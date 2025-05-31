AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:11 p.m. EDT

Judge and Ohtani light up the first inning with historic homers in Yankees-Dodgers rematch

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reigning MVPs Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani blasted historic home runs in the first inning as the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers met in a rematch of last year’s World Series. Judge got the fireworks going with a 446-foot solo shot to dead center on a 1-1 pitch from Tony Gonsolin. The Yankees slugger has 19 homers this season. Ohtani matched him in the bottom of the frame with a 417-foot homer to center on the first pitch from Max Fried. Ohtani homered again leading off the fifth, extending his major league lead to 22 homers.

Zion Williamson sued by a woman alleging the Pelicans star committed sexual violence against her

Zion Williamson is being sued by a woman describing herself as a former dating partner and who alleges the New Orleans Pelicans star committed repeated sexual violence against her. The civil lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court identifies the plaintiff as “Jane Doe.” She claims she began dating Williamson in 2018, when he played at Duke, and alleges that he engaged in abusive behavior toward her in California, Louisiana and Texas from 2020 until their relationship ended in 2023. Williamson’s New Orleans-based attorney, Michael Balascio, calls the claims in the lawsuit “categorically false and reckless,” and accuses the plaintiff of extortion.

Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul try to add to the best French Open for US men in decades

PARIS (AP) — It’s been 30 years since three American men reached Week 2 at the French Open. Back then, it was Andre Agassi, Michael Chang and Jim Courier. Each of them won the tournament at some point. This time, the trio is Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe. All are scheduled to be on court Sunday in fourth-round action at Roland-Garros. The 13th-seeded Shelton goes up against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz for a berth in the quarterfinals. No. 12 Paul takes on No. 25 Alexei Popyrin of Australia. No. 15 Tiafoe meets unseeded Daniel Altmaier of Germany.

Fans pack Munich before PSG and Inter Milan face off in the Champions League final

MUNICH (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan go head-to-head in the Champions League final in Munich on Saturday. European club soccer’s biggest prize is at stake between two teams that have felt the pain of falling at the last hurdle in recent years. Inter was a losing finalist against Manchester City in 2023 and PSG lost in its only final against Bayern Munich in 2020. After spending billions of dollars and signing some of the sport’s greatest players like Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, PSG is still waiting to win its first Champions League title.

Pacers try to take advantage of 2nd chance to eliminate Knicks and advance to NBA Finals

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers will try to take advantage of a second chance to eliminate the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals. Indiana is looking to make the second NBA Finals appearance in franchise history and the first in 25 years. The Pacers still lead the series 3-2 after losing Game 5 on Thursday. Tip is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern on Saturday in Indiana and will be televised on TNT. A Pacers win would be the final game broadcast by the network. A Knicks win would send the series back to New York on Monday night for Game 7.

Trout returns to Angels’ lineup in a new spot and has a hit in win over Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Mike Trout was activated off the injured list and went 1 for 5 as the designated hitter in Friday night’s 4-1 win against the Cleveland Guardians. The Angels slugger missed 26 games with soreness in his left knee eventually diagnosed as a bone bruise. The three-time American League MVP had two operations last year on the knee after tearing his meniscus. It was the first time in 1,532 starts over 15 years that he started fifth in the lineup. It was the first time since Sept. 26, 2011, Trout’s rookie season, he started a game hitting lower than third.

French Open: Jannik Sinner drops just 3 games to extend Grand Slam unbeaten run to 17 matches

PARIS (AP) — When Jannik Sinner’s opponent in the French Open’s third round finally won a single game, the Court Suzanne-Lenglen crowd responded with a standing ovation. Sinner was simply too good, extending his Grand Slam winning streak to 17 matches and looking very much like the No. 1-ranked man. Sinner dominated Jiri Lehecka 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 in just 1 hour, 34 minutes, the quickest men’s match at Roland-Garros this year and, measured by games lost, the most lopsided victory at a major tournament of Sinner’s career. Sinner delivered 31 winners and made only nine unforced errors. He accumulated 18 break points, converting seven, and faced just one, which he saved.

French Open players often make schedule requests. No one wanted to miss the Champions League final

PARIS (AP) — The French Open isn’t the only sports event in Europe drawing attention from tennis players. The Champions League final will decide the continent’s best soccer club. One of the two teams involved Saturday night is Paris Saint-Germain. Count Novak Djokovic among those rooting for PSG against Italy’s Inter Milan, and he hoped to be able to tune in on TV to watch the big clash. Djokovic made that preference known to the people in charge of arranging the program at the Grand Slam tournament he’s won three times — a common practice, especially among the sport’s elite. His request was denied.

Lance McCullers gets 24-hour security after online death threats, some aimed at 5-year-old daughter

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s Lance McCullers is one of two MLB pitchers whose families have received online death threats this month as internet abuse of players and their families is on the rise. Boston reliever Liam Hendriks posted on social media soon after the incident with McCullers to call out people who were threatening his wife’s life and directing “vile” comments at him. The Astros contacted MLB security and the Houston Police Department following the threats to McCullers and an HPD spokesperson said Thursday that it remains an ongoing investigation. McCullers, who has two young daughters, reached out to the team to inquire about providing security for his family. Astros owner Jim Crane stepped in and hired 24-hour security.

Mao Saigo shoots 66 to take US Women’s Open lead as she chases her 2nd major title of the year

ERIN, Wis. (AP) — Mao Saigo already won her first major title this year. She’s putting herself in position for another at U.S. Women’s Open. Saigo shot a 6-under 66 on Friday to take second-round lead at Erin Hills, At 8-under 136, the 23-year-old Japanese player had a three-stroke advantage over a group of six led by top-ranked Nelly Korda. Saigo won Chevron Championship in a playoff outside Houston just over a month ago for her first LPGA Tour title. Korda, who has never finished higher than a tie for eighth in the U.S. Women’s Open, had a 67. That’s the best round she’s had in the event. She was 5 under with Hinako Shibuno, Sarah Schmelzel, Maja Stark, Yealimi Noh and 2020 champion A Lim Kim.

