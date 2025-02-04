AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:31 p.m. EST

Luka Doncic is excited to join the Lakers after the shock of his stunning trade away from Dallas

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Luka Doncic says he was just as shocked as the rest of the basketball world when the Dallas Mavericks traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers. The superstar scorer has begun to recover from the move after his first two days in LA, and he’s already excited about a new chapter with LeBron James and his famed new team. Doncic officially joined the Lakers on Tuesday, just over two days after the Mavericks sent him to Los Angeles in that seismic trade. He said he had to check to make sure it wasn’t April 1.

When will Luka Doncic debut with the Lakers? Soon, but not before his calf strain is totally healed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers’ acquisition of Luka Doncic has altered the future of a franchise that had been trying to squeeze one more championship run out of 40-year-old LeBron James’ partnership with Anthony Davis. The Lakers’ next decade suddenly looks much brighter with Doncic at center stage, and they could even contend for a ring this year if Doncic makes a quick connection with James. Doncic is out with a strained left calf, but he is expected to be healthy fairly soon. He will practice with the Lakers this week before they make a firm plan for his debut.

Davis joins Mavericks, offers nod to magnitude of deal that sent Doncic to Lakers

Anthony Davis gave up a $6 million bonus as part of the seismic trade that brought him to the Dallas Mavericks and sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in a rare swap of superstars. Perhaps it was the first small step for the 10-time All-Star in trying to illustrate his understanding of the magnitude of a move that infuriated fans of his new team. Most of the ire has been directed at general manager Nico Harrison. Still, Davis is at risk of being viewed by Dallas fans as the guy in the deal that cost them their beloved Doncic. Davis seems well aware of it.

US national anthem booed before NBA, NHL games in Canada despite tariff pause

TORONTO (AP) — Fans booed the American national anthem before NHL and NBA games in Canada on Tuesday night, a sign that some Canadians were still upset despite President Donald Trump’s 30-day pause on tariff threats against Mexico and Canada. Boos echoed through Rogers Arena in Vancouver as singer Elizabeth Irving launched into the opening notes of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the NHL’s Canucks hosted the Colorado Avalanche. Fans cheered as she finished the song and the applause grew louder as Irving began “O Canada.” It was one of three arenas where the U.S. national anthem was jeered. A few fans booed before the Toronto Raptors hosted the New York Knicks.

Jayson Tatum scores 22, Celtics hold off Cavaliers 112-105 in matchup of Eastern Conference’s best

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 22 points, Derrick White added 20 and the Boston Celtics showed their championship makeup down the stretch with a 112-105 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in a matchup of the Eastern Conference’s top teams. The defending NBA titlists executed in the final minutes and held off the Cavs, who lost for just the fourth time in 28 home games. Kristaps Porzingis added 19 points and Jaylen Brown 16 with nine rebounds as Boston won its fourth straight and improved to 2-1 against Cleveland this season. Donovan Mitchell scored 31 points and Darius Garland 25 for the Cavs, who cut a 15-point deficit to four in the fourth quarter.

NFL referees union calls allegations of bias toward the Chiefs ‘insulting’

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The head of the union representing NFL officials calls allegations that officiating crews are biased in favor of the Kansas City Chiefs or any other team “insulting and preposterous.” NFL Referees Association executive director Scott Green released a statement on Tuesday thanking Commissioner Roger Goodell for dismissing the allegations and responding to “conspiracy theories” on social media about favoritism to the Chiefs. A handful of high-profile calls in the playoffs that have gone in Kansas City’s favor have fueled the theories of favoritism. But a deeper look at all penalties shows no signs of systematic bias.

NFL is stenciling ‘Choose Love’ in an end zone for the Super Bowl to uplift country after tragedies

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The NFL is stenciling “Choose Love” in the back of one of the end zones at the Superdome for the Super Bowl on Sunday in an effort to encourage the country after a series of tragedies over the first six weeks of the year. “It Takes All of Us” will be stenciled in the other end zone as it’s been since the league began using field stencils in 2020 for the NFL’s Inspire Change initiative. Teams this season have selected “Vote,” “End Racism,” “Stop Hate,” or “Choose Love” for the other end zone.

Joel Embiid has triple-double for 76ers in return after missing 15 games

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid showed no rust in his return from a left knee injury that sidelined him for a month, recording his first triple-double of the season in a victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Embiid had 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the Sixers’ 118-116 win. He played 36 minutes and went 12 of 23 from the field and 4 of 9 from the free-throw line. The 30-year-old Embiid appeared in just his 14th game of an injury-plagued season. The Sixers are 8-6 with him and 20-29 overall, and they’ll need him on the floor to make a push toward the playoffs.

Tiger Woods says his mother has died. He called Kultida Woods a ‘force of nature’

Tiger Woods says his mother, Kultida, has died. Woods did not give details on the Tuesday morning death of his 80-year-old mother. He describes her as a force of nature who was quick with the needle. Kultida Woods was born in Thailand and met Earl Woods when he was stationed there while serving in the Army. She was an often overlooked influence in the development of Woods as one of golf’s greatest players. She was last seen at his indoor TGL match last week. Woods wore a red shirt Sunday because his mother told him it was his power color.

Brittney Griner could face 1-year window to take advantage of new talent on Atlanta Dream roster

ATLANTA (AP) — New Atlanta Dream star Brittney Griner says her one-year deal was based on more than just positioning herself for a bigger contract when the WNBA’s new collective bargaining agreement is expected to take effect in one year. The Dream finished 15-25 last season and lost in the first round of the playoffs. Atlanta has not won a playoff game since making the conference finals in 2018. The addition of Griner generates higher expectations for the new season. Griner joins another free-agent addition, Brionna Jones, in Atlanta’s frontcourt.

