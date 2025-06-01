AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:29 p.m. EDT

Scottie Scheffler joins Tiger Woods as only repeat winners at Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is the Memorial winner for the second year in a row. The world’s No. 1 player delivered another relentless performance. He shot 70 in the final round and turned a decent duel into another runaway. He wound up winning by four shots over Ben Griffin. That makes Scheffler the first back-to-back winner at Memorial since Tiger Woods. Lately his game has looked a lot more like the tournament host Jack Nicklaus. Scheffler now has won three of his last four tournaments. Rickie Fowler had his first top 10 of the year. That got him into the British Open.

Sweden’s Maja Stark wins the U.S. Women’s Open for her first major championship

ERIN, Wis. (AP) — Maja Stark of Sweden continued the steady play she demonstrated all week to win the U.S. Women’s Open on Sunday at Erin Hills for her first major championship. Stark shot an even-par 72 to finish at 7-under 281, two strokes ahead of top-ranked Nelly Korda and Japan’s Rio Takeda. Stark earned $2.4 million in the biggest event of the women’s golf season. The 25-year-old Stark became the sixth Swede to win a women’s major, and the first since Anna Nordqvist in the 2021 Women’s British Open. The former Oklahoma State player is the first Swede to win a U.S. Women’s Open since Annika Sorenstam in 2006. Korda closed with a 71, and Takeda had a 72.

Different paths, same destination for the Thunder and Pacers, who will face off in the NBA Finals

Oklahoma City spent most of the regular season alone atop the Western Conference standings and just kept adding to its lead. Indiana didn’t spend a single day atop the Eastern Conference standings and was still under the .500 mark in early January. Different paths, same destination. It will be the Thunder and the Pacers squaring off when the NBA Finals start in Oklahoma City on Thursday night, a matchup of two clubs that weren’t exactly on similar paths this season.

Ryan Blaney races to first NASCAR Cup Series victory of the year at Nashville

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Blaney kicked off the second half of the NASCAR season by running away down the stretch for his first Cup Series victory of the year Sunday night at Nashville Superspeedway. The 2023 Cup champ had been racing well with five top-five finishes over the first half of this season. He finally got to victory lane in the No. 12 Ford Mustang for Team Penske for his 14th career victory and first since Martinsville in November. He became the ninth different winner this season and the fifth driver to win in as many races at Nashville.

Yarbrough shines as Yankees avoid sweep with 7-3 win over Dodgers. Judge and Ohtani are hitless

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ryan Yarbrough limited baseball’s best offense to four hits over six innings, Ben Rice hit a tiebreaking two-run homer and the New York Yankees defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3 to avoid getting swept for the first time this season. Yarbrough improved to 3-0 while allowing one run and striking out five against his former team. Yoshinobu Yamamoto fell to 6-4 after giving up a season-high seven hits and striking out two in 3 2/3 innings. Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani each went hitless with a combined three strikeouts. The Dodgers got homers from Tommy Edman, Andy Pages and Max Muncy.

The Knicks’ all-in moves didn’t get them all the way there. But they are getting close

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks went further than they’d gone in 25 years, just not as far as they hoped. They signaled they were serious about making a run at the NBA title when they traded for Mikal Bridges in the summer and then Karl-Anthony Towns in a preseason blockbuster. Their all-in moves just couldn’t get them all the way there. The Knicks were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, leaving them without a championship since 1973. But after advancing to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2000 following consecutive second-round exits, they could at least feel that they are getting closer.

French Open: Carlos Alcaraz shows sportsmanship by conceding a point in win over Ben Shelton

PARIS (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has called himself for breaking the rules at the French Open and conceded a point during his four-set victory over Ben Shelton. Shelton whipped a passing shot well out of Alcaraz’s reach up at the net Sunday. So Alcaraz, flung his racket, and as his equipment flipped through the air, its strings made contact with the ball and sent it back over the net. Initially, defending champion Alcaraz was awarded the point. But he immediately went over to the chair umpire to admit that he wasn’t holding his racket when it touched the ball. Alcaraz wound up winning 7-6 (8), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

French Open: Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul put 2 US men in quarterfinals for 1st time since 1996

PARIS (AP) — Frances Tiafoe has defeated Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4) to reach the French Open quarterfinals for the first time. The 15th-seeded Tiafoe joined 12th-seeded Tommy Paul to put a pair of American men in the round of eight. It’s the first time the country placed more than one man in the quarterfinals in Paris since 1996, when Jim Courier and Pete Sampras did it together. Zero men from the United States had made it this far in any year since Andre Agassi in 2003. And Tiafoe has done it without dropping a set. Tiafoe now plays Lorenzo Musetti. Paul faces Carlos Alcaraz.

Cruz Azul beats the Vancouver Whitecaps 5-0 for the CONCACAF Champions Cup title

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Ángel Sepúlveda scored twice and Cruz Azul routed the Vancouver Whitecaps 5-0 on Sunday to win its seventh CONCACAF Champions Cup. Sepúlveda finished with a tournament-best nine goals. Ignacio Rivero, Lorenzo Faravelli and Mateusz Bogusz also scored for Cruz Azul, which built a 4-0 lead by halftime. The Liga MX club tied crosstown rival Club America for most titles in the tournament. It was Cruz Azul’s first title since 2013-14 when La Máquina beat Tijuana. The Whitecaps were looking to make history as the first Canadian team to win the tournament, and the first winner from Major League Soccer since the Seattle Sounders in 2022.

PSG fans raise the roof as triumphant players hold aloft Champions League trophy

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain players walked into a wall of noise at their home stadium and brandished aloft the Champions League trophy that their fans have waited so long to see. The night after a 5-0 destruction of Inter Milan in the final, PSG coach Luis Enrique and players received a huge ovation at Parc des Princes. Captain Marquinhos walked out with club president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi alongside him and with the biggest trophy in European club soccer between them. Earlier, PSG put on an open-top bus parade on Paris’ Champs-Élysées for its fans amid joyous scenes. Thousands of police were deployed to keep order with similar tactics to those used Saturday night when overnight violence marred celebrations and led to two fatalities.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.