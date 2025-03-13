AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:47 p.m. EDT

Injuries to freshman star Cooper Flagg, Maliq Brown hit at inopportune time for No. 1 Duke

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke coach Jon Scheyer says it’s a “real long shot” that freshman star Cooper Flagg will be able to play in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinals because of an ankle sprain. The 6-foot-9 Flagg rolled his left ankle in the first half of the top-ranked Blue Devils’ quarterfinal win against Georgia Tech on Thursday. He hobbled off the court before heading to the locker room. He returned to the bench for the second half but didn’t play again. Duke plays in the semifinals on Friday night. Duke also lost versatile defensive forward Maliq Brown to a shoulder injury.

John Feinstein, bestselling author and one of the country’s foremost sports writers, dies at 69

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Feinstein, one of the country’s foremost sports writers and the author of numerous bestselling books, has died unexpectedly, according to his brother, Robert Feinstein. John Feinstein was 69. He died of natural causes at his brother’s home in McLean, Virginia. He was a full-time reporter for the Washington Post from 1977 to 1991 and a commentator for outlets such as NPR, ESPN and the Golf Channel. Feinstein was comfortable writing about all sports, but he was best-known for his connection to college basketball because of his groundbreaking book “A Season on the Brink.” He was an AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll voter for more than 20 years.

Tampa Bay Rays withdraw from planned $1.3 billion ballpark in St. Petersburg, citing storms, delays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday withdrew from a $1.3 billion ballpark project, citing hurricanes and delays that likely will drive up the proposal’s cost. The team issued a statement by principal owner Stuart Sternberg saying that “a series of events” in October, which included severe damage to the existing Tropicana Field, led to what he called “this difficult decision.” the Rays are set to play this season’s home games across Tampa Bay at the New York Yankees’ spring training home, 11,000-seat Steinbrenner Field. Meanwhile, repairs are envisioned to the Trop, including replacing its roof shredded by Hurricane Milton, that would have it ready for the 2026 season.

Camilo Villegas and Lucas Glover among those sharing Players Championship lead on wild day

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Players Championship always delivers the unpredictable at the TPC Sawgrass. Camilo Villegas, Lucas Glover and J.J. Spaun are tied for the lead. Villegas got a lesson on the day before the opening round from a swing coach who was in Singapore for the start of a LIV event. Rory McIlroy was one behind. He made four of his birdies from the rough or the pine straw. Jordan Spieth had an eagle, birdie, par, bogey and double bogey after only six holes. He shot 70. Chandler Phillips set a Players record with three eagles. He also had a triple bogey.

Rory McIlroy mum on video of him taking phone from University of Texas player heckling him

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Rory McIlroy shot a 67 at The Players Championship. Getting as much attention is a video of him taking a phone away from a University of Texas player who heckled him during a practice round. Golf.com reported that Texas player Luke Potter took a dig at McIlroy about the 2011 Masters after McIlroy hooked a tee shot into the water during a Tuesday practice round. Potter had just won a college tournament across the street on Monday. Potter tells GolfChannel.com that he’s sorry for the incident. Asked about it on Thursday, McIlroy said only he was happy with a 67.

Commanders, Bears, Patriots among the biggest winners in NFL free agency so far

The NFL’s new year officially kicked off Wednesday, two days after teams began spending big money in free agency. The Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears and New England Patriots are among the biggest winners. The Commanders made two major moves through trades, acquiring star wide receiver Deebo Samuel and five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil to surround Jayden Daniels with even more talent on a team that reached the NFC championship game.

Spurs G De’Aaron Fox to miss rest of season with finger injury

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox will miss the rest of the season with a finger injury. The Spurs say he will have surgery on Tuesday to repair a tendon on his left hand. He was injured during training camp in October while he was still with the Sacramento Kings. San Antonio acquired him on February 3, and he averaged 19.7 points 4.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 17 games. The Spurs expect him to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of next season.

Hepburn’s buzzer-beater lifts No. 13 Louisville to another big moment in Kelsey-led resurgence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chucky Hepburn hit a shot at the buzzer to help No. 13 Louisville add another highlight to Pat Kelsey’s successful first season with the Cardinals. Hepburn’s winner from the elbow lifted Louisville past Stanford in Thursday night’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals. That pushed Louisville to the ACC semifinals for the first time since joining the league for the 2014-15 season. Hepburn’s shot came after a scrum for a rebound led to the ball popping out to him outside the lane. Louisville had won 12 games in the two seasons before Kelsey’s arrival.

San Diego FC announces measures to discourage fans from engaging in homophobic chant

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego FC has announced it will use pre-match and in-stadium messaging, enhanced security measures and strong enforcement of policies to discourage fans from engaging in what it called discriminatory chants at home matches. A homophobic chant marred the Major League Soccer expansion club’s inaugural home match March 1. In addition to video messages, the number of stadium security personnel will be increased and positioned in key areas, with a heightened presence near the opposing goalkeeper’s section. Offenders will be identified and ejected, and may face additional sanctions.

Xavier hopes NCAA bubble doesn’t burst after tough loss to No. 25 Marquette at Big East tourney

NEW YORK (AP) — If the Xavier Musketeers get left out of the NCAA Tournament, they’ll look back at their latest game as a missed opportunity. With a chance to earn a quality win over No. 25 Marquette in the Big East quarterfinals, Xavier coughed up a 14-point lead in the second half and wasted a sensational performance from Ryan Conwell. The fourth-seeded Musketeers fell just short in an 89-87 loss to the fifth-seeded Golden Eagles at Madison Square Garden, leaving Xavier’s fate uncertain heading into Selection Sunday. Several projections have coach Sean Miller’s team sitting squarely on the NCAA bubble. Conwell scored a career-high 38 points, a Musketeers record for a Big East Tournament game.

