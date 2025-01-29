AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:38 a.m. EST

Jalen Hurts will try to become 4th starting QB to win a Super Bowl after losing in his debut

Jalen Hurts bucked decades of history just by getting back to the Super Bowl after losing his first trip there as a starting quarterback. Now he will try to become the fourth quarterback to win the NFL’s ultimate prize as a starting quarterback after losing in his first Super Bowl start. Hurts came close two years ago when Philadelphia lost 38-35 to Kansas City. With a win next week, Hurts would become the first quarterback since John Elway 27 years ago to win a Super Bowl as a starter after losing his first trip. The only other QBs to do it are KC’s Len Dawson and Miami’s Bob Griese.

Where could the NFL hold an international Super Bowl? The pros and cons of potential hosts

LONDON (AP) — It’s a question Roger Goodell gets when he’s in London: Would the NFL stage a Super Bowl internationally? The usual answer is that America’s biggest sporting event is reserved for cities that have NFL franchises. But as the commissioner noted in October, things change. As the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles get set to square off in the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Feb. 9, there are some key factors the league would have to consider before taking its marquee event abroad.

Brittney Griner plans to sign with the Atlanta Dream, ending her 11-year run with Phoenix

Brittney Griner plans to sign with the Atlanta Dream, marking the end of her 11-year career with the Phoenix Mercury. Griner announced the move in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday night. Her agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, confirmed to The Associated Press that the star center would sign a one-year deal with Atlanta. WNBA free agents can’t sign contracts until Feb. 1. Griner had spent her entire career with Phoenix since getting drafted No. 1 in 2013. The 34-year-old missed the 2022 season when she was detained for nearly 10 months in a Russian prison. She was freed in a prisoner swap.

Andy Reid and Nick Sirianni have this in common: Eagles fans wanted them fired

“Fire Andy” chants echoed throughout the stands in Philadelphia during Andy Reid’s final season coaching the Eagles in 2012. Nick Sirianni heard many of those same fans yelling “Fire Nick” in Week 6. Now, the two head coaches are facing off in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years. Reid found his greatest success after Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie fired him following a 4-12 season. Win or lose, Reid’s legacy is set. He has a Hall of Fame resume. For Sirianni, a victory could silence critics once and for all.

Unrivaled set to crown 1-on-1 champion with $250,000 given to winner

Unrivaled will crown its first one-on-one champion on Feb. 14. The new 3-on-3 women’s basketball league announced the rules for the tournament that will be played over three days. Thirty players will be divided into four pods with the eventual champion winning $250,000. The runner-up will get $50,000 with each semifinalist earning $25,000. Players on the winner’s 3-on-3 team will each receive $10,000. Fans will vote for where players will be seeded in their pods, which were determined by distributing talent, position and compelling matchups. Rounds up until the finals will be single elimination with games played to 11 points or 10 minutes, whichever is reached first.

Caitlin Clark’s foundation awards grants to 4 Iowa charities days before Hawkeyes retire her No. 22

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Basketball star Caitlin Clark has awarded $22,000 grants through her foundation to four Iowa charities that she said inspired her during her time at the University of Iowa. The recipients are the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital, Coralville Community Food Pantry, Boys and Girls Club of the Corridor and Special Olympics Iowa-East Central. Clark said the sense of community has always been one of her favorite things about Iowa City. Clark previously has provided product donations and participated in events and fundraising efforts for the four organizations. She regularly visited the children’s hospital when she was at Iowa.

Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Jayden Daniels to skip Pro Bowl Games

Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Washington’s Jayden Daniels won’t be participating in the Pro Bowl Games this week. The NFL announced final rosters Tuesday that didn’t include any of those quarterbacks. New England Patriots rookie Drake Maye is replacing Jackson on the AFC roster, Pittsburgh’s Russell Wilson is filling in for Allen and Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield is filling Daniels’ spot. The Pro Bowl Games run Thursday through Sunday in Orlando, Florida, and include skills competitions and a flag football game.

Scottie Scheffler details his hand injury from making ravioli and is ready to get back to golf

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler figures the injury to his hand that kept him out of golf for a month could have been worse. The world’s No. 1 player went into detail about that fateful event making homemade ravioli on Christmas. He says he was at a rental house that didn’t have the right tools so he tried to cut the ravioli with a wine glass. It broke and shards went into his palm just below the middle finger. He practiced hard in Dallas last week to make sure he was ready for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for his 2025 debut.

Man City and PSG face unexpected early exit from Champions League in dramatic round of 18 games

GENEVA (AP) — Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain each faces a shocking early exit from the Champions League for the first time in more than a decade. The final round of games on Wednesday will decide the new 36-team standings. All 18 games kick off at 9 p.m. Central European Time (2000 GMT) to complete the inaugural league-phase format. Man City starts against Club Brugge outside the top-24 places that advance to the knockout stage. PSG in 22nd risks dropping out. Man City will advance with a win. A draw for PSG at 24th-place Stuttgart should be enough for both teams.

Rick Pitino-coached St. John’s completes the program’s first unbeaten January since 1985

WASHINGTON (AP) — St. John’s is 7-0 in 2025, making this the program’s first unbeaten January in 40 years dating to its last Final Four season in 1985. Coach Rick Pitino doesn’t talk about that history with his players, but he’s enjoying paying tribute to the late Lou Carnesecca during this run. The Red Storm are 9-1 in Big East play after jumping out to a big lead and rolling at Georgetown. Ranked 15th in the country and tied for first place in the Big East, they host Providence at Madison Square Garden on Saturday looking to keep things going into February.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.