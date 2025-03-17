AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:08 a.m. EDT

Rory McIlroy takes drama out of playoff to win The Players and build momentum to the Masters

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Rory McIlroy has won The Players Championship in a three-hole playoff against J.J. Spaun that lacked any real drama. McIlroy blasted a drive down the 16th fairway to set up a birdie. And then Spaun sailed over the island green on the par-3 17th and into the water for a triple bogey. McIlroy is the eighth multiple winner of the PGA Tour’s premier championship. It’s also the first time in his career he has won twice early in the season before the Masters. It was the first Monday finish in three years because of a four-hour rain delay on Sunday.

Chase, Higgins reach extensions with Bengals. AP source says Chase will be NFL’s highest-paid non-QB

The Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to four-year extensions with receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, assuring that Joe Burrow will have his top two targets with him for some time. A person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press that Chase will become the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, earning $161 million, including $112 million guaranteed. That surpasses the $40 million per year average by Cleveland pass rusher Myles Garrett. Higgins will get $115 million. The Bengals placed the franchise tag on Higgins, but were hopeful of getting a new deal done. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the move.

This small-town team in Sweden was a women’s soccer powerhouse. Then Europe’s big clubs took over

UMEA, Sweden (AP) — A transformation of women’s soccer in Europe is well under way. The elite, big-money clubs already established in the men’s game such as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Chelsea have begun pouring money, resources and extra focus into their women’s teams and are taking over. Umea and Turbine Potsdam, European champions only 20 years ago, are among the unfashionable relics of yesteryear who know they can no longer compete. But they seem OK with that and are adjusting to a new reality in a changing financial landscape as women’s soccer grows. Umea sporting director Jorgen Crovin says “I’m not in the least envious because these clubs are at a different level than we can ever achieve now.”

March Madness: How to win your NCAA men’s tournament pool and a look at what history tells us

Before we begin, a disclaimer: Your bracket will probably be a mess by Saturday. Or by Friday. And let’s be honest, some of us will out of the running by Thursday night. Welcome back to the world’s largest lottery, the NCAA tournament and all of its various bracket pools that millions of people will be joining over the next few days. Some will play for fun, some for a few bucks, some for big bucks. No matter the stakes, we encourage you to remember that you are not an expert — and even the experts didn’t know much this season.

Strong TV ratings and attendance, women’s basketball in good place heading to NCAA Tournament

There was concern that attendance and overall interest in women’s college basketball would drop this year with the departure of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and other stars for the WNBA. Both took a dip — but only a dip. With JuJu Watkins and Paige Bueckers among those leading the way, attendance across the country was just short of last season’s record numbers. More networks showed more games on TV this season and ratings were strong heading into March Madness.

March Madness: How to win your NCAA women’s tournament pool and a look at what history tells us

Congratulations to the 12 teams left in the chase for the women’s Division I national championship. Wait. We mean 68, right? Not really. Technically, yes, there are 68 teams in the women’s tournament field, but history tells us that only 12 have a chance to be the last team standing in Tampa in a few weeks at the Final Four. Since the NCAA women’s tournament was born in 1982, there have been 32 No. 1 seeds that have gone on to win the national championship, along with seven No. 2 seeds and three No. 3 seeds. That’s it. No other seeds need apply.

Betting on women’s college basketball rides post-Caitlin Clark wave as NCAA Tournament begins

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Caitlin Clark drew lots of eyeballs to women’s basketball when she led Iowa to consecutive national-championship games. She also attracted a lot of bettors who otherwise might have put their money elsewhere. Clark is starring for the WNBA’s Indiana Fever. But her impact is still being felt in women’s college basketball. BetMGM Sportsbook said it received 35% more money being bet on the sport this season, 39% more female bettors and 32% more customers regardless of gender. The NCAA Tournament begins this week.

Dodgers star Mookie Betts won’t play in 2 regular season games vs. Cubs in Tokyo because of illness

TOKYO (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts will not play in the two-game Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs because of an illness that’s lingered for the past week. Manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Betts is starting to feel better but has lost nearly 15 pounds and is still trying to get rehydrated and gain strength. Roberts added that the eight-time All-Star might fly back to the United States before the team in an effort to rest and prepare for the domestic opener on March 27. Roberts said Miguel Rojas will start at shortstop in Betts’ place for the two games at the Tokyo Dome.

Josh Berry races to 1st Cup Series victory, gives Wood Brothers 101st win with Las Vegas score

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Josh Berry raced to the first Cup Series victory of his career, taking NASCAR’s oldest team to victory lane Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Berry, in his first season driving the famed No. 21 for Wood Brothers Racing, had the first victory for a Ford team through five races this season. William Byron opened the year with a Daytona 500 victory in a Chevrolet and Christopher Bell in a Toyota won the next three races. Berry, meanwhile, had to run down Daniel Suarez following a restart with 19 laps remaining to take control. Although Harrison Burton won at Daytona last summer for the Wood Brothers, Berry’s victory is the first not at a superspeedway since 2017.

These dedicated runners have done every LA Marathon for nearly 4 decades

LOS ANGELES (AP) — They have run through heartache and grief, battling illnesses and injuries as their bodies have aged. Despite it all, the Los Angeles Marathon’s Legacy Runners participated in the city’s 40th marathon on Sunday, walking, running or using a wheelchair in every race since the event began in 1986. The group of 92 runners, including 10 women, range from athletes in their 50s to as old as 87. Los Angeles was originally inspired to start its own marathon after the success of hosting the 1984 Summer Olympic Games. Event organizers began recognizing runners who had completed every race in its fifth year.

