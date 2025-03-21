AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:15 a.m. EDT

Fewer than 1% of March Madness brackets remain perfect after first day of games

Fewer than 1% of NCAA Tournament brackets were still perfect after Thursday’s 16-game slate. That’s according to several services where fans attempt the all-but impossible task of predicting every March Madness game correctly. ESPN’s tracker listed 25,802 perfect brackets remaining out of more than 24 million filled out on its site following the final game of the day, Texas Tech’s win over UNC-Wilmington. The NCAA said 0.0938% of more than 34 million brackets were still perfect. The numbers were similar at CBS, where 0.09% of brackets were unblemished following the first day of action.

A one-of-a-kind Paul Skenes baseball card sells for $1.11 million via auction

A one-of-a-kind Paul Skenes baseball card has been sold for $1.11 million after a two-week auction. There was a total of 64 bids on Skenes’ debut patch card, which is autographed and contains a patch that was on the pitcher’s jersey for his heralded major league debut in May. The final price announced by Fanatics Collect late Thursday night included a 20% buyer’s premium. The buyer was not identified. Fanatics Collect plans to donate its proceeds from the sale to the LA Fire Relief Fund. The 22-year-old Skenes is slated to make $875,000 while in the major leagues this year with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Lewis Hamilton wins sprint pole position in China days after a disappointing F1 debut for Ferrari

SHANGHAI (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has surprised the crowd and himself by securing his first sprint pole position for Ferrari in the final moments of qualifying at the Chinese Formula 1 Grand Prix. Hamilton arrived in Shanghai after a disappointing season-opening race last weekend in Australia, where he finished 10th. He only managed fourth fastest in opening practice Friday for a modest improvement on that. He topped the first section of sprint qualifying of the season before the dominant McLaren of Lando Norris took over in SQ2. An aborted lap from the McLaren driver handed Hamilton his chance – and the seven-time world champion took it in stunning style. He says “I’m a bit in shock.” Hamilton joined Ferrari from Mercedes this season.

Stephen Curry taken for MRI after Warriors star leaves game with pelvic injury

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s playing status is uncertain after the two-time NBA MVP sustained a pelvic injury during Thursday night’s 117-114 win over the Toronto Raptors. Curry, who was returning to the court after sitting out Tuesday to rest, got hurt while driving for a layup late in the third quarter. He landed hard on his tailbone as he crashed to the floor and remained down for several moments before being helped to his feet and taken to the locker room.

UConn star Azzi Fudd received a timely assist from Stephen Curry during knee rehab

UConn star Azzi Fudd went down with a knee injury 16 months ago and her parents immediately wondered how they all would navigate another grueling rehab process. That’s when Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry came in. He and his team of trainers and medical professionals offered to help lead the effort to get the Connecticut guard healthy and back on the court after she tore her right anterior cruciate ligament and medial meniscus. They came up with a plan, down to the specific milestones she would need to meet each step of the way and collaborated with the UConn training staff to push her through those tests.

Best friends Ben McCollum of Drake, Grant McCasland of Texas Tech square off for spot in Sweet 16

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The coaching fraternity is much closer than most people realize. Friendships are formed and relationships kept. Two good friends will coach against each other Saturday night when Grant McCasland leads third-seeded Texas Tech against Ben McCollum and his team full of Division II transfers from No. 11 seed Drake. At stake for the best friends: a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Capitals are 1st NHL team to clinch a playoff spot this season after being last to get in last year

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals became the first NHL team this season to clinch a playoff spot, doing so after playing 69 games. They were the last to get in last season, making it in their 82nd and final game. They are the first team since the league went to a 16-team playoffs in 1979-80 to accomplish that feat. Captain Alex Ovechkin pointed back to success in previous months as the reason the Capitals were able to get the job done early. Winger Andrew Mangiapane said depth throughout the lineup has helped Washington maintain consistent winning.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid misses 3rd period against Jets due to lower-body injury

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Oilers captain Connor McDavid sustained a lower-body injury and has been ruled out from playing in the third period in Edmonton’s home game against the Western Conference-leading Winnipeg Jets. The Oilers did not provide any further details on the extent of the injury. McDavid appeared to get hurt while attempting to chase down the puck in the Jets zone when he was bumped by Jets defenseman Josh Morrisey. In the second period, McDavid assisted on Jeff Skinner’s goal to extend his point streak to 13 games, in which he has combined for four goals and 15 assists.

Panama stuns US 1-0 on Waterman’s late goal, eliminating Americans from CONCACAF Nations League

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Cecilio Waterman scored a stunning goal in the fourth minute of second-half injury time, and Panama beat the three-time defending champion United States 1-0 to reach the CONCACAF Nations League final. Waterman took a pass down the right side from Adalberto Carrasquilla in front of a packed-in U.S. defense and fired a perfect right-footed diagonal shot past Matt Turner into the far left corner. Waterman’s 11th international goal, on Panama’s only shot on target on the night, advanced the Panamanians to a final Sunday against Mexico.

Freshman star Cooper Flagg is ready to go for No. 1 seed Duke in March Madness

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Duke freshman star Cooper Flagg said he’ll be ready to play in Friday’s NCAA Tournament opener against Mount St. Mary’s as he recovers from a sprained ankle. Flagg missed the last two games in top-seeded Duke’s run to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title. The unanimous Associated Press first-team All-American went through the team’s home-state public practice Thursday in Raleigh, North Carolina. Friday’s East Region schedule also includes Mississippi State against Baylor in Raleigh. In Cleveland, second-seeded Alabama faces Robert Morris, while Saint Mary’s faces Vanderbilt. And in Seattle, Arizona meets Akron while Oregon faces Liberty.

