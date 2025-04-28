AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:26 p.m. EDT

Cavs win by 55 points to sweep Heat and finish off most lopsided series in NBA playoff history

MIAMI (AP) — Cleveland left no doubt on its way to Round 2 — and finished off the most lopsided series in NBA playoff history. Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points, De’Andre Hunter added 19 and the Cavaliers rolled past the Miami Heat 138-83 on Monday night to sweep their Eastern Conference first-round series in four games. Ty Jerome had 18 points, Evan Mobley added 17 and Jarrett Allen had 14 points, 12 rebounds and six steals for the Cavaliers — who led by as many as 60 points. Cleveland won the four games by a combined 122 points. The previous record: a 121-point combined win by Denver over New Orleans in 2009.

Rockets, Warriors get into shoving altercation in 2nd quarter of heated Game 4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Players on the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets got into a shoving altercation midway through the second quarter in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series, leading to three technical fouls before tempers flared again shortly before halftime. With the game tied at 36, Golden State star Stephen Curry dribbled down the sideline when Draymond Green put a hard screen on Houston’s Amen Thompson. Dillon Brooks appeared to become angry about the push and went at Curry and Green. Curry received a technical for “taunting” Brooks, who also received a technical along with Green.

Rob Manfred says he discussed Pete Rose’s status with Donald Trump and will rule on reinstatement

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said he discussed Pete Rose with President Donald Trump at a meeting two weeks ago and he plans to rule on a request to end the sport’s permanent ban of the career hits leader, who died in September. Speaking at a meeting of the Associated Press Sports Editors, Manfred said he and Trump have discussed several issues, including Manfred’s concerns over how Trump’s immigration policies could impact players from Cuba, Venezuela and other foreign countries. Manfred is considering a petition to have Rose posthumously removed from MLB’s permanently ineligible list.

Trump celebrates the Super Bowl champ Eagles at White House, but star QB Jalen Hurts skips ceremony

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump hosted the 2025 Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles at the White House, but several players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, skipped the event. Hurts and other players cited scheduling conflicts as the reasons for their absences. That’s according to a White House official who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. Trump in 2018 invited the Eagles to the White House after the franchise’s first Super Bowl title but later canceled it after it became clear most players weren’t going to show up. He instead threw his own brief “Celebration of America” event.

Deciphering the reasons behind Shedeur Sanders’ stunning free fall in the NFL draft

It’s not often that the 144th overall pick is the biggest story of the NFL draft. In a three-day spectacle of cringe that will live in football lore for a long time, University of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders fell from a potential top-five overall selection on Thursday to the fifth round on Saturday in an excruciating slide that had his supporters fuming and detractors laughing. The Cleveland Browns finally ended Sanders’ misery with the No. 144 selection. In this analysis, The Associated Press examines some of the potential reasons for Sanders’ free fall, using the quarterback’s own words, his father’s comments, the analysis of pundits and his on-the-field performance.

Bucks confirm Damian Lillard has a torn left Achilles tendon

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard has a torn left Achilles tendon that will knock him out for the rest of this postseason. This type of injury also could put his status for next season in doubt as well. Kevin Durant tore his Achilles tendon in the 2019 NBA Finals and ended up missing the entire 2019-20 season. The Bucks had been bracing for this outcome after their 129-103 Game 4 loss to the Pacers. Milwaukee trails Indiana 3-1 in their Eastern Conference first-round series. Game 5 is Tuesday at Indianapolis.

Jimmy Butler set to play for the Warriors in Game 4 of first-round playoff series against Rockets

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Warriors forward Jimmy Butler is set to play and in the starting lineup for Game 4 of Golden State’s first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets after he sustained a pelvic contusion in a frightening fall during Game 2 on Wednesday and missed the next matchup. He participated in the morning shootaround earlier in the day and just needed to have a successful warmup to be deemed good to go, according to coach Steve Kerr.

That was quick. Johnston’s goal 9 seconds in fastest ever for Dallas Stars to start a playoff game

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got off a fast start in Game 5 of their Western Conference series against Colorado. Wyatt Johnston’s goal 9 seconds in Monday night was their quickest goal ever to open a playoff game. Johnston was skating toward the wall and passing the red line when he took a shot that ricocheted off goalie Mackenzie Blackwood for a 1-0 lead. The previous fastest goal to start a playoff game for the Stars was Jeff Halpern scoring 24 seconds into a first-round game against Vancouver on April 13, 2007. Only seven other NHL players have scored within the first 9 seconds of a playoff game. The record is 6 seconds.

Stronger Caitlin Clark gears up for 2nd WNBA season with a revamped and upgraded Fever roster

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark slapped the court with both hands and started gesturing in her side’s direction after forcing a 5-second call near the end of Tuesday’s practice. It was only Day 2 of training camp, yet this is what Clark has yearned for these past seven months — playing basketball with even higher expectations in her second WNBA season. Last year, she helped the the Fever snap a seven-year playoff drought. She won the league’s Rookie of the Year Award. She was named Associated Press 2024 Female Athlete of the Year and Time magazine’s 2024 Athlete of the Year. Now a stronger, wiser Clark wants to win the championship that eluded her during her college career.

NBA says Doncic was fouled, but it wasn’t called, late in Lakers’ Game 4 loss to Minnesota

Referees missed the Los Angeles Lakers’ Luka Doncic getting fouled with 33 seconds left in Game 4 of their playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the NBA said Monday. The Lakers were down 114-113 in Sunday’s game when Doncic got tripped up — it appeared to be advertent — by Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels near midcourt. Doncic retained possession as he hit the floor and the Lakers called time-out to avoid an 8-second violation.

