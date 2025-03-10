AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:00 a.m. EDT

Bills reward Allen with new contract after NFL MVP season. Deal is worth $330M, AP source says

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — NFL MVP Josh Allen was rewarded with a contract extension worth $330 million, with an NFL record $250 million of it guaranteed, which makes him among the league’s highest-paid players. The Buffalo Bills announced the agreement, while two people with knowledge of the deal revealed the contract’s value to The Associated Press. The people spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the Bills did not release that figure, which was first reported by ESPN.com. The new contract adds two years to Allen’s contract and locks the 28-year-old in through the 2030 season. The extension comes following Allen’s seventh NFL season in which he became the Bills third player to earn NFL MVP.

DK Metcalf is leaving Seattle for Pittsburgh with a new deal in tow, AP sources say

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers finally have their established big-play wide receiver. The Seattle Seahawks are sending two-time Pro Bowler D.K. Metcalf to Pittsburgh for at least a second-round pick, two sources with knowledge of the deal tell The Associated Press. The sources spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not official. Metcalf will receive a new five-year, $150 million contract in Pittsburgh. His exodus from Seattle comes during a tumultuous stretch for the Seahawks, which dealt quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

Myles Garrett becomes the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history at $40 million per year

Myles Garrett is staying in Cleveland after the Browns gave him a record four-year contract extension that makes the four-time All-Pro edge rusher the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. A person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press that Garrett’s deal includes $122.8 million guaranteed, an average annual salary of $40 million with a total value of $204.8 million. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because terms weren’t announced. Garrett, the 2023 AP Defensive Player of the Year, had asked for a trade last month but the Browns were adamant about keeping the 29-year-old star in Cleveland.

Exiled from the Trop, the Rays might have MLB’s best home clubhouse at Yankees’ spring training site

TAMPA. Fla. (AP) — When Tampa Bay players leave Steinbrenner Field following the New York Yankees’ spring training home finale on March 23, their staff will launch a 120-hour transformation of the ballpark for the Rays’ season in exile from storm-damaged Tropicana Field. By the time the Rays return for their March 28 opener against Colorado, more than 3,000 unique signs and advertising boards will have been installed. The large letters spelling “YANKEES” above the first- and third-base stands will have been covered with Rays markings along with the interlocking “NY” in the center of the clubhouse. The team store will have been emptied of pinstriped gear and restocked with Rays apparel.

Ukrainian war veteran amputees learn adaptive skiing in Oregon

HOODOO SKI AREA, Ore. (AP) — A group of Ukrainian war veteran amputees have been in Oregon learning a form of adaptive skiing for people with one leg. Their lessons were partly organized by Oregon Adaptive Sports, a group that works to make sports more accessible to people with disabilities. The city of Corvallis has been sister cities with Uzhhorod in western Ukraine for over 30 years. Its sister city association hosted the veterans, some of whom have been recovering in Uzhhorod’s rehabilitation hospital. The goal is to improve the veterans’ physical and mental health and teach Ukrainian instructors how to use adaptive ski equipment so they can share that knowledge back home with the war-torn country’s thousands of amputees.

Former NFL offensive lineman turned broadcaster Craig Wolfley dies at 66

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Craig Wolfley, a former NFL offensive lineman who spent most of his 12-year career playing for Chuck Noll in Pittsburgh before becoming a fixture on the Steelers radio broadcast team, has died. He was 66. WDVE-FM in Pittsburgh, where Wolfley worked in various roles during Steeler broadcasts, confirmed Wolfley’s death. Wolfley had recently been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer. Steelers president Art Rooney II praised Wolfley’s work ethic as a player and his passion as a broadcaster that made him a trusted voice among the fan base.

Stephen Curry joins alma mater Davidson as assistant GM for basketball

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will serve as an assistant general manager for Davidson College’s basketball teams. The four-time NBA champion and two-time league MVP will be the first active player in U.S. major professional sports to take an administrative job with a college team. The hire was announced Monday. Curry and his wife, Ayesha, and longtime Davidson supporters Don, Matt and Erica Berman, are creating an eight-figure fund to support the college’s men’s and women’s basketball teams. Curry, who went to Davidson, says he wants their scholar-athletes to be able to compete in the top ranks of an ever-changing landscape.

Verstappen bids for 5th title and Hamilton’s at Ferrari as F1 prepares for a close fight in 2025

Lando Norris will have to defy plenty of history to win the Formula 1 title this year. There’s his friend-turned-rival Max Verstappen’s bid for a fifth title in a row. Just like the only driver to achieve that feat, Michael Schumacher, Verstappen is a hard racer who isn’t afraid to bend the rules. Then there’s Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time champion going for a record eighth title in 2025. It’s his first season with Ferrari, which is itching to end a wait for a drivers’ title going back to 2007.

Cavaliers rely on scoring balance to beat Bucks 112-100 for 14th consecutive victory

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Max Strus had 17 points to lead a balanced scoring attack as the NBA-leading Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 112-100 for their 14th consecutive victory. The Cavs became just the second team to win 14 straight while scoring at least 110 points in each of those games. The 1985-86 Boston Celtics also accomplished the feat. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points while moving into 50th place on the NBA’s career scoring list.

Davante Adams agrees to a 2-year, $46 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Receiver Davante Adams agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, bringing the three-time All-Pro back to his native California. Adams’ deal could be worth up to $46 million with the Rams, who will move on from Super Bowl 56 MVP Cooper Kupp with Adams and Puka Nacua as the primary playmakers for Matthew Stafford. Adams has been one of the NFL’s best receivers for nearly a decade, starting with eight seasons with Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. He has six career 1,000-yard seasons, including an active streak of five consecutive years, along with two 997-yard seasons.

