquet in Frisco, Texas. Mellott has led Montana State to a 15-0 record. The senior from Butte, Montana, topped The Associated Press FCS All-America team and was the Walter Camp FCS Player of the Year. He leads the division in passing efficiency and points responsible for. Montana State and North Dakota State are set to meet Monday night at Toyota Stadium.

US beats Czechia 4-1 to set up world junior hockey final against Finland

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Boston University’s Cole Eiserman broke a second-period tie and the defending champion United States beat Czechia 4-1 on Saturday night to advance to the world junior hockey championship game. The Americans will face Finland — a 4-3 overtime winner over Sweden in the first semifinal — for the title Sunday night. Finland beat the United States 4-3 in overtime in group play. Boston College teammates Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault each had a goal and an assist for the Americans. Minnesota’s Oliver Moore also scored, and Michigan State’s Trey Augustine made 26 saves. In the first semifinal, Benjamin Rautiainen scored on a power play at 9:22 of overtime to lift Finland past Sweden.

