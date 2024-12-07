AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:21 p.m. EST

No. 5 Georgia pulls off another overtime stunner, beating No. 2 Texas 22-19 for SEC title

ATLANTA (AP) — Gunner Stockton, a little-known backup who had barely played in his Georgia career, came off the bench after an injury to Carson Beck and led the No. 5 Bulldogs to an improbable 22-19 overtime victory over No. 2 Texas in the Southeastern Conference championship game. The Bulldogs won their third SEC title under coach Kirby Smart, but the trophy comes with an even bigger prize. They get a first-round bye in the new 12-team College Football Playoff. Georgia came into the game ranked fifth by the CFP, but now it is assured of playing in the Sugar Bowl quarterfinal game on New Year’s Day in pursuit of its third national title in four seasons

Oregon, Penn State amass 55 points to set Big Ten title game 1st-half scoring record

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Oregon and Penn State piled up seven touchdowns, 537 yards, 28 first downs and 55 points in the Big Ten title game. That was in the first half. The top-ranked Ducks headed into halftime with a 31-24 lead. The 55 points broke a first-half scoring record for the title game that had belonged to Nebraska and Wisconsin, who combined for 52 points in 2012.

Willy Adames agrees to $182 million, 7-year deal with the Giants, AP source says

Willy Adames has agreed to a $182 million, seven-year deal with San Francisco, providing the Giants with a power-hitting shortstop in the prime of his career, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. ESPN first reported the move. The 29-year-old Adames is coming off his best offensive season in the big leagues after hitting .251 with a career-high 32 homers and 112 RBIs with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Georgia wins the SEC title and gets a bye, but heads into playoffs with an injury at QB

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Georgia earned a spot in the College Football Playoff and an almost certain first-round bye despite an ugly win that included an injury to starting quarterback Carson Beck. The Dawgs, ranked fifth by the CFP selection committee, clawed out a 22-19 overtime victory against Texas that gave them the Southeastern Conference title and, maybe more importantly, the week off that goes with it. It gives Beck time to recover and takes some power out of the hands of the selection committee, which can consider injuries in its rankings but can’t do much about giving those weeks off to the four best conference champs.

Georgia QB Carson Beck returns from hand injury for final snap in SEC championship OT win over Texas

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, believed to be out for the remainder of the game with a hand injury, returned for the final snap in the Bulldogs’ 22-19 overtime victory over Texas in the Southeastern Conference championship game. Beck was hit by outside linebacker Trey Moore on the final play of the first half. Beck was one of the last players to return to the field following halftime. He had his arm wrapped in ice but was needed after backup Gunner Stockton lost his helmet on a hit in overtime. Beck handed off to Trevor Etienne for the winning 4-yard run.

Arizona State makes College Football Playoff with 45-19 win over Iowa State in Big 12 title game

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Big 12 newcomer Arizona State will represent the conference in the 12-team College Football Playoff. Cam Skattebo ran for 170 yards and two scores while adding a touchdown catch the 12th-ranked Sun Devils beat No. 16 Iowa State 45-19 in the Big 12 championship game. The Sun Devils with 34-year-old head coach Kenny Dillingham are 11-2 after being the preseason pick to finish at the bottom of their new 16-team league. They have won six games in a row. Iowa State is 10-3, already the first 10-win season in the program’s 133-year history.

LA Galaxy strike early, hold off New York Red Bulls 2-1 to win their record 6th MLS Cup championship

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Joseph Paintsil and Dejan Joveljic scored in the first half, and the LA Galaxy won their record sixth MLS Cup championship with a 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls. After striking twice in the first 13 minutes with goals from their star forwards, the Galaxy nursed a lead through a scoreless second half to raise their league’s biggest trophy for the first time since 2014. Sean Nealis scored for the seventh-seeded Red Bulls, whose improbable charge through the playoffs ended one win shy of the founding MLS franchise’s first Cup championship.

Jokic’s career high of 56 points comes during a low point for the Nuggets

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored a career-high 56 points and had little to celebrate afterward. The Denver star’s stat line also included 16 rebounds and eight assists. But his efforts were wasted in a 122-113 loss Saturday night to a Washington team that had lost 16 games in a row. Denver is now 11-10 and hasn’t won back-to-back games in nearly a month. Now the Nuggets have lost two in a row. If the season ended now they’d be a play-in team.

Baltimore Orioles reach $49.5M, 3-year deal with OF Tyler O’Neill, AP source says

A person familiar with the negoatiations says the Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a $49.5 million, three-year contract with outfielder Tyler O’Neill. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement is subject to a successful physical. O’Neill is set to make $16.5 million in each of the next three seasons. He can opt out after 2025. The 29-year-old O’Neill hit .241 with 31 homers and 61 RBIs last season for the Boston Red Sox. It was his first year with them after spending his first six big league campaigns with St. Louis.

Lindsey Vonn competes in a pair of downhills, another step on her comeback trail at the age of 40

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. (AP) — Lindsey Vonn finished in the middle of the pack in a pair of lower-level downhill events as she competed for the first time in nearly six years. The 40-year-old Vonn is on the comeback trail after stepping away from the sport because of injuries. Vonn wasn’t concerned with times and places in the races so much as getting used to the speed again and gaining the necessary points to compete on the World Cup circuit. Vonn accomplished both, finishing 24th in the first downhill race of the day and 27th in the second. She posted on social media after the FIS races she had enough points to enter World Cup events.

