AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:44 a.m. EDT

MLB’s average salary tops $5 million for first time, AP study shows

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s average salary broke the $5 million barrier on opening day for the first time, according to a study by The Associated Press. Juan Soto’s record $61.9 million pay from the New York Mets led the way. The Mets topped payrolls for the third straight opening day, at $322.6 million, just ahead of the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers at $319.5 million. Those two teams each spent roughly five times as much as the Miami Marlins, who at $64.9 million ended the Athletics’ three-year streak as the lowest spender. The average rose 3.6%, up from a 1.5% increase last year.

US Olympic and Paralympic officials fire coach and director after AP report on sexual abuse

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee has fired a coach and a director after The Associated Press reported that the coach was accused of sexually abusing a young biathlete. Olympic spokesperson Jon Mason says Paralympic team coach Gary Colliander and team director Eileen Carey were fired on March 14. He did not give a reason but said Colliander was put on administrative leave in December, after the AP reported the alleged abuse while he was a coach at the Maine Winter Sports Center. The U.S. Center for SafeSport, which investigates abuse in Olympic sports, is investigating Colliander. Carey was the vice president of the center when the abuse occurred and was with the Paralympic team when Colliander was hired.

Ovechkin scores No. 891. He needs 3 to tie Gretzky and 4 to pass him

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin moved four goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record after scoring the 891st of his career in the Washington Capitals game against the Bruins in Boston on Tuesday night. The 39-year-old Russian has 38 goals this season and is on track to reach 40 for a record 14th time despite missing 16 games because of a broken left fibula. The first-place Capitals have eight more games left this season.

Jokic scores career-high 61 points, plays nearly 53 minutes in 140-139 double-OT loss to Wolves

DENVER (AP) — Michael Malone called him Superman. At the moment, Nikola Jokic’s just super-tired. The Denver Nuggets big man can’t wait to get some sleep after a career-best 61-point night in which he played nearly 53 minutes. He played every minute after halftime of a 140-139 double-overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. It’s the most points by a player in the NBA this season. Jokic also had 10 rebounds and 10 assists as he notched just the third 60-point triple double in NBA history.

Maple hardwood, the very foundation of the Final Four, is ingrained with basketball’s rich history

The maple hardwood that makes up the courts at the men’s and women’s Final Four is part of basketball’s foundation. Maple has been the go-to wood for courts for a century. That means decades of historic moments in basketball have happened on the same type of surface. That includes epic games and great players or coaches. The Michigan-based company that makes the Final Four courts is Connor Sports. They’re based in a tiny town on Michigan’s upper peninsula. Marketing director Zach Riberdy says it’s hard to describe “just how much of an impact one tree has” on the sport’s tradition.

Hardwood is basketball’s longtime foundation. A German company would love to change that to glass

Hardwood has been the long-running foundation for basketball, but could the sport eventually find a home on glass? German company ASB GlassFloor is building floors made of fuzed-together layers of safety glass. That surface covers LED panels offering state-of-the-art graphics and the ability to customize court designs. Those courts are being used by some European teams. The NBA also used one during some of its 2024 All-Star weekend festivities. In college, Kentucky also used one for its “Big Blue Madness” preseason event featuring its men’s and women’s teams in October at Rupp Arena.

There’s no one-and-done path in women’s college basketball. And NIL money makes that a good thing

Paige Bueckers is widely expected to become the first WNBA No. 1 overall draft pick from the University of Connecticut since Breanna Stewart nine years ago. Both became can’t-miss stars in college, both are UConn icons, both went to four Final Fours. Stewart did it while making nothing. Bueckers has done it while making millions. And she’s far from the only one cashing in right now. There’s no one-and-done path to the WNBA for women’s players because the NBA and WNBA have different rules regarding draft eligibility. For years, that impeded how and when women’s players could start making money. The name, image and likeness era of college sports has changed just about everything.

Curry hits 12 3s and scores 51 as Warriors moving up in the West with a victory over the Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The last time Stephen Curry and Golden State played in Memphis, he was held without a field goal and the Warriors lost by 51 points. Curry didn’t recall the frustration from that loss in December. And there was no repeat on Tuesday night. Curry fired up 3-pointers throughout the contest, connecting on a dozen from long range on the way to a 52-point performance as the Warriors beat the Grizzlies 134-125.

Bucks post highest single-game field-goal percentage by any team in 21st century

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo told his Milwaukee Bucks teammates they were fighting for their lives. They responded by shooting for the highest single-game percentage by any team this century. Milwaukee snapped a four-game skid by shooting a franchise-record 68.9% (51 of 74) from the floor in a 133-123 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. No team had shot for that high a percentage in a game since March 13, 1998, when the Los Angeles Clippers shot 69.3% (61 of 88) in a 152-120 triumph over the Toronto Raptors.

Here’s how the new NFL rules on kickoffs and overtime will work

The one-year trial version of the dynamic kickoff in the NFL led to an uptick in the return rate that wasn’t quite as much as the league had hoped. Now the new form of the kickoff that is more like a scrimmage play is permanent with a change for 2025 that the league hopes will lead to a significant increase in returns. Owners voted to move touchbacks on kicks from the 30 to the 35 in hopes that more teams will kick the ball in play instead of giving up an extra 5 yards of field position. The league also approved changes to the overtime rule and expanded replay assist.

