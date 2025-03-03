AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:11 p.m. EST

ACC, FSU, Clemson reach proposed settlement to end legal fight, change money distribution: AP source

A person familiar with the situation says the Atlantic Coast Conference, Clemson and Florida State have reached a proposed settlement that would end their legal fight and change the league’s revenue-distribution model. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because neither the league nor the schools have publicly addressed their settlement. The proposed agreement requires approval from the league and the schools. Trustees at the two schools have scheduled meetings for Tuesday. The ACC’s Board of Directors made up of university presidents and chancellors will also have a call Tuesday on the settlement.

Serena Williams joins ownership group of Toronto Tempo, the WNBA’s 1st Canadian franchise

Serena Williams is joining the Toronto Tempo ownership group. The team announced the move on Monday. She will partner with Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures for the Tempo, who will begin play in the 2026 season. Williams, one of the greatest tennis players in history, will also play an active role in future jersey designs. Williams is the latest former pro athlete to join a WNBA ownership group. Magic Johnson, Tom Brady, Dwyane Wade and Renee Montgomery already are owners.

Former soccer leaders Blatter, Platini return to court for new fraud trial over $2M FIFA payment

MUTTENZ, Switzerland (AP) — Former soccer leaders Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini are back in a Swiss court as their new trial on fraud, forgery and misappropriation charges opened. Blatter was looking frail one week before his 89th birthday. Blatter distanced himself from corruption in soccer saying in court “that is not me.” Blatter arrived 10 minutes after his co-defendant Platini, the former UEFA president. They are on trial again nearly three years after being acquitted by three federal judges. The charges relate to a Blatter-approved FIFA payment of 2 million Swiss francs (now $2.21 million) to Platini. The allegation in 2015 removed both men from world soccer.

High-altitude Kenyan town Iten adapts as Olympic champions and amateurs flock to rarefied air

ITEN, Kenya (AP) — The sleepy Kenyan town of Iten attracts a wide array of long-distance runners from Olympic champions to amateurs. All are here because Iten lies at about 8,000 feet above sea-level and has produced some of the best long-distance runners in the world. To cater to the ever-growing interest from both professional and amateur athletes, hotels, lodges and short-stay rental apartments continue to spring up around the town. Iten was declared a World Athletics Heritage Landmark in 2019 and proudly calls itself the “Home of Champions.”

Aaron Rodgers’ next destination and Myles Garrett’s future headlined the buzz from the NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Matthew Stafford chose to stay in Los Angeles. Deebo Samuel was sent to Washington. Many NFL players will be on the move when free agency begins next week and the foundation for a lot of transactions was built at the scouting combine. While 329 college prospects gathered in Indianapolis to showcase their skills, talk to teams and undergo medical evaluations, front office executives had plenty of conversations about players on their rosters and others they plan to pursue either through free agency or trade. There was a ton of buzz about several star players, including Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Myles Garrett.

NFL scouting combine helps some, raises questions about others and creates intrigue as draft looms

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Fans wanted to see Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter work out at two positions and how the top quarterback duel would go when the NFL scouting combine opened. Those hopes were dashed in Indianapolis. Hunter skipped both on-field opportunities and quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders joined the growing list of top prospects who opted to work out at their college pro days instead of at the combine. Fans must now wait days or weeks for the full picture to come into view, though the combine still was filled with interesting twists and intriguing plots that will be discussed between now and the draft, which begins in Green Bay on April 24.

Auburn atop AP Top 25 for 8th straight week; No. 6 St. John’s has highest ranking in 34 years

Auburn and Duke remain atop the AP Top 25. The rest of the poll was a jumble. Auburn was the unanimous pick at No. 1 for the second straight week, receiving all 61 votes from a media panel. The Tigers held the top spot for the eighth straight week following lopsided wins over Ole Miss and Kentucky. Duke held steady at No. 2 for the second straight week, with Houston, Tennessee and Florida rounding out the top five. No. 6 St. John’s has its highest ranking since 1990-91 after clinching its first Big East regular-season title in 40 years.

No. 2 USC has best ranking in AP Top 25 in 39 years after beating UCLA; Texas still No. 1

Southern California has its best ranking in 39 years after moving up to No. 2 in The Associated Press women’s basketball Top 25 on Monday. The Trojans won the Big Ten regular season title Saturday after beating then-No. 2 UCLA for the second time this year. That victory vaulted USC up two spots for its highest appearance in the poll since the team was second on Jan. 5, 1986. USC garnered six first-place votes from a 31-member national media panel. Texas remained the top choice receiving the other 25 first-place ballots.

Attendance and scoring are up two-thirds into PWHL’s 2nd season with expansion plans on horizon

The PWHL is enjoying a jump in attendance and scoring two-thirds of the way into its second season. The six-team league is drawing more than 7,300 fans per game, up from 5,500 last year, and expects to break the one-million attendance mark within the next month. The jump in turnout can be attributed to the PWHL’s Takeover Tour of neutral site games. Six of those have attracted nearly 90,000 fans. The league is averaging 5.1 goals per game, up from 4.8 last year. And an expansion announcement to add as many as two franchises to the six-team league next season is expected by April.

In-form Atletico Madrid looks to end its Champions League slump against city rival Real Madrid

MADRID (AP) — The Madrid derby takes center stage in the round of 16 of the Champions League, with Atletico Madrid in a commanding position to try to finally get the best of rival Real Madrid in the European competition. Madrid has been a thorn for Atletico in the Champions League over the years, beating the city rival in two finals and eliminating it from the competition the other two times they played in the knockout rounds. The other last-16 matchups include the local rivalry of German clubs Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen, and powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool going against each other. Barcelona will take on Benfica, while Arsenal faces PSV Eindhoven and Aston Villa will meet Club Brugge. Feyenoord will face Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund will play against Lille.

