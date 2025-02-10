AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:37 a.m. EST

Eagles deny the Chiefs a Super Bowl three-peat with dominant defense in a 40-22 rout

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Cooper DeJean, Josh Sweat and the Philadelphia Eagles’ ferocious defense denied Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs a Super Bowl three-peat. It wasn’t even close. DeJean got a pick-6 on his 22nd birthday, Sweat tormented Mahomes and the Eagles routed the Chiefs 40-22 on Sunday to secure the franchise’s second Super Bowl championship. Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score on a tush push, and Vic Fangio’s defense was so dominant that the Eagles didn’t need much from Saquon Barkley. With Donald Trump becoming the first president in office to attend a Super Bowl, the Eagles outplayed Kansas City in every facet.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had one of his worst games as a professional at the worst of times on Sunday night. The two-time NFL MVP was intercepted twice, including a pick-6, and was sacked six times by the Philadelphia defense as the Eagles rolled to a 40-22 victory. Mahomes and the Chiefs were trying to make history as the first team to win three straight Super Bowls. Instead, they were saddled with a lopsided loss in the big game. It reminded many of the 31-9 loss that Kansas City endured against the Buccaneers in the Super Bowl four years ago.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jalen Hurts has often been judged by his failings more than his successes over the course of his career. Getting benched at halftime of a college football championship game. Being forced to transfer from Alabama to Oklahoma just to be able to regain a starting job. Getting drafted in the second round to be a backup and then having his passing prowess questioned as he quickly became a starter. All those doubts helped fuel Hurts along the way and now he will be forever known as a Super Bowl MVP.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Cooper DeJean took one to the house, Zack Baun made a pick in his old professional home and the Eagles defense so thoroughly thrashed Patrick Mahomes that by the time Kendrick Lamar had “Game Over” brightened in the Superdome stands to end his halftime set, it was just as clear, so too, was the Super Bowl. From Broad Street to Bourbon Street, the Eagles defense this season never failed defensive mastermind Vic Fangio. The Eagles overwhelmed Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in 40-22 victory on Sunday to win only the franchise’s second Super Bowl.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saquon Barkley rushed for 31 yards in the first half of Philadelphia’s Super Bowl win and set the NFL season rushing record, postseason included, topping the mark of 2,476 yards set by Terrell Davis. The AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year needed only 30 yards to top Davis’ total set in 1998 when he helped the Denver Broncos win the Super Bowl. Also that season, Davis was the last running back to win Super Bowl MVP. Barkley finally got the mark after a slow first half on a 2-yard run on the last play of the half. Barkley finished with a modest 57 yards rushing in Eagles’ 40-22 win over Kansas City.

Shiffrin says she’s dealing with PTSD after crash and won’t defend giant slalom title at ski worlds

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin says she is dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder following a crash in November and will not defend her gold medal in giant slalom at the Alpine skiing world championships. The American holder of a record 99 World Cup wins suffered a deep puncture wound when she fell in a giant slalom race on Nov. 30 in Killington. Shiffrin says on Instagram that “I really didn’t anticipate experiencing so much of this kind of mental/PTSD struggle in GS from my injury in Killington.”

NBA adds Atlanta’s Trae Young to All-Star Game as injury replacement

Atlanta guard Trae Young is headed to the NBA All-Star Game after all. Commissioner Adam Silver announced Monday that he has added Young to the All-Star roster as an injury replacement for Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who will not be able to play because of a calf injury. Young was originally displeased when he was not picked for the game through the balloting for the starters or the coaches’ selections of reserve players.

Anthony Davis is out with groin strain for second game with Mavs amid reports of longer absence

DALLAS (AP) — Anthony Davis has been ruled out of what would have been his second game with the Mavericks amid reports that a groin injury sustained in his Dallas debut could sideline him for multiple weeks. Davis won’t play against Sacramento on Monday night after getting injured two days earlier in a 116-105 win over Houston. It was his first since the seismic trade that sent fellow superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Multiple media outlets, citing anonymous sources, reported Davis could miss several weeks with a left adductor strain.

No on-field kisses for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at this Super Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — There was no couple’s celebration for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after the Super Bowl. Last year, the two celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs’ title with a kiss on the field at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. They didn’t get to repeat it. The Chiefs lost 40-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles. It was the first time the team had lost a playoff game with the singing superstar in attendance. Swift was booed by the heavily pro-Eagles crowd when shown on the video boards early in the game. Swift and Kelce have been a couple since early last season.

Brewers unveil patch they will wear on their uniforms to honor Bob Uecker

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have unveiled a patch they will wear on their uniform this season to honor longtime broadcaster Bob Uecker following his death last month at the age of 90. The patch will appear on the sleeve of the Brewers’ uniforms. It features Uecker’s signature over a gold-and-navy plaid print to honor the various sportscoats he occasionally wore. Uecker died Jan. 16. He had completed his 54th season of broadcasting Brewers games last year even as he battled small cell lung cancer. The Brewers plan to hold a public celebration of life honoring Uecker sometime this year. Details will be announced later.

