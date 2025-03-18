AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:32 a.m. EDT

Shohei Ohtani, Japan’s other baseball stars shook their nerves and delivered in MLB’s Tokyo opener

TOKYO (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto had a little extra zip on his fastball. Shohei Ohtani even admitted to some nerves. There was little doubt this was no ordinary baseball game. But the Japanese players who were playing in front of their home country at the Tokyo Dome on Tuesday night handled any jitters they had quite well, delivering in clutch moments as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-1 in Major League Baseball’s season opener. Ohtani finished with two hits and scored two runs in the Dodgers’ win while Yamamoto threw five excellent innings. Cubs lefty Shota Imanaga also threw four scoreless innings, facing Yamamoto in the first all-Japanese starting pitching duel on opening day in MLB history.

Baseball in Japan looks about the same, but the food and the vibe are different

TOKYO (AP) — The jammed sellout at the Tokyo Dome as the Dodgers and Cubs opened their regular season had a different vibe than the usual MLB game. Baseball in Japan — the game is called ’yakyu” (field ball) in Japanese — carries more of a rock-concert vibe than its American cousin. And with Shohei Ohtani teasing fans for a week in Tokyo as the two-game series approached, it’s a true spectacle. Young women carry beer kegs on their backs, drawing a cold draft while you’re seated watching the game. Fans are clearly more animated. Even elderly men come with a glove — just in case.

A players’ group founded by Novak Djokovic files an antitrust suit against tennis’ organizers

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The players’ association co-founded by 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic has filed an antitrust lawsuit against the women’s and men’s professional tours, the International Tennis Federation and the sport’s integrity agency. Tuesday’s filing in U.S. District Court in New York calls the groups in charge of tennis a cartel. The filing on behalf of the Professional Tennis Players’ Association says the organizations that run the sport hold “complete control over the players’ pay and working conditions” and their setup constitutes “textbook violations of state and federal law” that “immunize professional tennis from ordinary market forces and deny professional tennis players and other industry participants their right to fair competition.”

The Rise of the SEC: How a league known for the gridiron became kings of college basketball

The SEC was the best conference in basketball all season, landing a record 14 teams in the 68-team NCAA Tournament. It has the overall No. 1 seed in Auburn, another No. 1 seed in Florida, and four more schools are among the top four of their respective regions. So how did a league once known only for the gridiron become so dominant on the hardwood? It began with the hiring of Greg Sankey as the SEC commissioner. He implored schools to invest in their programs, hire the right coaches and pay them well, and take advantage of the transfer portal and NIL money.

The Thunder and Cavaliers lead the conferences by big margins. They’re playing for something more

The East is a runaway. The West is a bigger runaway. And the NBA hasn’t seen anything quite like this in nearly 40 years. While all the attention is on your NCAA brackets this week, it’s safe to go ahead and pencil in Cleveland as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and Oklahoma City as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. It’s not mathematically certain yet, but let’s face it, neither of those teams are going to get caught.

Rory McIlroy wins The Players Championship and Masters expectations rise

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Winning The Players Championship gave Rory McIlroy so much he doesn’t need. The $4.5 million payoff went to a player closing in on $100 million for his career. All the exemptions he already has. Winning also comes with higher expectations at the Masters. He doesn’t need those, either. That’s what happens when a player of his talent goes 11 years without a major and the Masters is the one keeping him from the career Grand Slam. But the wins at Sawgrass and Pebble Beach indicate that McIlroy is a more complete player. Now it’s a matter of staying the course.

Dodgers’ star Freeman scratched from lineup with left rib discomfort before opening day vs. Cubs

TOKYO (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was scratched from the starting lineup with left rib discomfort before the season opener against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night at the Tokyo Dome. Freeman was originally in the lineup, batting third and playing first base. The eight-time All-Star hit .282 with 22 homers and 89 RBIs last season. The Dodgers shuffled the lineup without Freeman, moving Kike Hernandez to first base and putting Michael Conforto in left field.

Dodgers star Mookie Betts returns to US to recuperate from illness, will miss 2 games in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — Shortstop Mookie Betts has returned to Los Angeles to continue recovering from an illness that will cause him to miss the Dodgers’ first two games of the regular season at the Tokyo Dome. Manager Dave Roberts says on Monday that the eight-time All-Star wouldn’t play against the Chicago Cubs because of an unspecified illness that’s caused him to lose nearly 15 pounds. Roberts says the 2018 AL Most Valuable Player is feeling better but Betts needed to return home and recuperate ahead of the team’s domestic opener on March 27.

Tracy Morgan says he’s OK, food poisoning caused incident at Knicks-Heat game

NEW YORK (AP) — Tracy Morgan says he is doing OK and that food poisoning was to blame for his taking ill during Monday’s Knicks-Heat game. The actor-comedian posted an update on Instagram Tuesday morning, along with a smiling photo from a hospital bed. He thanked fans for their concern and suggested humorously that perhaps his health episode even spelled good luck for the Knicks, who won the game. The 56-year-old Morgan is a longtime Knicks fan. He took ill in the second half of Monday night’s game, interrupting the action at Madison Square Garden for more than 10 minutes while workers cleaned up the area around his seat.

Heat have lost 8 straight for the 1st time since 2008 and are searching for answers

MIAMI (AP) — The last time a Miami Heat team lost eight consecutive games, before now, was 2008. Erik Spoelstra was an assistant coach in Pat Riley’s final season on the sideline. And that team was tanking. This team isn’t. The Heat — who just went 0-5 on a five-game homestand, followed by two road losses by a combined 55 points — are back home for five more games starting Wednesday against Detroit, with their season either on the brink or possibly even more dire already. The latest loss, the eighth in a row overall and the team’s 22nd in its last 31 games, was Monday at New York.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.