AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:07 a.m. EST

Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl is a matchup of some of the brightest and oldest minds in the NFL

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Reid and Matt Nagy vs. Vic Fangio. Nick Sirianni and Kellen Moore vs. Steve Spagnuolo. This Super Bowl is a matchup of some of the brightest — and oldest — minds in the NFL. When the Kansas City Chiefs go for a three-peat in a rematch against the Eagles on Sunday, the game will come down to what Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and teammates do on the field against Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, Jalen Carter and the rest of Philadelphia’s talented roster. But it starts with the coaches and the coordinators and their schemes. They have to devise the right game plan and make the best play calls.

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham returns from torn triceps for Super Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles star defensive end Brandon Graham was cleared to return from a torn triceps suffered 11 weeks ago and will play in the Super Bowl against Kansas City. The 36-year-old Graham was thought to be done for the season after he was injured in a Nov. 24 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Graham was placed on injured reserve two days later, seemingly ending what he had called the final season of his career.

Lakers’ trade for Hornets center Mark Williams rescinded after failed physical, AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers rescinded their trade to acquire Mark Williams from Charlotte after the center failed his physical, a person with knowledge of the circumstances tells The Associated Press. The deal was scrapped “due to failure to satisfy a condition of the trade,” the Lakers announced in a brief statement. The Lakers agreed to trade rookie Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish along with draft considerations on Wednesday night to get Williams, a third-year center. Los Angeles needed a big man to replace Anthony Davis, who was traded to Dallas along with Max Christie for Luka Doncic.

No. 6 Florida beats top-ranked Auburn 90-81 and ends the Tigers’ 14-game winning streak

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr. scored 19 points and Alex Condon added 17 as No. 6 Florida rallied from an early deficit and beat No. 1 Auburn 90-81 Saturday, ending the Tigers’ 14-game winning streak. Florida (20-3, 7-3 Southeastern Conference), down by 10 points early, built a 10-point advantage by the end of the first half and held off Auburn in the second half for its second victory over a top-ranked team this season. Florida beat then-No. 1 Tennessee 73-43 on Jan. 7. Tigers leading scorer Johni Broome had 18 points and 11 rebounds as Auburn (21-2, 9-1) had its nine-game conference winning streak halted.

Jimmy Butler gets off to a good start with Warriors by scoring 25 points against Bulls in his debut

CHICAGO (AP) — Jimmy Butler is off to a good start with Golden State. The six-time All-Star had 25 points and four assists in his first game since a trade from Miami and helped the Warriors beat the Bulls 132-111. Butler says he is “grateful to be able to play basketball for a top organization like this one.” Butler is looking for his first championship after leading Miami to two NBA finals in six seasons. Golden State is trying to capture another one to go with the four titles it already has with Kerr, Curry and Draymond Green. The Warriors were 10th in the Western Conference at 26-26 following the win over Chicago.

Lakhin scores 22, Clemson defeats No. 2 Duke 77-71 to snap Blue Devils’ 16-game winning streak

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Viktor Lakhin scored 22 points, Clemson held player of the year candidate Cooper Flagg in check for most of the game and the Tigers defeated No. 2 Duke 77-71 to snap the Blue Devils’ 16-game winning streak. Chase Hunter scored 14 points and Ian Schieffelin added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Clemson. The Tigers ended the Blue Devils’ chances of an unbeaten regular season in the Atlantic Coast Conference and denied the Blue Devils an opportunity to take over the top ranking in the country for the first time in the coach Jon Scheyer era.

Anthony Davis leaves his Dallas debut with an injury after seismic Luka Doncic trade

DALLAS (AP) — Anthony Davis left in the third quarter with a lower-body injury and didn’t return in his debut with the Dallas Mavericks after the seismic trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Davis went down without contact and was grabbing his groin area in Dallas’ 116-105 victory over the Houston Rockets. The 31-year-old says he felt tightness in his groin and quadriceps area. Part of the reasoning for not returning was the abdominal strain that kept him out recently. One of the many criticisms of the trade was Dallas giving up a 25-year-old superstar in his prime for Davis with his extensive injury history. Davis says the injury isn’t a long-term concern.

Thomas Detry shoots 65 to take 5-shot lead into the final round of the Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Thomas Detry shot a 6-under 65 on Saturday to take a five-shot lead into the final round of the Phoenix Open as he chases his first PGA Tour victory. Detry had a two-shot lead to start the round after a 64 on Friday and kept rolling with four birdies over his first five holes Saturday in ideal conditions at TPC Scottsdale. The two-time Belgian Olympian made a 19-foot par putt on the par-4 18th to finish at 18-under 195. Jordan Spieth — hunting his first tour win since 2022 — was among four players tied for second. He had a bogey-free 67, scrambling for par on 18. Rasmus Hojgaard, Daniel Berger and Michael Kim also were 13 under.

Lindsey Vonn places 15th in downhill at ski worlds. She called it a ‘practice run for the Olympics’

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Lindsey Vonn finished 15th in the downhill at the Alpine skiing world championships. She came 1.96 seconds behind U.S. teammate Breezy Johnson who took the gold medal. The 40-year-old Vonn recently returned to competition with a new titanium knee after nearly six years of retirement. It was an improvement for Vonn after she hooked a gate with her right arm early in her super-G run on Thursday and didn’t finish. Vonn also plans to enter the new team combined event on Tuesday. Her long-term goal remains being competitive at next year’s Milan-Cortina Olympics.

He’s back, baby! ESPN’s Dick Vitale makes return to commentating following 4th bout with cancer

CLEMSON. S.C. (AP) — He’s back, baby! ESPN’s Dick Vitale received a standing ovation at Clemson’s Littlejohn Coliseum in his first game back as a commentator since recovering from his fourth bout with cancer. About 30 minutes before Clemson faced Duke, Vitale was greeted by cheers as he arrived on the floor from a tunnel and began to make his way to his courtside seat to call the game. Clemson’s PA announcer chimed in with his best Vitale impersonation, saying “Dickie V, you’re awesome, baby!” Vitale, 85, hasn’t called a game for ESPN in two years. He’s battled four different types of cancer over the past four years, including vocal cord cancer. Vitale announced in December he’s cancer-free after his fourth bout with the disease in just over three years.

