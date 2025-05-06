AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:55 a.m. EDT

Gordon’s game-winner, Jokic’s 42 points, 22 rebounds lead Nuggets past Thunder in West semis Game 1

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 42 points and 22 rebounds, and Aaron Gordon hit a 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds to give the Denver Nuggets a stunning 121-119 comeback win over the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals series. Denver’s Russell Westbrook, who started his career with the Thunder, assisted on Gordon’s game-winner. It was his first playoff game in Oklahoma City as an opposing player. Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Thunder, who hadn’t played in more than a week after sweeping the Memphis Grizzlies.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Russell Westbrook had yet another magic moment in Oklahoma City. This time, it was for the visitors. Westbrook assisted on Aaron Gordon’s game-winning 3-pointer, and the Denver Nuggets stunned the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder 121-119 on Monday night. Westbrook scored 18 points on 7-for-13 shooting and was a key support player for Nikola Jokic’s monster 42-point, 22-rebound performance. It was Westbrook’s first playoff game in Oklahoma City as an opponent. He entered the game as a reserve in the first quarter and received a loud standing ovation.

Knicks come from 20 down, beat Celtics 108-105 in OT as Bridges’ steal preserves Game 1 win

BOSTON (AP) — Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby each scored 29 points before Mikal Bridges stole the ball from Jaylen Brown with a second left in overtime, and the New York Knicks stunned the Boston Celtics 108-105 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series on Monday night. Karl-Anthony Towns added 14 points and 13 rebounds for New York, which lost all four games against its longtime rival during the regular season and trailed by 20 points in the second half of this game. Jayson Tatum and Brown both had 23 points for the defending champion Celtics, who had an NBA playoff-record 45 missed 3-pointers to blow a game they appeared to have in control.

Nylander has 2 goals and an assist as Maple Leafs beat Panthers 5-4 in Game 1 of 2nd round series

TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander scored twice in the first period before adding an assist as Toronto built a big lead before holding on to beat the Florida Panthers 5-4 in the opener of the second-round series. Matthew Knies and Chris Tanev each had a goal and an assist, and Morgan Rielly also scored for the Maple Leafs. Max Pacioretty and Jake McCabe each had two assists. Anthony Stolars stopped eight of the nine shots he faced before leaving in the second period with an undisclosed injury. Joseph Woll stopped 17 shots in relief. Seth Jones, Eetu Luostarinen, Uvis Balinskis and Sam Bennett scored for the Panthers, and Brad Marchand and Carter Verhaeghe each had two assists. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 24 shots.

NASCAR championship weekend goes to Homestead in 2026, starting a rotating formula

MIAMI (AP) — NASCAR’s championship weekend will return to Homestead-Miami Speedway next year, marking the first time since 2019 that the title-winners will be crowned at the South Florida track. NASCAR made the announcement Tuesday. Its three series — the truck series, the Xfinity Series and the Cup Series — will see their seasons come to a close at Homestead from Nov. 6-8, 2026. It isn’t a permanent return, though: NASCAR said that championship weekends are going to be on a rotation “to ensure that the season’s exciting conclusion is shared amongst NASCAR’s marquee venues and key markets.”

Lynx’s Napheesa Collier poised for another WNBA title run after an offseason playing with Unrivaled

Napheesa Collier spent the offseason working on her game and raising her profile. After the Minnesota All-Star forward and the Lynx came up short in their bid for title last season, falling to Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals, Collier went to work as one of the marquee players in the Unrivaled and as co-founder of the league. She was named the MVP of the 3-on-3 women’s basketball tournament and won the 1-on-1 Unrivaled tourney title. She hopes the time she put in will help Minnesota return to the finals — and walk away with the title.

Ravens release Justin Tucker after accusations by massage therapists of inappropriate behavior

The Baltimore Ravens say they are releasing kicker Justin Tucker, months after reports that he was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by massage therapists. The Baltimore Banner has reported that over a dozen massage therapists have accused Tucker of inappropriate sexual behavior. The NFL said it would investigate, and the Ravens drafted kicker Tyler Loop late last month. Last weekend, coach John Harbaugh suggested a decision on Tucker might come before the NFL completed its inquiry.

Atkinson edges Bickerstaff and Udoka to win NBA Coach of the Year

Kenny Atkinson went through a winless preseason with the Cleveland Cavaliers and wondered if his team would be any good. Turns out, they were better than good. And their coach — he was the NBA’s best this season. Atkinson is now an NBA Coach of the Year winner, announced Monday night as this year’s recipient of the Red Auerbach Trophy. Atkinson led Cleveland to a 15-0 start to the season — one of three winning streaks of at least 12 games this season by his club — and led the Cavaliers to the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Browns linebacker Devin Bush accused of assaulting girlfriend in his Pittsburgh home

LEETSDALE, Pa. (AP) — Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush faces charges of harassment and misdemeanor simple assault after allegedly chasing a woman through his suburban Pittsburgh house and smashing her cellphone. Officers said they responded to a 911 call on Sunday from Bush’s home in Sewickley. The woman, who was identified only as his girlfriend, alleges Bush assaulted her, took her car keys and broke her phone to prevent her from calling for help. Investigators say Bush admitted he smashed the phone but denies getting physical with the woman. Police say they saw injuries on her wrist and foot.

Moving up 4th in the NHL draft in the lottery adds to the Utah Hockey Club’s exciting summer

Winning the second draw at the NHL draft lottery and moving up from having the 14th pick to No. 4 is the latest development setting up a momentous summer for the Utah Hockey Club. Utah has over $20 million in salary cap space, with owner Ryan Smith not shy about spending money. The first phase of arena renovations are getting underway. And the team is unveiling a full-time name before its second season in Salt Lake City. The hope is adding another elite prospect or using the pick to get an established player puts Utah into the playoffs and ends the organization’s lengthy drought.

