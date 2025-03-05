AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:45 a.m. EST

LeBron James becomes first to score 50,000 combined points in NBA regular season and playoffs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James has become the first player in NBA history to score 50,000 combined points in the regular season and postseason. He needed just one point during the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The 40-year-old James is already the top scorer in NBA history in both the regular season and the playoffs during a career in which he has rewritten all previous definitions of basketball longevity. He is playing his 22nd season, which is tied with Vince Carter for the most seasons in the league by any NBA player.

Chiefs trading All-Pro offensive guard Joe Thuney to Bears for 2026 4th-round pick, AP source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are trading two-time All-Pro guard Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 draft. That’s according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the trade had not been finalized. The 32-year-old Thuney would have carried a salary cap number of nearly $27 million next season. Now, the Bears are likely to give him a contract extension as they try to better protect Caleb Williams next season. Chicago traded a sixth-round pick to the Rams a day earlier for offensive guard Jonah Jackson.

Eagles make Barkley highest-paid running back with 2-year, $41.2M deal, AP source says

Saquon Barkley will become the highest-paid running back in NFL history after his record-setting season helped the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl. The Eagles are giving Barkley a two-year contract extension worth $41.2 million with $36 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the extension hasn’t been announced, said Barkley’s new deal includes $15 million in incentives. Barkley ran for 2,504 yards in the regular season and playoffs, breaking Terrell Davis’ record for most yards rushing in one season.

Top-ranked Auburn ‘physically dominated’ in loss to No. 22 Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — To Auburn coach Bruce Pearl the reason his top-ranked team fell to No. 22 Texas A&M Tuesday night was clear. “They just physically dominated us,” he said.The Aggies never trailed in the 83-72 victory which snapped a season-long four-game skid. It was Texas A&M’s first-ever win over a team ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll and ends a six-game winning streak for the Tigers, who clinched the Southeastern Conference title with a win over Kentucky on Saturday.

The Mets have spent more in Steve Cohen’s 4 years than Marlins, Pirates and Rays over the past 21

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets led the major leagues in spending for the third straight season in 2024 and have totaled $1.36 billion in payroll and luxury tax over four years under owner Steve Cohen, exceeding what the Marlins, Pirates and Rays each have spent on players in the past 21 seasons. The Mets established a $333.3 million regular payroll record, according to figures finalized by Major League Baseball this week and obtained by The Associated Press. That topped the previous mark of $319.5 million set by the Mets in 2023, when they became the first team to exceed $300 million. New York totaled $430.4 million last year in payroll and luxury tax to set a cost record. The Mets paid $420 million the year before, including a $100.8 million tax.

Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has a torn ACL and is out for the season

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has a torn ACL in his left knee and will miss the rest of the season. The team confirmed the diagnosis on Tuesday. Irving was injured in the first quarter of Dallas’ 122-98 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. It’s the biggest setback so far this season among a slew of injuries for the Mavericks. They lost 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis to a groin injury in his Dallas debut following the trade that sent superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Roki Sasaki pitches 3 scoreless innings in his spring debut with the Dodgers

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Roki Sasaki has pitched three scoreless innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers in his spring training debut against the Cincinnati Reds. Sasaki allowed two hits, struck out five and walked one. The right-hander threw 46 pitches, 26 for strikes. Yoshinobu Yamamoto started for the World Series champions and worked four innings of two-run ball before Sasaki came in. The Reds put two runners on with one out in the fifth, but Sasaki escaped the jam by striking out TJ Friedl and Matt McLain — both looking.

Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari is having a cultural impact far beyond Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton’s impact stretches far beyond Formula 1 and his quest to win a record-breaking eighth world title with his new team. The partnership of F1’s cultural icon — and its only Black driver — with its biggest brand reaches people who don’t consider themselves F1 fans. Hamilton’s move is already a marketing triumph in some respects. His first race for Ferrari is set for next week in Australia. That follows 13 months of hype since he announced his decision to join the team from Mercedes before 2024 even began.

Jets release wide receiver Davante Adams as new regime continues roster overhaul

Davante Adams’ reunion with Aaron Rodgers lasted just 11 games with the New York Jets. The team released the veteran wide receiver Tuesday, ahead of the start of the NFL’s new league year next week. The move, which was expected, will save the Jets $29.9 million in salary cap space. It follows the team’s announcement on Feb. 13 that they’re also moving on this offseason from Rodgers, Adams’ longtime teammate and friend.

