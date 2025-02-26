AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:59 a.m. EST

Luka Doncic’s Mavericks reunion was ‘so weird.’ He still gets a triple-double and a W for the Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic hit deep 3-pointers and fearlessly drove for layups. He flung a ridiculous behind-the-head assist to Austin Reaves. Doncic stared at the Dallas Mavericks’ bench a few times, yet also played with a smile on his face. In his first meeting with the Mavs since they traded him away, Doncic knew he was the center of attention, and the Slovenian superstar appeared ready to rise to the occasion. The 25-year-old Doncic was the face of the Mavericks franchise until general manager Nico Harrison suddenly decided he wasn’t. Lakers fans chanted “Thank you, Nico!” to celebrate the deal.

Diana Taurasi of the Phoenix Mercury retires after 20 WNBA seasons, 3 titles and 6 Olympic golds

PHOENIX (AP) — Diana Taurasi is retiring after 20 seasons, ending one of the greatest careers in women’s basketball history. The WNBA’s career scoring leader and a three-time league champion, Taurasi announced her retirement on Tuesday in an interview with Time magazine. The Phoenix Mercury — the only WNBA team she played for — also confirmed her decision. The 42-year-old won her sixth Olympic gold medal at the Paris Games and finishes her WNBA career with 10,646 points, nearly 3,000 more than second-place Tina Charles. She led UConn to three consecutive national titles and kept winning after the Mercury selected her No. 1 overall in the 2004 WNBA draft.

Alex Ovechkin scores 30 goals in a season for an NHL-record-extending 19th time in 20-year career

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin has reached 30 goals in a season for the 19th time in his 20-year NHL career. That extends the record he broke last year with his 18th. The Washington Capitals captain got his latest milestone goal Tuesday night at home against the Calgary Flames. Scoring his 883rd career goal also puts Ovechkin 12 back of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s mark of 894 that had long seemed unapproachable. Becoming just the fourth player in hockey history to score 30-plus goals at age 39 or older, Ovechkin is now on pace to pass Gretzky in early April long before the regular season is over.

Travis Hunter already has coaches and executives convinced he can be two-way player in NFL

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Travis Hunter arrived at the NFL’s annual scouting combine with a Heisman Trophy resume, an invitation to work out at two positions and ready to answer any and all questions. The former Colorado star already has convinced coaches and general managers of one thing — he can be the league’s first true two-way player in decades. Perhaps even a three-way player. All he has to do now is prove that he can handle the snap counts as smoothly as he did in college, and he could get his chance on Sundays.

Vanderbilt guard Mikayla Blakes eager to grow thanks to attention from her record-setting play

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt freshman Mikayla Blakes knows each time she drops the ball in the basket it will bring more attention. That’s what happens when someone scores 53 points and then sets the NCAA freshman single-game scoring record with 55 just 17 days later. Blakes says everybody wants to stop her now and that forces her to keep working so her weaknesses become strengths. Blakes ranks second in the Southeastern Conference in scoring, drawing praise from other coaches as a special player. Shea Ralph just wants Vanderbilt at a point where Blakes doesn’t need to score 50 to win with the Commodores targeting a second straight NCAA Tournament berth.

Georgia fans show it’s possible to be polite and still celebrate win over No. 3 Florida on the court

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia fans showed it’s possible to storm the court for a postgame celebration — and to be polite at the same time. The Stegeman Coliseum public address announcer made repeated requests in the final minute of Georgia’s 88-83 upset of No. 3 Florida to wait 90 seconds after the game and give the Gators and officials time to leave the court. The message, delivered during late timeouts, included the addendum that fans then would be welcome to celebrate on the court. Perhaps the biggest surprise was fans followed the instructions.

Ravens GM calls sexual misconduct allegations against Justin Tucker ‘concerning’

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta considers the mounting allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior against kicker Justin Tucker “serious” and “concerning.” He said Tuesday the team will let the NFL’s investigation play out before determining how to proceed. The Baltimore Banner reported that 16 massage therapists in the Baltimore area have accused Tucker of inappropriate behavior. DeCosta says he has met with Tucker but declined to provide specifics of the conversation. The Ravens have instituted a zero-tolerance policy but DeCosta says the team will apply that policy on a case-by-case basis.

Auriemma and Martelli headline Joe Lapchick Character Award recipients

NEW YORK (AP) — Geno Auriemma and Phil Martelli headline this year’s recipients of the Joe Lapchick Character Award. Joining the two coaches will be longtime men’s basketball official Gene Steratore and former Fordham athletic director Frank McLaughlin. Auriemma is the winningest coach in women’s basketball history, leading UConn to 11 national championships, and has won an NCAA record 1,239 games in his 40 years at the school. Off the court, the Huskies boast a perfect 100% graduation rate among his four-year players.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni pushes back against proposal to ban the tush push

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni pushed back against the Green Bay Packers’ proposal to ban the tush push play his team has used so successfully in short-yardage situations, including during its victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59. Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst confirmed Tuesday that the Packers were the team that had made that proposal. The tush push is a modified quarterback sneak where teammates behind Jalen Hurts push him forward to help him try to gain the yardage necessary for a first down or touchdown.

Bengals plan to make All-Pro receiver Ja’Marr Chase the NFL’s highest-paid non-quarterback

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals plan to make All-Pro wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. Coach Zac Taylor added the team also wants to extend Tee Higgins’ contract and continue giving Joe Burrow the playmakers that help make one of the league’s most dynamic passing attacks. Chase led the league in receptions (127), yards receiving (1,708) and touchdown catches (17) this past season, becoming just the sixth wide receiver in the Super Bowl era to achieve the receiving triple crown. The Bengals picked up his fifth-year option of $21.816 million, but will give him a long-term deal in the range of $40 million per year. Higgins played last season on the $21.8 million franchise tag.

