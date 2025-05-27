AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:11 a.m. EDT

Thunder bounce back to beat T-wolves 128-126 to take 3-1 lead behind SGA’s 40-point game

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 40 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in a steely performance befitting the NBA MVP and the Oklahoma City Thunder snapped back from a 42-point loss by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 128-126 in Game 4 to take a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference finals. Jalen Williams scored 34 points on 13-for-24 shooting, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Chet Holmgren added 21 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in a statement game in his hometown that helped the Thunder stave off several pushes by the Wolves to tie the series.

65 people injured after Liverpool car ramming. Driver suspected of attempted murder

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Police say 65 people were injured when a car rammed into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans celebrating their teams Premier League championship and 11 remained hospitalized on Tuesday. Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims of Merseyside Police said the patients were all stable. Fifty of the casualties required hospital treatment. The 53-year-old car driver has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police said. Detective Chief Superintendent Karen Jaundrill said the man is also being held on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving on drugs. The driver followed an ambulance to get through road blocks that had been set up during Liverpool’s championship parade.

Liverpool FC, a soccer club with an identity woven in trophies and tragedies

Liverpool FC is the most decorated men’s soccer team in England but it’s also a club marked by tragedy. Deadly stadium disasters involving Liverpool fans in the 1980s had a profound impact on the club and its identity. Now Liverpool is suffering more distress after a driver plowed a car into a crowd celebrating the team’s latest Premier League title in the center of the city. Under a statement from the team on its website are references to the Hillsborough stadium tragedy in 1989 that led to the death of 97 Liverpool fans and also the Heysel stadium disaster in 1985 when 39 people died in chaos sparked by a charge from Liverpool fans in the stands.

The French Open is picking humans over technology. Novak Djokovic thinks that’s a bad call

PARIS (AP) — For Novak Djokovic, this is a relatively easy call. He thinks the French Open is making a mistake by eschewing the electronic line-calling used at most big tennis tournaments and instead remaining old school by letting line judges decide whether serves or other shots land in or out. Other players seem to share his view. Plenty of sports, from soccer and baseball to the NFL, are replacing, or at least helping, officials with some form of high-tech replays or other technology. Tennis, too, is following that trend, except at Roland-Garros, where competition continues through June 8.

Pope Leo XIV casts doubt on which soccer club he supports during audience with Italian champ Napoli

VATICAN CITY (AP) — That Pope Leo XIV is a Chicago White Sox fan and likes to play tennis are already known. But the most pressing sports question for many locals inside the Vatican and surrounding Italy concerning the first American pope remains a mystery. Does Leo support an Italian soccer club? Leo cast doubt on the assumption that he’s a Roma fan during a private audience with Italian champion Napoli. Leo says at the start of the audience that “maybe they didn’t want to applaud because in the media they say I’m a Romanista.” Then he adds “Not everything that you read in the press is true.” Napoli and Roma are rivals.

Ronaldo teases about future by saying ‘chapter is over’ with Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr might be done. The 40-year-old Portugal striker posted a message on social media hours after the final round of the Saudi Pro League. It is sure to spark speculation over the future of one of the most high-profile figures in sports. Ronaldo told his 115 million followers on X, above a picture of him in an Al-Nassr jersey: “This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.” The five-time world player of the year joined Al-Nassr in late 2022 and his contract will expire at the end of June.

Coco Gauff jokes about forgotten rackets after opening win at French Open

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff caused a brief delay at the French Open when she walked onto Court Philippe-Chatrier without her rackets. A ball boy soon brought her mint-colored rackets. Gauff, the No. 2 seed, went on to beat Australia’s Olivia Gadecki 6-2, 6-2 on Tuesday in her opening match. Afterward, the American jokingly blamed her coach for the mix-up. She says he usually packs her rackets due to superstition. No. 2-seeded Gauff is a title contender.

This runner was bothered by blizzard of disposable cups at races. She invented something better

Kristina Smithe was running a marathon in California a few years ago when she started thinking about all the waste such events produce — especially the blizzard of disposable paper cups that can pile up at water spots. She came up with a solution, a reusable silicone cup that races can rent to avoid the single-use throwaways. She says her company, Hiccup Earth, has taken the cups to 137 races and spared more than 902,000 disposable ones from hitting a landfill. One expert at the climate nonprofit Project Drawdown says the reusable cups are an example of the many small ideas that need to be successful to make progress.

Play ball! Things to know entering the NCAA baseball regionals

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The NCAA baseball tournament opens Friday with play in 16 double-elimination regionals. Regional winners advance to best-of-three super regionals next week and the final eight go to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, beginning June 13. The hottest team entering the regionals is Northeastern which has won 27 straight. Arizona State and Kentucky are the coldest with four straight losses each. The regional hosted by Mississippi appears toughest with Georgia Tech, Murray State and Western Kentucky joining the Rebels. About a dozen projected first-round picks in the MLB draft will be playing.

EA Sports names WRs Ryan Williams, Jeremiah Smith as College Football 26 cover athletes

Alabama’s Ryan Williams and Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith are the cover athletes for EA Sports College Football 26. EA Sports announced the cover with the electric sophomore wide receivers on Tuesday. Last year’s game was the first for the franchise in 11 years and was among the best-selling video games in 2024. The ’26 edition will test if the franchise still has the same staying power it had when it was released annually in the early 2000s. Williams and Smith broke onto the national scene in 2024 with their miraculous catches on the biggest stages.

