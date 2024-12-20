AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:25 p.m. EST

Penn State and SMU carry the weight of history into their CFP debuts. They’re both trying to shed it

Penn State and SMU head into the College Football Playoff with the weight of history on their shoulders. This is the Nittany Lions’ best shot at making a run at a national title since the Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandal tarnished the program 13 years ago. SMU is still perhaps best known for being given the death penalty by the NCAA in the 1980s for illegally paying players. Former Nittany Lions give coach James Franklin credit for bringing the program back to prominence. Mustangs coach Rhett Lashlee says the work to restore SMU’s reputation began long before he arrived in 2022.

World Series champion Dodgers top MLB luxury tax at $103 million as record 9 teams owe penalty

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers topped a record nine teams owing Major League Baseball’s luxury tax this year with an unprecedented $103 million penalty. The New York Mets owe $97.1 million that raises their tax total under high-spending owner Steve Cohen to nearly $229 million. The World Series champion Dodgers will pay a tax for the fourth year in a row. The Dodgers’ tax payroll of $353 million included $1,032,454 in non-cash compensation for Shohei Ohtani, whose contract calls for use of a suite for games at Dodger Stadium and an interpreter. The Yankees owe $62.5 million, followed by Philadelphia at $14.4 million, Atlanta at $14 million and Texas at $10.8 million.

‘Front-row seats to something amazing’: In 2024, the sports world, again, had unforgettable moments

Patrick Mahomes threw a walk-off pass to win the Super Bowl. Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off grand slam to win a World Series game. Stephen Curry said “nuit, nuit” to win an Olympic basketball title in Paris, Noah Lyles won 100-meter gold by about the smallest margin possible, and Sabrina Ionescu won a WNBA Finals game with a 30-foot heave. Sports is a collection of moments. This year, many moments were — once again — spectacular.

Tiger Woods’ immediate goal: Keep his son from beating him in golf for 18 holes

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods turns 49 at the end of the year and he has one pressing goal. That’s to keep his 15-year-old son, Charlie, from beating him in golf over 18 holes. Word is out that Charlie already beat his 15-time major champion father for nine holes. They will be playing with, and not against, each other in the PNC Championship. The event pairs major champions with family members and Woods wouldn’t want to miss it. He says he had his sixth back surgery in September with hopes of recovering in time to play with Charlie in the PNC Championship.

Jalen Hurts fined for wearing mismatched cleats during Eagles’ win over Steelers, AP source says

A person familiar with the decision says Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was fined $5,628 by the NFL for wearing mismatched cleats that were not “constitutional team colors.” The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league had not disclosed the fine, which stemmed from Hurts wearing Air Jordan cleats in two different shades of green during the Eagles’ 27-13 victory over the Steelers on Sunday. The Nike subsidiary behind the shoes indicated on social media that it would pay Hurts’ fine. Jordan Brand said on X: “We’re paying the fine. You can’t ban greatness.”

The Thunder should have been quite tired. They went 2-0 in Florida anyway, pushing record to 22-5

MIAMI (AP) — Here’s how the last few days have gone for the Oklahoma City Thunder: Lose the NBA Cup final to Milwaukee in Las Vegas on Tuesday, spend time airborne over four different time zones on Wednesday, win in Orlando on Thursday, win in Miami on Friday. It was, even by NBA standards, a ridiculous schedule. The Thunder never complained. They just played and won. They expected nothing less. The Western Conference’s best team is 22-5 after beating the Heat 104-97 on Friday night.

Former NFL star Michael Vick officially hired by Norfolk State on Friday

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Norfolk State has officially named Michael Vick its head football coach, the latest hire of a talented NFL player with no college coaching experience to lead an HBCU program. Vick’s addition was unanimously approved by the school’s board of visitors, Norfolk State athletic director Melody Webb said in a release from the university. Vick said he was humbled by the opportunity to take over and revive the football program. The school will introduce Vick on campus Monday. It’s release never mentioned Vick’s time in federal prison after pleading guilty to his involvement in a dogfighting ring.

All Netflix wants for Christmas is no streaming problems for its first NFL games

Netflix is planning to provide plenty of gifts for viewers of its two Christmas Day games, including Mariah Carey kicking it all off with a taped performance of “All I Want for Christmas is You.” Yet, Netflix executive Brandon Riegg realizes it all amounts to a lump of coal if there are streaming problems. Riegg has had to answer plenty of questions about the streaming giant’s readiness for the influx of viewers on what could be its biggest day ever, especially after streaming problems during the Nov. 14 fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. Netflix has two games Wednesday, starting with a two-hour pregame before the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Kansas City Chiefs. The second game is between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans.

Lindsey Vonn’s coach suggests she’ll be competitive in her return to World Cup skiing at age 40

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — How fast can she go? And how competitive will she be? Those are the big questions surrounding Lindsey Vonn’s comeback to World Cup ski racing this weekend at age 40 after nearly six years of retirement and with a titanium knee. Vonn’s personal coach Chris Knight says “it’s a question that’s been going through my head a lot over the last week.” He adds that “she’s not far away.” Vonn is slated to race super-Gs on Saturday and Sunday in St. Moritz. Vonn has won a record 28 World Cup super-Gs including three at the Swiss resort. But calculating her current potential is not an exact science.

Christian Walker agrees to $60 million, 3-year contract with Astros, AP source says

A a person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Gold Glove first baseman Christian Walker and the Houston Astros have agreed to a $60 million, three-year contract. Houston acquired infielder Isaac Paredes from the Cubs last weekend in the trade that sent outfielder Kyle Tucker to Chicago, and Walker’s agreement likely means that Astros plan to start Paredes at third and won’t re-sign third baseman Alex Bregman. Walker, who turns 34 during the opening week of the season, hit .251 with 26 homers, 84 RBIs, 55 walks and 133 strikeouts this year

