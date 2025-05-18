AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:12 a.m. EDT

Thunder to host Nuggets in Game 7 of Western Conference semifinals

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder are set to host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals. The Thunder, who won a league-best 68 games in the regular season, can validate that success with a victory. Oklahoma City lost to Dallas in the conference semifinals last year as the top seed and doesn’t want a repeat. The Thunder face a Denver squad that won the championship in 2023 and beat the Los Angeles Clippers in seven games in the first round this year. The winner plays Minnesota in the Western Conference finals.

Harley scores on OT power play, Stars beat Jets 2-1 to reach 3rd straight West final

DALLAS (AP) — Thomas Harley scored on a power play 1:33 into overtime and the Dallas Stars advanced to the Western Conference final for the third season in a row, beating the top-seeded Winnipeg Jets 2-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night. Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets hours after the unexpected death of his father, but also had the tripping penalty with 14.8 seconds left in regulation that set up Dallas to start overtime with a man advantage. Sam Steel, who had scored earlier for Dallas, was on a break when Scheifele lunged forward desperately trying to make a play when he tripped up the forward at the blue line. The Stars move on to face Edmonton in the West final.

Jets’ Scheifele has goal and crucial penalty in Game 6 at Dallas after his father’s unexpected death

DALLAS (AP) — Winnipeg top center Mark Scheifele scored a goal in the Jets’ must-win Game 6 of the second-round of the playoffs in Dallas after the unexpected death of his father. But he also had the penalty that led to the Stars’ power-play goal in overtime for a 2-1 victory that ended the series. Brad Scheifele died overnight, hours before Saturday night’s game. Mark Scheifele scored 5 1/2 minutes into the second period for a 1-0 lead. But his tripping penalty on a breaking Sam Steel with 14.8 seconds left in regulation gave Dallas its only power play, and Thomas Harley scored 1:33 into overtime.

Kershaw exits after 4 shaky innings in rusty season debut for Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw looked rusty during his first major league outing in nearly nine months. The three-time Cy Young Award winner lasted four innings Saturday night for the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing five runs and five hits in a no-decision against the Angels. He walked three, struck out two and threw 48 of 83 pitches for strikes. The club’s career strikeout leader needs 30 to reach 3,000 in his illustrious career. Kershaw was making his 2025 debut after recovering from offseason toe and knee surgeries. The 37-year-old left-hander gave up three runs in a 38-pitch first inning when Logan O’Hoppe delivered a two-run single and Matthew Lugo had an RBI single.

Ohtani throws 50-pitch bullpen session in return from elbow surgery; Kershaw activated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani threw a 50-pitch bullpen session Saturday, another step in his throwing program in his return from elbow surgery. Ohtani advanced from the 35 pitches he tossed in is previous bullpen session on the same day that the Dodgers activated left-handed pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who made his season debut against the Los Angeles Angels. To make room on the roster for Kershaw, right-hander Ryan Loutos was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Also, left-hander Blake Snell (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Scottie Scheffler storms into a 3-shot lead in the PGA Championship with another major in sight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler has gone from a three-shot deficit to a three-shot lead in the PGA Championship. Scheffler pulled away Saturday by playing the last five holes at Quail Hollow in 5-under par. That gives him a 65 and the lead over Alex Noren. It was a wild day at Quail Hollow in which nine players had at least a share of the lead at one point. That included Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm. DeChambeau played the last three holes in 3 over and shot 69. He was six behind. Rahm shot a 67 and was five shots back.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen wins F1’s Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix to end Piastri’s streak

IMOLA, Italy (AP) — Max Verstappen gave his Formula 1 title defense a big boost with victory at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday after a daring overtake on standings leader Oscar Piastri at the start. The Dutch driver built a commanding lead which was wiped out when the safety car bundled the field back up. He still held on to win ahead of Lando Norris, who overtook his McLaren teammate Piastri for second with five laps remaining. Verstappen took his second win of the season, and first since last month’s Japanese Grand Prix, and denied Piastri what would have been his fourth win in a row. Piastri finished third. Piastri’s lead over Norris in the standings was cut to 13 points, with third-placed Verstappen nine behind Norris.

Journalism comes from behind to win the Preakness 2 weeks after finishing 2nd in the Kentucky Derby

BALTIMORE (AP) — Journalism has won the 150th running of the Preakness Stakes. The heavy favorite made good on lofty expectations two weeks after finishing second to Sovereignty in the Kentucky Derby. Sovereignty did not take part in the Preakness after his owners and trainer decided against the short turnaround. They will entering him in the Belmont Stakes on June 7. Journalism gives trainer Michael McCarthy a second Preakness victory after Rombauer won it as an 11-1 long shot in 2021. Gosger was second and Sandman third. Journalism became the first horse since War of Will in 2019 to win the Preakness after running in the Derby.

Caitlin Clark says flagrant foul for shoving Angel Reese was not ‘malicious’

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry has added another chapter. Reese took exception to Clark’s hard foul with 4:38 left in the third quarter as the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky opened their seasons on Saturday. After Reese grabbed an offensive rebound, Clark slapped Reese across the arm, knocking the ball away and Reese to the floor. Reese then jumped up and confronted Clark as Fever center Aliyah Boston jumped in between the two players. Following a replay review, the referees upgraded the foul to a flagrant one and called double technical fouls on Boston and Reese.

Promoter’s Caution could add random layer of chaos in NASCAR All-Star Race

The fate of the NASCAR All-Star Race largely rests on the whims of Marcus Smith, who is giving few hints about how he’ll deploy a new “Promoter’s Caution.” It’s the latest goofy gimmick in an event defined by annual format changes designed to goose the competition in the name of fender-banging fireworks. At a randomly selected point Sunday night during the first 220 of 250 laps at North Wilkesboro Speedway, a yellow flag will fly and bunch the field for a race-altering restart. The decision when to throw the yellow rests solely with Smith, the president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports that owns the 0.625-mile track in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

