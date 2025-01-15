AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:02 a.m. EST

Australian Open: Naomi Osaka is back in a Slam’s 3rd round for the 1st time in 3 years

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Naomi Osaka is back in the third round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time since 2022 and she got there with wins at the Australian Open over two women who blocked her path last year. Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen won’t be repeating her surprising run to the Australian Open final after a second-round upset loss to No. 97-ranked Laura Siegemund in his first tournament in 2025. Fifth-seeded Zheng lost last year’s final to Aryna Sabalenka and went on to win the Olympic gold in Paris and finish runner-up at the WTA Finals in a breakout season. She had no answers for the 36-year-old Siegemund on Wednesday. Two-time defending champion Sabalenka won the last five games to overcome Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Coco Gauff is into the Australian Open’s 3rd round and still unbeaten in 2025

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Coco Gauff has stretched her unbeaten start to 2025 to seven matches and 14 sets. The 2023 U.S. Open champion moved into the third round at the Australian Open with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over 173rd-ranked Jodie Burrage of Britain at Rod Laver Arena. Gauff was a semifinalist at Melbourne Park a year ago. Against Burrage, she went through a bit of a rough patch in the second set, struggling with double-faults and dropping four games in a row to go from a break up at 3-1 to a break down at 5-3. But when Burrage served for the second set, Gauff got back in control.

Man accused of stalking Caitlin Clark proclaims himself ‘guilty as charged’ in 1st court appearance

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man accused of felony stalking of Indiana Fever star and WNBA rookie of the year Caitlin Clark shouted “guilty as charged” in a courtroom on Tuesday. Fifty-five-year-old Michael Thomas Lewis is accused of repeated and continued harassment of the 22-year-old Clark. WISH-TV of Indianapolis reported that Lewis behaved “very erratically” in his first court appearance. Lewis received a no-contact order and the stay-away order sought by prosecutors that bars him from being within 500 feet of either of the two arenas where the Fever play their home games. The court filed a not guilty plea on Lewis’ behalf.

Jayden Daniels accomplishes a feat last done by Slinging Sammy Baugh in 1937

Jayden Daniels, meet Slinging Sammy Baugh. The Commanders’ dynamic rookie quarterback accomplished a feat in his playoff debut that no quarterback in the NFL had done since Baugh during the franchise’s first season in Washington in 1937. Daniels threw two touchdown passes to lead the Commanders to a 23-20 win at Tampa Bay, becoming the fourth rookie quarterback in the Super Bowl era to win a road playoff start. Daniels also joined Baugh as the only rookie quarterbacks to throw at least two TD passes in a road playoff win. Baugh threw three TD passes in the 1937 NFL title game win against the Chicago Bears.

Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell about to experience another 1st with her baby due any day

Being a private person from a small town is why Kim Caldwell keeps her business to herself. That’s also why the Tennessee women’s basketball coach dodged questions for months about her first pregnancy. Then Caldwell realized that her role with the Lady Vols allows her to help other working mothers. Caldwell says speaking out can help the next woman who gets pregnant during basketball season or at any point that’s stressful. Caldwell is due to give birth any day now. She hopes to return sooner than later to the Lady Vols, who are in position to keep their streak alive as the only team never to miss the NCAA Tournament.

SafeSport CEO says in email: Knowing arrested investigator fooled them is ‘just sickening’

The leader of the U.S. Center for SafeSport wrote in an email that the revelation of a former investigator’s arrest on rape charges was “just sickening,” while also saying there was no reason to believe he’d committed any wrongdoing while working for the center. CEO Ju’Riese Colon sent an email to more than 70 U.S. Olympic leaders shortly after The Associated Press published a story about former investigator Jason Krasley’s arrest on rape and sex-trafficking charges. In the email obtained by the AP, Colon says it’s sickening to think Krasley fooled both the center and his old employee, the police department in Allentown, Pennsylvania, into trusting him. The Denver-based center was established in 2017 to deal with sex-abuse cases in Olympic sports.

Tiger Woods makes indoor golf debut and finds humor in blowout loss, noting ‘how bad pros can be’

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods was the sixth and final player to emerge from the tunnel and onto the field of play for his TGL debut. No one announced his name. Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger” blared and that was more than enough of an introduction for perhaps golf’s greatest player ever. It’s not like anyone inside SoFi Center at Palm Beach State College didn’t know who Woods was. Woods joined Kevin Kisner and Max Homa of Jupiter Links Golf Club to take on the Los Angeles Golf Club of Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala in the league’s second match on Tuesday night. Los Angeles won the 15-hole match in a 12-1 rout.

As fires ravage Los Angeles, Tiger Woods isn’t sure what will happen with Riviera tournament

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods isn’t sure what’s going to happen with next month’s Genesis Invitational, the PGA Tour event that he hosts in the fire-ravaged Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. He’s insisting there should be far bigger concerns. Woods said Tuesday night — after his debut in the TGL indoor golf league that he helped develop — that meetings about what will happen with the tournament are scheduled, but did not reveal any decisions or suggest that the event may be moved from Riviera Country Club.

Bayern Munich signs US youngster Bajung Darboe from LAFC

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has signed 18-year-old American attacking midfielder Bajung Darboe from LAFC. Bayern says Darboe has signed a long-term contract and will join the German club’s reserve team. Darboe says “a big dream has come true for me” by joining Bayern. Darboe was born in Gambia and has played twice for the United States under-17 team. He has also played for the reserve teams of LAFC and the Philadelphia Union.

NCAA to dole out $1.2B to help pay for House settlement. Its president asks for Congress to step in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Stressing his own organization’s ability to pay out $1.2 billion over 10 years to help settle an industry-changing lawsuit, NCAA President Charlie Baker also urged Congress to pass legislation that could put college sports on a better path. Baker wants lawmakers to pass a bill that would make it harder to sue the organization, eliminate the possibility of players forming unions and bring the industry under the umbrella of one federal law instead of more than 30 that exist among the states.

