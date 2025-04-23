AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:55 p.m. EDT

Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael dies at 67 after battle with ALS

CHICAGO (AP) — Steve McMichael, a star defensive tackle on the Chicago Bears’ famed 1985 Super Bowl championship team, has died following a battle with ALS. He was 67. McMichael’s publicist, Betsy Shepherd, told The Associated Press that he died Wednesday afternoon. McMichael had a larger-than-life personality that made him a fixture in the Windy City for decades and a natural for professional wrestling. He was a two-time All-Pro and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024. He ranks second to Richard Dent on the Bears’ career sacks list. McMichael revealed in April 2021 that he was battling ALS.

Golden State’s Butler ruled out with pelvis contusion after fall on foul by Rockets’ Thompson

HOUSTON (AP) — Golden State’s Jimmy Butler has a pelvis contusion and won’t return after taking a hard fall on a foul by Amen Thompson late in the first quarter against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Butler was injured when Thompson was pushed into his legs as he jumped to try and grab a rebound. Both players crashed to the court in the collision, but Butler stayed down longer than Thompson. He eventually got up and slowly walked to the other end of the court to shoot free throws. Butler made 1 of 2 and was soon taken out of the game and immediately headed to the locker room.

Jaylen Brown scores 36 as Celtics beat Magic 109-100 without Jayson Tatum

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 36 points and 10 rebounds, Kristaps Porzingis returned to the game after getting a bloody gash to the forehead and finished with 20 points, and the Boston Celtics beat the Orlando Magic 109-100 in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series. Boston took a 2-0 series lead while playing without All-Star Jayson Tatum, who has a bone bruise in his right wrist and missed a playoff game for the first time in his career. Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 32 points and nine rebounds. Franz Wagner scored 25 points. Game 3 is Friday night at Orlando.

Judge delays $2.8 billion NCAA settlement to address roster limit concerns. Attorneys warn of chaos

The judge overseeing the sprawling $2.8 billion antitrust lawsuit settlement involving the NCAA and the nation’s five largest conferences has delayed final approval of the plan until it is modified to address concerns about roster limits. U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken signaled she is ready to approve the rest of the settlement but wants both sides to come up with a way to not harm current athletes who will lose their spots on teams. The settlement calls for scholarship limits to be replaced by roster limits. Some attorneys argued that Wilken’s order could throw college sports into chaos.

Avalanche captain Gabe Landeskog returns to lineup for Game 3 after missing 3 years with knee injury

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog returned to the lineup and played his first NHL game in nearly three years on Wednesday night against the Dallas Stars. He strongly hinted he was suiting up in Game 3 in a video posted by the team on social media about an hour before puck drop. The team also posted a picture of his jersey hanging in his locker. This is Landeskog’s first NHL appearance since June 26, 2022, when he and the Avalanche beat Tampa Bay to capture the Stanley Cup. He’s been sidelined because of a chronically injured right knee. Colorado’s first-round series with Dallas is tied at 1-1.

Kings serenaded by another national anthem by harmonica chorus from Koreatown senior citizen center

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings have brought back the harmonica-playing senior citizens whose rendition of the national anthem caused a sensation before their playoff opener. The Kings welcomed back the Harmonica Class from the Koreatown Senior and Community Center before Game 2 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers. The harmonica players became a viral sensation two days earlier when they played the anthem before Game 1. Fans in the Kings’ downtown arena loved the surprising performance and loudly sang along to the plaintive harmonica rendition.

On the brink of the NFL draft, the biggest question surrounds Shedeur Sanders and where he’s going

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The main question everyone is asking ahead of the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night is where Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders going. They’re not just debating it on television and sports radio. Even casual football fans in town for other business are wondering which team is going to pick “Prime Time’s” son. That was a discussion among a group sitting at a restaurant near Lambeau Field on Wednesday. In a draft loaded with talented players, Sanders has dominated the conversation in the days leading up to it.

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum misses 1st playoff game, sitting out Game 2 win over Magic with wrist injury

BOSTON (AP) — Celtics star Jayson Tatum has missed a playoff game for the first time in his career. Tatum sat out with a bone bruise in his right wrist as Boston beat the Orlando Magic in Game 2 of the teams’ Eastern Conference first-round series. The six-time All-Star was declared out about an hour before tipoff. He had been listed listed as doubtful with the injury, which he suffered in the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ 103-86 victory on Sunday. Boston was fine without Tatum. All-Star Jaylen Brown led the way with 36 points and 10 rebounds as the Celtics won 109-100.

Thompson dazzles late as the Capitals beat the Canadiens in Game 2 to take a 2-0 series lead

WASHINGTON (AP) — Connor McMichael and Dylan Strome scored a minute apart early in the second period, Logan Thompson made some spectacular stops among his 25 saves and the Washington Capitals beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 to take a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven first-round series. Thompson was at his best in the third, robbing Josh Anderson of what would have been the tying goal on a 2-on-0 breakaway with 10:59 left, then later getting his stick on a deflection by Christian Dvorak. McMichael added his second into an empty net with 1.1 seconds left to seal it. Game 3 is Friday night in Montreal.

Crow-Armstrong homers again as the Cubs top the Dodgers 7-6

CHICAGO (AP) — Pete Crow-Armstrong homered and drove in four runs, and the Chicago Cubs topped the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-6 for another wild victory. Dansby Swanson had two hits and two RBIs as NL Central-leading Chicago improved to 4-1 on an eight-game homestand. The Cubs beat the Dodgers 11-10 on Tuesday night when Miguel Amaya homered with two out in the ninth inning and Ian Happ hit a game-ending RBI single in the 10th. They went 4-3 in their season series against the World Series champions. Teoscar Hernández homered and drove in four runs for Los Angeles, which lost for the third time in four games. Andy Pages hit a solo drive for the second straight night.

