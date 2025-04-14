AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:02 a.m. EDT

Rory McIlroy showed he can handle the tough times. It made him a Masters champion

Play-in time: Magic-Hawks, Warriors-Grizzlies on Tuesday, Bulls-Heat and Kings-Mavs on Wednesday

The fifth full season of the NBA’s play-in tournament starts Tuesday. No. 7 Orlando hosts No. 8 Atlanta in the Eastern Conference, and No. 7 Golden State hosts No. 8 Memphis in the Western Conference. The winners of those games make the playoffs. The Magic-Hawks winner earns the chance to play Boston and the Warriors-Grizzlies winner will be off to play Houston. The tournament continues Wednesday with two elimination games. Miami goes to Chicago and Dallas goes to Sacramento. The losers of Wednesday’s games are eliminated.

Paige Bueckers is ready for her WNBA closeup as she is set to get drafted No. 1 by the Dallas Wings

NEW YORK (AP) — Paige Bueckers is ready to move on from college to the WNBA. The versatile UConn star is the odds-on favorite to become the No. 1 overall pick by the Dallas Wings when the league holds its annual draft at The Shed in New York on Monday night. Bueckers will have plenty of company, especially with the WNBA having its first expansion team in 17 years in the Golden State Valkyries making their debut draft selection at No. 5 overall. The first round will feature 12 picks with 13 in each of the final two rounds.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlroy turned another major collapse into his grandest performance of all, hitting a wedge into 3 feet for birdie in a sudden-death playoff Sunday to finally win the Masters and take his place in golf history as the sixth player to claim the career Grand Slam. What should have been a coronation along the back nine at Augusta National turned into a heart-racing, lead-changing jaw-dropping finish at golf’s greatest theater that ended with McIlroy on his knees sobbing with joy and disbelief. Right when it looked as though he would blow another major, he delivered two majestic shots when nothing less would do.

Tommy Helms, a Reds second baseman who later managed in Pete Rose’s place in 1988-89, dies at 83

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tommy Helms, the slick-fielding infielder for the Cincinnati Reds who was the 1966 NL Rookie of the Year and had two short stints as the team’s manager, has died. He was 83. The Reds Hall of Fame and Museum said Helms’ wife, Cathy, told the organization that her husband died on Sunday in Cincinnati. The cause of death was not provided. Helms was known more for his glove than his bat in 1,435 games over 14 seasons. He was an All-Star in 1967-68 and won Gold Gloves as the National League’s top-fielding second baseman in 1970-71.

NBA’s West spots set, with the Nuggets, Clippers and Timberwolves in and the Warriors play-in bound

The final game to end in the NBA regular season was a big one for seeding in the Western Conference, with the Los Angeles Clippers beating the Golden State Warriors 124-119 in overtime Sunday to clinch the No. 5 seed. The Warriors fell to No. 7 and will host No. 8 Memphis on Tuesday, with the winner earning the No. 7 seed. The West bracket wasn’t set until a final day that had numerous teams in the running for numerous positions. Denver got the No. 4 spot and home-court advantage against the Clippers. Minnesota is No. 6 and will play the Lakers.

US-based Original Six Red Wings, Rangers, Bruins, Blackhawks eliminated from playoffs for 1st time

The Original Six teams based in the United States have a rich history, combining to hoist the Stanley Cup 27 times. And now, they share an unwanted distinction. Detroit, Boston, Chicago and the New York Rangers will all miss the playoffs in the same year for the first time in NHL history. The Red Wings have won 11 league championships to trail Montreal’s 23 and Toronto’s 13 and the Canada-based franchises have earned spots in the playoffs that start Saturday. Detroit was slowly improving under general manager Steve Yzerman until this year.

South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley enters transfer portal, AP source says

South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley is officially in the transfer portal, according to a person with access to it. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Monday on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made. Fulwiley has a “do not contact” designation, which most likely means she already has a strong idea where she will transfer to. The 5-foot-10 sophomore guard was the Southeastern Conference Sixth Player of the Year and helped the Gamecocks reach the national championship game, where they lost to UConn. She averaged 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in her two seasons at the school.

If baseball’s season were as short as football’s, the conversation about parity would be different

What would the dominant baseball narratives be if this season were 17 games long? That’s a worthwhile thought experiment, given how much discussion there’s been lately about parity. There’s a conventional wisdom that the NFL is more competitive than baseball, with teams making dramatic rises and falls in the standings from one season to the next. But how much of that is simply a result of how short the football season is? Right now, all but one of baseball’s 30 teams have played between 15 and 17 games. And right now, the Los Angeles Angels are in first place after entering the season as complete afterthoughts. The Atlanta Braves are in last.

In Year 20, the Spurs’ Chris Paul starts all 82 games. And he made some history in the process

In Year 20, Chris Paul started all 82. And he made some NBA history in the process. Paul was in the San Antonio Spurs’ starting lineup for their season finale on Sunday, making him the first player to ever make 82 starts this deep into a career. The previous mark on that front was held by Utah’s John Stockton, who started all 82 games in his 19th and final season. Paul — who turns 40 in less than a month — is one of three players to have a season with 82 appearances at his age. He joins Stockton and Michael Jordan.

