AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:20 a.m. EDT

Man who fell from 21-foot Clemente Wall at PNC Park during Pirates game in critical condition

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man who fell from the 21-foot-high Clemente Wall in right field at PNC Park during a game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs remains in critical condition. The man fell from the wall onto the warning track right after Pittsburgh’s Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run double in the seventh inning during the Pirates’ 4-3 win on Wednesday. The man was taken to the trauma center at Allegheny General Hospital. Pittsburgh Public Safety says the fall is being considered accidental.

Transgender women soccer players to be banned from English women’s teams

LONDON (AP) — The governing body for soccer in England says it will ban transgender women from playing on women’s teams following a U.K. Supreme Court ruling last month. The Football Association said Thursday that beginning in June it will bar transgender women from playing the women’s game. The decision comes two weeks after the U.K’s highest court defined a woman for anti-discrimination purposes as someone born biologically female. The Football Association’s policy had been to allow transgender athletes to play on women’s soccer if they had reduced testosterone levels. The Scottish Football Association made a similar decision last week.

LeBron: ‘I don’t have the answer’ to questions about his future after Lakers’ exit from NBA playoffs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James wasn’t ready to make any decisions about his future in the painful moments immediately after his 22nd NBA season ended with the Los Angeles Lakers’ first-round playoff exit. The top scorer in NBA history said he doesn’t have the answer to questions about whether he will return for a record-breaking 23rd season. The 40-year-old James has given no public indication he is thinking about retirement this year, but Lakers fans will be holding their breath until the top scorer in NBA history makes his plans official. James provided no hints after recording 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the Lakers’ 103-96 loss to Minnesota.

Max Verstappen skips Thursday in Miami as he awaits birth of first child with partner Kelly Piquet

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Four-time reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen skipped Thursday activities at the Miami Grand Prix to be with his partner as she awaits the birth of their first child. It is not clear when Kelly Piquet is due and Red Bull only announced Thursday morning that Verstappen would not attend media activities. The team said no further details would be released and that Verstappen is expected in Miami in time for Friday on-track action. Verstappen and Piquet went public with their relationship in 2021. Verstappen won the first two Miami Grand Prix races.

US ice dancers Alex and Maia Shibutani come out of retirement with an eye on 2026 Olympics

Alex and Maia Shibutani are making a comeback with an eye on competing for the U.S. figure skating team at next year’s Milan-Cortina Olympics. The brother-sister duo retired shortly after the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, where they won bronze in both the individual ice dance competition and the team event. They chose to focus on school and other interests, and the hiatus wound up getting extended when Maia was diagnosed with a malignant tumor on her kidney. She is healthy now, and the 34-year-old Alex and 30-year-old Maia hope to make the loaded U.S. team for the 2026 Olympics.

Kyle Busch was once kicked out of a track for being too young. Now the NASCAR champ turns 40

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch was hyped for NASCAR greatness long before he was a teenager by his Hall of Fame nominee brother, who vowed “if you think I’m good, wait until you see my little brother.” Busch’s debut in a NASCAR national series race was delayed when he turned up at California Speedway in 2001 to run the Truck Series race. He dominated practice in a race sponsored by Marlboro but, because he was only 16 at the time, was ruled ineligible. Fast-forward to Friday when Busch celebrates his 40th birthday as a two-time Cup Series champion headed to Texas Motor Speedway with 232 national series victories.

Warriors return home to Chase Center with another chance to close out 1st-round series with Rockets

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors missed a chance to clinch the best-of-seven series on the road, and they gave some momentum right back to the Rockets as red-hot Houston ran away for a 131-116 victory to stave off elimination. Jimmy Butler, Stephen Curry and Green will need to forget their Game 5 blowout fast and now count on their experience in big games as they return to Chase Center and try again to get past the second-seeded Rockets.

UNC’s Belichick defends Hudson as ‘doing her job’ after interjecting during CBS interview

North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick has defended girlfriend Jordon Hudson for interjecting during a CBS interviewer’s questions about their relationship and said she was “simply doing her job.” The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach issued a statement through UNC on Wednesday. That followed an appearance on “CBS News Sunday Morning” to promote his upcoming book on his coaching life. In the interview, Hudson objected to a question about how the two had met. The 73-year-old Belichick said in his statement that the segment presents “selectively edited clips” to “suggest a false narrative” that the 24-year-old Hudson tried to control the interview.

Barcelona teenager Yamal praised by friend and foe for performance against Inter Milan

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi says talents like Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal come around only once in a half century. The teenager starred in Wednesday’s 3-3 draw to start their Champions League semifinal. Yamal scored one great goal and created a slew of chances for Barcelona in his 100th start for the club. The goal made Yamal the youngest scorer in a Champions League semifinal at 17 years and 291 days. Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has described Yamal as a “genius.”

Kyle Okposo joins the NHL Players’ Association months after winning the Stanley Cup and retiring

Kyle Okposo is joining the NHL Players’ Association as business development and player engagement adviser. The NHLPA is announcing the hires of Okposo, chief commercial officer Steve Scebelo and communications and media relations manager Stephanie Maniago on Thursday. Okposo retired in September after playing 17 seasons in the league and winning the Stanley Cup last June with the Florida Panthers. Okposo was a prominent member of the search committee formed in 2022 to find a new executive director that ended with U.S. Secretary of Labor and former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh landing the job.

