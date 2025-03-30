AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:43 a.m. EDT

Villanova hires Maryland’s Kevin Willard as basketball coach

The Villanova Wildcats have hired Maryland’s Kevin Willard as their new coach. Willard had been linked to the Villanova job throughout the NCAA Tournament, where the Terrapins earned a No. 4 seed and reached the Sweet 16 before losing to Florida. Maryland went 27-9 this season and 14-6 in the Big Ten Conference. Willard replaces Kyle Neptune, who was fired earlier this month after three straight seasons without an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Walter Clayton Jr. rallies Florida into Final Four with 84-79 March Madness win over Texas Tech

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr. rescued top-seeded Florida with two late 3-pointers, and the Gators rallied from nine points down late to reach the Final Four with an 84-79 victory over Texas Tech in the NCAA Tournament’s West Region final. The Gators trailed 75-66 with less than three minutes to play before staging a furious rally against the third-seeded Red Raiders, who had done the same in the Sweet 16 against Arkansas. Clayton dribbled out of the paint and hit a fadeaway 3 with 59 seconds left to give Florida a 78-77 lead, and the Gators held on from there.

Duke’s great D sends Blue Devils to their 18th Final Four with an 85-65 win over Alabama

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Duke’s stream of NBA-ready standouts used smothering defense and other options on offense to paper over Cooper Flagg’s rough shooting night and lift the Blue Devils to the program’s 18th Final Four with an 85-65 victory over Alabama. Flagg made only six of 16 shots, including a brick that got stuck in the flange of the rim, but still finished with 16 points. Kon Knueppel, another potential lottery pick, led the Blue Devils with 21 points. Alabama failed to crack 70 points for only the second time this season. Duke will play the winner of Sunday’s game between Tennessee and Houston next week in the Final Four.

Rashford scores first goals for Villa in easy win in FA Cup quarterfinals

Marcus Rashford has scored his first goals for Aston Villa to help his new team beat second-tier Preston 3-0 and reach the FA Cup semifinals for the first time since 2015. Rashford has reignited his career at Villa since joining on loan from Manchester United and has just got back in the England squad. The striker scored in the 58th and 63rd minutes before Jacob Ramsey netted the third. Villa hasn’t won a trophy since capturing the English League Cup in 1996. Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest advanced on Saturday while Manchester City plays away against Bournemouth in the remaining quarterfinal match later Sunday.

Bueckers has career-high 40 to lead one-woman March Madness rout for UConn, 82-59 over Oklahoma

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored a career-high 40 points, rescuing UConn from its first-half doldrums and single-handedly turning a tight game against Oklahoma into an 82-59 rout that sent the Huskies to the Elite Eight of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Bueckers had 29 points after halftime for the Huskies, who trailed 36-32 at the break. The likely No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft eclipsed her previous career best of 34 points, set Monday in UConn’s second-round victory over South Dakota State. The electrifying senior guard matched her career high with six 3-pointers. UConn will face either Southern California or Kansas State for a spot in the Final Four.

USC shakes off JuJu Watkins’ absence and beats Kansas State 67-61 in March Madness

SPOKANE, Ore. (AP) — Kennedy Smith stepped into the void left by injured star JuJu Watkins, scoring 19 points to help Southern California hold off Kansas State 67-61 in the Sweet 16 of the women’s NCAA Tournament. The top-seeded Trojans were considered title contenders before Watkins tore her right ACL during a second-round victory over Mississippi State. Now they’ll be underdogs in an Elite Eight rematch on Monday with Paige Bueckers and second-seeded UConn. The Huskies knocked the Trojans out of last year’s March Madness in Watkins’ first season. Avery Howell, another freshman, scored 18 points for USC. Serena Sundell scored 22 points for Kansas State.

Judge homers 3 times as Yanks go deep on Cortes’ first 3 pitches and hit 9 HRs vs. Brewers

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge combined with Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger to go deep on the first three pitches from Nestor Cortes, then hit two more homers as the New York Yankees set a team record with nine home runs against the Milwaukee Brewers. Judge hit a solo homer, his ninth career grand slam and a two-run shot in his 40th multihomer game and third with three homers. He finished with a career-high eight RBIs in New York’s 20-9 victory. He came up just short of becoming the 19th player to hit four homers in a game when his sixth-inning fly fell on the right-field warning track for a run-scoring double.

Shohei Ohtani ramps up throwing program, but Roberts says MVP isn’t close to mound debut for Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has thrown his first bullpen session since late February, but the reigning NL MVP still has plenty of work to do before he takes the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ohtani threw more than 20 pitches in the bullpen at Dodger Stadium after throwing long toss in the outfield. He was also in his customary leadoff spot in the Dodgers’ lineup as the designated hitter for their series finale against the Detroit Tigers. Dave Roberts speculated earlier in the year that Ohtani might be able to make his pitching debut for the Dodgers by May, but there’s no firm timeline.

Roki Sasaki pulled from Dodger Stadium debut in 2nd inning after more struggles with his control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Roki Sasaki’s home debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers ended in the second inning Saturday night after the touted right-hander again struggled with his control. Sasaki issued four walks while throwing 61 pitches to just 12 batters before manager Dave Roberts pulled him with two outs and two Detroit Tigers on base. Sasaki allowed two runs and three singles while repeatedly falling behind his batters early. He threw just 32 strikes in his second major league start and his first at Dodger Stadium for the defending World Series champions. Sasaki issued five walks in three innings last week in Tokyo against the Chicago Cubs.

The US dominated figure skating’s world championships. It may face the Russians at the Olympics

BOSTON (AP) — The Americans had arguably the best world championships in their long and distinguished figure skating history, and now they are pointing toward next season and the Olympics. But there will be an old rival potentially returning to the mix that wasn’t at worlds: the Russians. While the U.S. was busy winning gold in three of the four disciplines this past week in Boston, the Russian team was submitting a list of names for vetting to the International Skating Union in the hopes that it can qualify one entry in each discipline later this year for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Games.

