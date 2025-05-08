AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:14 p.m. EDT

T-wolves tie series with 117-93 win vs. Curry-less Warriors behind Randle’s 24 points

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Julius Randle had 24 points and 11 assists to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves through another uneven performance, this time capitalizing on Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s absence in a 117-93 victory that tied the second-round series at one game apiece. Anthony Edwards finished with 20 points after an injury scare as the Wolves more than tripled their 3-point output from their Game 1 loss when Curry suffered the left hamstring strain that likely will sideline him at least until next week. Jonathan Kuminga had 18 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis had 15 points for the Warriors off the bench.

Timberwolves’ Edwards leaves Game 2 with sprained left ankle before returning for 2nd half

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards exited with a sprained his left ankle midway through the second quarter against Golden State. He returned for the second half of Game 2 of their second-round series. Edwards tried to finish a fast break with a layup that Warriors center Trayce Jackson-Davis blocked before landing on Edwards’ left foot as they both came down. Edwards immediately grabbed for his ankle as he sat on the floor under the basket. He was eventually helped off the court and into the locker room, after Golden State’s Draymond Green came over to check on him.

Tyrese Haliburton gets warning from NBA for dance, but no fine, AP source says

Tyrese Haliburton did the dance. He will not pay a fine. Haliburton, the Indiana guard who expected to be fined for his dancing celebration after Game 2 of the Pacers’ win at Cleveland in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Tuesday night, received only a warning from the league office instead, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the decision had not been revealed publicly.

Capitals look more like themselves in beating the Hurricanes 3-1 in Game 2 to tie series

WASHINGTON (AP) — Connor McMichael and John Carlson scored, Logan Thompson made 27 saves and the Washington Capitals beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 in Game 2 to tie the second-round playoff series. Tom Wilson sealed it with an empty-net goal with a minute left. The Hurricanes’ streak of 19 consecutive penalty kills to start the postseason ended with Carlson’s power-play goal. Game 3 is Saturday night in Raleigh.

Man United and Tottenham reach Europa League final and are one win away from Champions League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — For Manchester United or Tottenham, a miserable campaign will end in Europa League glory. Despite both teams languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League, the Champions League is now just one game away. That’s the reward on offer after the two troubled English clubs advanced to the final of Europe’s second tier competition on Thursday. United beat Athletic Bilbao 4-1 in the semifinal second leg at Old Trafford and won 7-1 on aggregate. Tottenham won 2-0 away at Bodø/Glimt to seal a 5-1 aggregate victory.

Stephen Curry says he knows patience will be required when dealing with his hamstring injury

Stephen Curry sat down after the Golden State Warriors went through their gameday shootaround practice in Minneapolis and quickly announced that he’s feeling great. He was not telling the truth. “Sarcasm,” the four-time NBA champion with the Warriors clarified, just in case anyone missed the joke. Curry is going to be a postseason spectator for at least a few games, his Grade 1 hamstring strain bad enough that it took him out of most of Game 1 of the Warriors’ Western Conference semifinal series on Tuesday — and will sideline him not only for Game 2 on Thursday but likely Games 3 and 4 in San Francisco.

Tom Wilson leads the Capitals past the Hurricanes 3-1 with blocks, a goal and an assist

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tom Wilson has provided a little bit of everything for the Washington Capitals in their Game 2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes. He just wasn’t sure the box score properly reflected quite just how much he contributed Thursday night. Wilson produced the primary assist on John Carlson’s go-ahead goal on a power play early in the third period of Washington’s 3-1 win that tied their Eastern Conference playoff series at a game apiece. Wilson put the puck into an empty net in the final minute to seal the outcome. And he was credited with two of Washington’s 32 blocked shots.

Pope Leo XIV brings hope to Chicago sports fans, and the Knicks for their Villanova ties

The sports loyalties of Pope Leo XIV became a topic of conversation almost as soon as the white smoke emerged from the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel. Robert Prevost is the first pope from the United States in the history of the Catholic Church. The Chicago-born missionary, who took the name Leo XIV, also attended Villanova University near Philadelphia, where he received a Bachelor of Science in 1977. Chicago’s two baseball teams were front and center as sports fans reacted to the news. It was initially reported that the new pope was a Cubs fan. But his brother, John Prevost, set the record straight in an interview with WGN-TV. The pope is a White Sox fan.

Derek Shelton knew it was time to win. The Pirates haven’t, and now the manager is out of a job

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have fired manager Derek Shelton following a rocky opening month to the season that saw Pittsburgh quickly slip into last place in the NL Central. General manager Ben Cherington made the announcement. Bench coach Don Kelly will take over for Shelton. The decision comes with Pittsburgh riding a seven-game losing streak that dropped its record to 12-26. Shelton, hired by Cherington in November 2019 as part of a franchise-wide reset by owner Bob Nutting, went 306-440 in five-plus seasons with the Pirates.

Joel Quenneville hired by Anaheim Ducks for his 1st head coaching job since Blackhawks abuse scandal

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Joel Quenneville is returning to the NHL with the Anaheim Ducks for his first head coaching job since the second-winningest coach in league history resigned and was banned from the league for his handling of a sexual assault scandal. The 66-year-old Quenneville was hired by Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek for his first coaching job since his resignation from the Florida Panthers 3 1/2 years ago in the wake of his handling of the sexual assault scandal during his tenure with the Chicago Blackhawks. Before his departure, Quenneville spent parts of 25 NHL seasons behind the benches of St. Louis, Colorado, Chicago and Florida.

