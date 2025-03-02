AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:20 a.m. EST

Commanders acquire wide receiver Deebo Samuel in a trade with the 49ers, AP source says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A person with knowledge of the trade tells The Associated Press the Washington Commanders have acquired wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers, pending a physical, for a fifth-round pick. The deal cannot be made official until the start of the new league year March 12. The 29-year-old gives the Commanders another playmaker for quarterback Jayden Daniels going into his second NFL season. Samuel had 51 catches for 670 yards and three touchdowns last season with the 49ers.

Manfred considering petition to have Rose posthumously removed from ineligible list, AP source says

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is considering a petition to have Pete Rose posthumously removed from Major League Baseball’s ineligible list, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the conversations. ESPN was the first to report on the reinstatement petition filed by Jeffrey Lenkov, a Southern California lawyer who represented Rose prior to his death at age 83 in September. Lenkov attended a Dec. 17 meeting with Rose’s daughter, Fawn, Manfred and MLB executive Pat Courtney in the commissioner’s office. The petition was filed on Jan. 8.

USC’s JuJu Watkins hangs 30 points on UCLA at historic Pauley Pavilion

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins had 30 points, five assists, three blocks and two steals for No. 4 Southern California an 80-67 victory over No. 2 UCLA. The Trojans won their first Big Ten regular-season championship in the school’s first year in the league. Watkins dominated at Pauley Pavilion, where the Bruins men’s teams have hung 11 national championship banners. With Watkins’ help, the Trojans have handed UCLA its only two losses this season. The crosstown rivals could meet again next week in the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis.

Steph Curry says he’s retiring from the slam dunk after throwing down 1st jam in 6 years

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry says he’s retiring from the slam dunk after throwing down his first jam in six years. Curry had the ball alone for a seemingly easy uncontested layup, when he instead threw down a one-handed jam against the 76ers. Curry dunked for the first time since Feb. 21, 2019, at the Warriors’ old home, the Oracle Arena. Curry noted he never dunked at the new home, the Chase Center. Curry says he will ‘only lay the ball up’ from here on out over the rest of his career.

No. 7 St. John’s clinches first Big East regular-season title in 40 years and eyes more celebrations

NEW YORK (AP) — The final horn sounded and St. John’s skipped cutting down the nets. Instead, players held the trophy after St. John’s clinched its first outright Big East regular-season title since 1985, posed for pictures on the court while confetti fell from the ceiling at Madison Square Garden in front of a sellout crowd. The celebration was modest because the seventh-ranked Red Storm are eyeing other celebrations such as their first Big East Tournament title since 2000 and a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

Jahmai Mashack hits long 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift No. 5 Tennessee past No. 6 Alabama, 79-76

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jahmai Mashack raced up the court and hit a 3-pointer from well beyond the arc at the buzzer to give No. 5 Tennessee a 79-76 victory over No. 6 Alabama on Saturday. The Volunteers (24-5, 11-5 Southeastern Conference) got the final shot by forcing a five-second inbounds violation under Alabama’s basket with 3.8 seconds left. Chaz Lanier and Jordan Gainey each scored 18 points for Tennessee. Zakai Zeigler had 15, and Mashack finished with 11. Mark Sears led Alabama (23-6, 12-4) with 24 points. Labaron Philan had 13 and Aden Holloway added 11.

NBA fines Edwards $35K for lingering after ejection, tossing ball into stands; season total at $320K

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was fined $35,000 by the NBA for failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection from a recent game and throwing the ball into the stands. That brought the All-Star’s season fine total to $320,000. Edwards has been docked six different times this season by the league. He brought his season total to 16 technical fouls with his outburst that got him ejected from the game against the Los Angeles Lakers. That triggered an automatic one-game suspension by league rule.

Alex Ovechkin scores 884th goal to move 10 back of tying Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career record

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored the 884th goal of his NHL career to move 10 away from tying Wayne Gretzky’s record. The Washington Capitals captain beat fellow Russian Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning with four minutes left in the third period. Ovechkin’s 31st goal of the season is his 12th in 22 games against Vasilevskiy. Despite the 39-year-old scoring, the Eastern Conference-leading Capitals lost a third consecutive game for the first time this season.

Florida Panthers acquire D Seth Jones in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers have acquired defenseman Seth Jones in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks. Florida got Jones and a 2026 fourth-round pick from Chicago for goaltender Spencer Knight and a conditional first-round pick in next year’s draft. The Blackhawks also are retaining 26% of Jones’ salary. It is another huge acquisition for Florida, which already has key players like Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart, Anton Lundell, Carter Verhaeghe and Gustav Forsling locked up for at least three more seasons after this — and now lands a top-line defenseman in Jones, who is under contract through 2030.

Going through the NFL combine, Jack Bech inspired by brother killed in New Orleans attack

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jack Bech came to this year’s NFL annual scouting combine with two goals — impressing scouts as a tribute to his older brother. On Saturday, exactly two months after Tiger Bech was killed in the New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans, Bech had a chance to fulfill both aspirations. The former TCU receiver walked onto the Lucas Oil Stadium turf for Saturday’s workouts motivated to soothe his heavy heart with a performance that would make his brother proud.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.