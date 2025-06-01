AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:42 a.m. EDT

The NBA Finals are set: It’ll be Thunder vs. Pacers, starting Thursday night

The seeds for the 2025 NBA Finals began getting planted unknowingly in 2017, when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was about to enroll at Kentucky and Tyrese Haliburton was getting ready for his senior year of high school. That was the year when the Indiana Pacers traded Paul George to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Pacers landed Domantas Sabonis out of that deal. The Thunder would trade George in 2019 to the Los Angeles Clippers for a package that included Gilgeous-Alexander. The Pacers would trade Sabonis in 2022 to Sacramento for a package that included Haliburton. And here we are. It’s Pacers vs. Thunder in the NBA Finals, starting Thursday.

Pacers beat Knicks 125-108 in Game 6 to reach NBA Finals for the second time in franchise history

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 31 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points and 13 assists and the Indiana Pacers pulled away for a 125-108 victory over the New York Knicks in Game 6 on Saturday night to reach the NBA Finals for the second time in franchise history. Obi Toppin added 18 points and six rebounds against his former team as the gold-clad crowd gave the starters a roaring ovation when they departed with 47.2 seconds left. Indiana will visit Oklahoma City for Game 1 on Thursday night.

2 fans died and an officer is in a coma after Champions League celebrations in France

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say 2 fans died and a police officer is in a coma after celebrations around the country for Paris-Saint Germain’s historic Champions League victory. The fatalities married what started as a night of exuberance over winning European soccer’s biggest prize. National police said a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in the city of Dax during a PSG street party. Paris police said a man was killed in the capital when his scooter was hit by a car during PSG celebrations. The circumstances of both are being investigated. A police officer was hit accidentally by fireworks in northwest France and placed in an artificial coma.

PSG set a new benchmark in the Champions League, but can it stay at the top of European soccer?

MUNICH (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain’s ascent to the top of European soccer is complete. Staying there is another matter entirely. Saturday’s Champions League triumph confirmed what many observers had suspected for some time – that PSG’s moment had finally come. Years of frustration in European club soccer’s elite competition was blown away in one glorious and historic night in Munich. Not only did PSG end its long wait for the trophy it prized most of all but it produced a statement performance and set a new benchmark for what it is to win the Champions League title.

Muncy powers Dodgers with 7 RBIs in 18-2 rout of Yankees, LA’s most runs ever vs New York

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy hit two three-run homers and tied his career high with seven RBIs, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers rout Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees 18-2 on Saturday. The Dodgers pounded out 21 hits and their runs were their most ever scored against the Yankees. The runs set a record for most by a National League team against the Yankees. New York’s only runs came on Judge’s 20th and 21st homers. Dodgers rookie Hyeseong Kim had a two-run homer and Andy Pages added a solo shot. Rookie catcher Dalton Rushing had his first big-league homer, a three-run shot against position player Pablo Reyes, who pitched the eighth.

And with that, an era ends: ‘Thanks for watching us. It’s the NBA on TNT’

Ernie Johnson could barely get the words out. The run of “Inside the NBA” on TNT came to an end on Saturday night after nearly four decades as a fixture of the league. The show will move to ESPN and ABC next season — and keep Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley together — but the final TNT sign-off was an emotional one.

French Open: Iga Swiatek comes back to beat Elena Rybakina and extend bid for a 4th title in a row

PARIS (AP) — Iga Swiatek turned things around at Roland-Garros after dropping eight of the first nine games against 12th-seeded Elena Rybakina in the fourth round and put together a 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory to extend her bid for a record fourth consecutive French Open championship. Rybakina got off to a stunning start Sunday and led 5-0 after less than 20 minutes. Then she went up a set and a break at 2-0 in the second. But Swiatek began playing better and now has won 25 matches in a row at the French Open. She meets Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals.

French Open: Tommy Paul is the first American man in the quarterfinals since Andre Agassi in 2003

PARIS (AP) — Tommy Paul has become the first American man in the French Open quarterfinals since Andre Agassi in 2003. Paul beat 25th-seeded Alexei Popyrin of Australia 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 in less than two hours Sunday. The 28-year-old Paul is seeded 12th at Roland-Garros. He was coming off consecutive five-set victories but breezed to this one. He helped himself by saving 9 of 10 break points he faced while converting all but one of the six he accumulated. Both Paul and Popyrin won junior singles titles on the red clay in Paris, with the American’s coming a decade ago.

French Open: Elina Svitolina saves match points and beats 2024 runner-up Jasmine Paolini

PARIS (AP) — Elina Svitolina has saved three match points and eliminated 2024 runner-up Jasmine Paolini 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1 to earn her fifth French Open quarterfinal appearance. The 13th-seeded Svitolina is a three-time Grand Slam semifinalist — getting that far twice at Wimbledon and once at the U.S. Open — but is 0-4 so far in the quarterfinals at Roland-Garros. She’ll try to go a step further on Tuesday, when she will face either three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek or 2022 Wimbledon champion Elina Rybakina. The No. 4-seeded Paolini entered Sunday on a career-best nine-match winning streak, including a run to the title on red clay at the Italian Open.

Piastri wins Spanish Grand Prix ahead of McLaren teammate Norris to extend F1 lead

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Oscar Piastri has won the Spanish Grand Prix ahead of McLaren teammate Lando Norris as McLaren continued its early dominance of the Formula 1 championship. Piastri flew away from his pole position and executed a flawless race to extend his lead in the driver standings. Norris crossed behind him after he recovered from a bad start.

