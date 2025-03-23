AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:58 a.m. EDT

Calipari bests Pitino in March Madness and leads Arkansas to sweetest Sweet 16 appearance yet

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — John Calipari is heading back to the Sweet 16 after sending a second straight Hall of Famer home from the NCAA Tournament’s “Region of Coaches.” One game after knocking out good friend Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks, Calipari’s 10th-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks beat longtime nemesis Rick Pitino and St. John’s. That earned Calipari an especially sweet 16th trip to the Sweet 16, with his fourth school. And it ended Pitino’s chances of a long March Madness run with his second-seeded Red Storm.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl makes plea for return of American hostage Edan Alexander from Gaza

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl began his postgame NCAA Tournament news conference on Saturday night by advocating for the release of Edan Alexander, the last living American being held hostage in Gaza by Hamas. Alexander, a 21-year-old Israeli-American soldier who grew up in the United States, is one of 59 hostages still in Gaza, more than half of whom are believed to be dead. Pearl, who is Jewish, made the plea for Alexander’s return after the top-seeded Tigers’ 82-70 victory over No. 9 Creighton. He said he wanted to “remind the world” about Alexander, adding, “an American held hostage and not enough people in this country know his name.”

Chalk talk: Women’s March Madness goes mostly according to seed as top teams advance to second round

March Madness has mostly been March Predictable in the women’s NCAA Tournament so far. For the first time since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1994, no team seeded 11 or worse advanced to the second round. The only two double-digit seeds still standing in the round of 32 were a pair of 10s — Oregon and South Dakota State. The Ducks needed overtime to beat Vanderbilt and the Jackrabbits topped Oklahoma State by six points, rallying from a double-digit second-half deficit.

LeBron James’ return from injury spoiled by Bulls’ phenomenal effort in 146-115 win over Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Coby White scored 36 points, Josh Giddey flirted with a quadruple-double and the Chicago Bulls wrecked LeBron James’ return from injury with an impressive 146-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Luka Doncic scored 29 of his 34 points in the first half and hit eight 3-pointers, while James had 17 points in his return from a seven-game injury absence. Matas Buzelis scored 31 points for Chicago, while Giddey recorded 15 points, 17 assists, 10 rebounds and eight steals. White was dominant while hitting six 3-pointers, and eight Bulls scored at least nine points on the fifth stop of a six-game road trip.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri wins F1 Chinese GP from teammate Lando Norris. Both Ferraris disqualified

SHANGHAI (AP) — McLaren driver Oscar Piastri has cruised to his maiden Chinese Grand Prix win from pole position with the Australian untouchable ahead of his teammate Lando Norris as the pair completed McLaren’s milestone 50th one-two finish in Formula 1. Piastri, who took his maiden pole position on Saturday, got a great start in Sunday’s race to lead into the first corner, as Norris passed George Russell’s Mercedes for second. The Australian then slowly stretched his legs in an untroubled drive for his third career win. Russell completed the podium, his second-straight of the season. The full result was altered by stewards after the race when Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton as well as Alpine’s Pierre Gasly were disqualified.

US runner Shelby Houlihan earns silver medal in return to big stage after 4-year burrito ban

American runner Shelby Houlihan returned to the big stage after a much-debated four-year doping ban and won a silver medal in the 3,000 meters at the world indoor championships. The U.S. record holder at 1,500 meters and former record holder in the 5,000 sat out the Paris Olympics because she tested positive after eating a burrito she claimed was tainted with a performance-enhancing drug. The 32-year-old runner said she was flooded with a range of emotions after her second-place finish Saturday, saying it’s been a long journey but she’s glad she stuck with it.

In March Madness, BYU gets a stop, then gets to go … to Sweet 16 with 91-89 win over Wisconsin

DENVER (AP) — BYU withstood a ferocious charge from Wisconsin’s John Tonje to hold off the Badgers for a 91-89 victory that sends the program to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2011. Tonje finished with 37 points, including eight during a desperate comeback down the stretch, but trailing by two, he shot a fadeaway air ball just before the buzzer that allowed the sixth-seeded Cougars to escape. Tonje was the first player to crack 30 points this year in March Madness. Richie Saunders scored 25 for the sixth-seeded Cougars.

Penn State’s Starocci wins record 5th national title; Hendrickson stuns Steveson for 285-pound title

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Penn State’s Carter Starocci won an unprecedented fifth national title and Oklahoma State’s Wyatt Hendrickson stunned Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson 5-4 in the heavyweight final at the NCAA men’s wrestling championships with President Donald Trump in attendance. Hendrickson, the transfer from Air Force, trailed in the last match of the evening until scoring on a takedown in the final minute — the only takedown Steveson allowed all season. Penn State claimed its third four-peat, running away from the field to claim its 12th men’s Division I men’s wrestling national title under coach Cael Sanderson. Nebraska finished second and Oklahoma State was third.

No. 1 seed Houston holds off Gonzaga comeback, beats No. 8 seed Bulldogs 81-76 to reach Sweet 16

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — LJ Cryer matched a career high with 30 points, including two free throws with 14.2 seconds left, and No. 1 seed Houston held on to beat eighth-seeded Gonzaga 81-76 on Saturday night to reach the Sweet 16 for the sixth straight NCAA Tournament. J’Wan Roberts added 18 points, and Milos Uzan made two last free throws with 2.1 seconds left to give the Cougars their 15th straight win and push them into a regional semifinal against fourth-seeded Purdue on Friday night in Indianapolis. Graham Ike finished with 27 points and Khalif Battle had 17 for the Bulldogs, who had a streak of nine straight Sweet 16s come to an end.

Top overall seed Auburn reaches first Sweet 16 since 2019, turning away Creighton 82-70

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said a trip to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament was no sure thing. Experienced Creighton made his top-seeded team work for it before the Tigers found their defensive mojo in the second half and closed out the ninth-seeded Bluejays 82-70 on Saturday night to reach the Sweet 16. Tahaad Pettiford scored 16 of his 23 points after halftime and Chad Baker-Mazara added 17 points for Auburn, which held Creighton scoreless for more than six minutes during a 10-0 second-half run. The No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, Auburn moves on to the South Region semifinals in Atlanta next weekend, where it will face No. 5 seed Michigan.

