AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:24 a.m. EST

The Super Bowl three-peat eluded Bradshaw, Brady, Montana and Aikman. Now Mahomes takes his shot

Terry Bradshaw is on the list of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterbacks who fell short of a Super Bowl three-peat. Same with the Hall-bound Tom Brady. Patrick Mahomes is the first to get his team back to the Super Bowl with a chance to win three in a row. Bradshaw wonders what might have been if the Steelers could have gone as far as the Chiefs either time they were two-time champs. Joe Montana remembers the health factor from his time with San Francisco. Teammate Ronnie Lott points to the luck of the bounce. Add it all up, and it’s no wonder eight previous teams didn’t even get the chance Mahomes and the Chiefs will have Sunday night against Philadelphia.

Rookies for Eagles and Chiefs could play a key role in the Super Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Philadelphia rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean have helped turn a secondary that was a decided weakness last season into a strength headed into the Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs. They aren’t the only rookies who could make a big impact in the Super Bowl with the Eagles having several key contributors from their draft class and Kansas CIty relying heavily on speedy receiver Xavier Worthy in the passing game.

Ben Simmons no longer with the Nets as the sides work toward a buyout

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons’ time with the Brooklyn Nets appears to be over. The No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft was not with the Nets for their game Friday night against the Miami Heat as the sides work toward a buyout of his contract. Coach Jordi Fernandez said Simmons would remain away from the team, though said he would hold off for now on commenting on the expected parting. He did praise Simmons for fighting his way back from injuries that caused such an ineffective time in Brooklyn. The Nets acquired the three-time All-Star in a trade for James Harden at the 2022 trade deadline but he battled injuries, mostly caused by lower back nerve damage, in Brooklyn.

Anthony Davis is set for his Mavs debut and understands the ire of fans who lost Luka Doncic

DALLAS (AP) — Anthony Davis expects to make his debut for the Dallas Mavericks in their first home game since the seismic trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Otherwise, he has no idea what to expect as he plays in front of a fan base still reeling over losing a beloved superstar. Most of the anger is directed at Nico Harrison. Fans protested the day after the trade and could do it again Saturday before Dallas plays Houston. Davis says all he can do is try to show fans why Harrison made the stunning deal.

US skier Breezy Johnson marks return from 14-month ban with a gold in world championship downhill

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — American skier Breezy Johnson has won gold in the women’s downhill at the Alpine skiing world championships. Johnson finished 0.15 seconds ahead of silver medalist Mirjam Puchner of Austria. Czech skier Ester Ledecka came 0.21 behind in third to take bronze. Lindsey Vonn trailed her American teammate Johnson by 1.96 seconds in 15th. It’s Johnson first medal from a major event and came two months after she returned from a 14-month ban for three violations of anti-doping rules. Johnson has yet to win a World Cup race.

Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill says he wants to stay in Miami and regrets comments made after season finale

Tyreek Hill wants to stay in Miami and he regrets his comments after the Dolphins’ final game of the season that suggested he wanted out. The star receiver said he doesn’t want to play for another team when asked Friday on the “Up & Adams” show about his comments after Miami’s regular-season finale against the Jets, when the Dolphins were eliminated from playoff contention. Hill indicated then that his relationship with the Dolphins might be over. He walked back those comments on Friday and offered a public apology to his teammates.

RJ Luis and Kadary Richmond rally No. 12 St. John’s to 68-62 victory over No. 19 UConn

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — RJ Luis Jr. scored six of his 21 points in the final 2:16 to help No. 12 St. John’s extend its winning streak to 10 games with a 68-62 victory over No. 19 UConn. Kadary Richmond had all 13 of his points in the second half and Simeon Wilcher added 12 for St. John’s. Liam McNeeley had 18 points for UConn. Solo Ball had 13 points, while Tarris Reed Jr. had 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Tiger Woods to play at Torrey Pines, his first PGA Tour event since July

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tiger Woods has committed to playing the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines, returning to one of his favorite venues for his first PGA Tour start since the British Open last July. Woods will be playing 18 holes in competition for the first time since he had a microdiscectomy in September to alleviate pain down his legs, his sixth surgery on his lower back. He will also be playing just over a week after the loss of his mother, Kultida Woods, who died Tuesday at age 80. Woods is the host of the Genesis Invitational, which was moved from Riviera Country Club because of wildfires that devastated the surrounding Los Angeles community of Pacific Palisades.

Thomas Detry nearly aces 16, shoots 64 to take 2-shot lead in Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Thomas Detry nearly aced the par-3 16th hole and shot a 7-under 64 in the second round to take a two-shot lead lead in the Phoenix Open. Detry had eight birdies and a bogey to reach 12 under on another day of perfect conditions at TPC Scottdale. Michael Kim shot a bogey-free 63 to reach 10 under and is tied with Alex Smalley, who shot 65. Jordan Spieth put himself in the mix with eagles on 13 and 15, shooting 65 to reach 9 under in his second tournament since offseason wrist surgery. Argentine Emiliano Grillo set off the biggest roar and the only beer shower of the day, slam-dunking his tee shot on the rowdy par-3 16th hole for an ace.

Lindsey Vonn places 15th in downhill at skiing worlds at age 40 on her new titanium knee

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Lindsey Vonn finished 15th in the downhill at the Alpine skiing world championships. She came 1.96 seconds behind U.S. teammate Breezy Johnson who took the gold medal. The 40-year-old Vonn recently returned to competition with a new titanium knee after nearly six years of retirement. It was an improvement for Vonn after she hooked a gate with her right arm early in her super-G run on Thursday and didn’t finish. Vonn also plans to enter the new team combined event on Tuesday. Her long-term goal remains being competitive at next year’s Milan-Cortina Olympics.

