AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:37 a.m. EDT

Ohtani’s walk-off homer boosts Dodgers to 8-0 with another comeback win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani did it again on his bobblehead night. The Japanese superstar hit a tiebreaking home run in the ninth inning, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers over the winless Atlanta Braves 6-5 on Wednesday. At 8-0, the Dodgers are off to the best start ever by a defending World Series champion. They’ve trailed in six of those games, but they already have two walk-off wins. And Ohtani has scored in every game. This time, Los Angeles rallied from a 5-0 deficit and two early errors by third baseman Max Muncy that led to five unearned runs for the Braves.

Carbon monoxide poisoning was the cause of death for former Yankees OF Brett Gardner’s teenage son

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Carbon monoxide poisoning was the cause of death of the teenage son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, authorities in Costa Rica confirmed. Randall Zúñiga, director of the Judicial Investigation Agency, said they tested the 14-year-old Miller Gardner for carboxyhemoglobin, a compound generated when carbon monoxide binds to hemoglobin in the blood. When carboxyhemoglobin saturation exceeds 50%, it is considered lethal. In Gardner’s case, the test showed a saturation of 64%. The head of the Costa Rican judicial police added that, during the autopsy, a “layer” was detected on the young man’s organs, which forms when there is a high presence of the poisonous gas.

FIFA’s Infantino points to US hosting 2031 Women’s World Cup and UK getting 2035 edition

The United States and the United Kingdom look set to be picked by FIFA next year as hosts of Women’s World Cups. The tournaments likely will expand to 48 teams from 32. FIFA President Gianni Infantino says its received one expression of interest to host the 2031 edition and that’s from the U.S. There’s a possibility of other countries in the CONCACAF region joining the project such as Mexico. Infantino says FIFA has just one “valid bid” to host the 2035 event from the British member federations centered on England. Decisions are scheduled next year.

Overall ski champion Brignone breaks her leg in crash at Italian championships

MILAN (AP) — Freshly crowned overall World Cup skiing champion Federica Brignone has broken multiple bones in her left leg during a giant slalom crash at the Italian championships. Brignone was the race leader at the Lusia ski area in Val di Fassa but in her second run she crashed through a gate and lost control. That prompted her to tumble and crash through the next gate. She was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Trento. The Italian Winter Sports Federation says Brignone has been diagnosed with multiple fractures in her tibial plateau and fibula bone.

Ovechkin scores his 892nd career goal. He needs 2 to tie Gretzky and 3 to break the NHL record

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin moved three goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record with No. 892 in the Washington Capitals’ game at the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night. Ovechkin beat Frederik Andersen for a 10th time in 13 career games against the Danish netminder. The 39-year-old Russian has 39 goals this season and is on track to reach 40 for a record 14th time despite missing 16 games because of a broken left fibula. The first-place Capitals have seven games left this season.

Some diehard baseball fans in sports-crazed Sacramento welcome Athletics and hope they stay awhile

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Despite some kinks still to be worked out, the Athletics’ relocation is providing fans who might not go to games often a big new opportunity to see the big leagues live. And fans in California’s capital region are so far embracing the new team in town. Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, for one, hardly wants to be one to speak out negatively about the A’s new Northern California home. Swanson prefers to be supportive of the situation, to see the glass half-full and just be grateful.

There’s no one-and-done path in women’s college basketball. And NIL money makes that a good thing

Paige Bueckers is widely expected to become the first WNBA No. 1 overall draft pick from the University of Connecticut since Breanna Stewart nine years ago. Both became can’t-miss stars in college, both are UConn icons, both went to four Final Fours. Stewart did it while making nothing. Bueckers has done it while making millions. And she’s far from the only one cashing in right now. There’s no one-and-done path to the WNBA for women’s players because the NBA and WNBA have different rules regarding draft eligibility. For years, that impeded how and when women’s players could start making money. The name, image and likeness era of college sports has changed just about everything.

UConn’s Paige Bueckers and Geno Auriemma share mutual respect heading into the Final Four

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — UConn’s run to the Final Four reveals the partnership guard Paige Bueckers and coach Geno Auriemma have forged over her time with the Huskies. UConn will play in its record 24th national semifinal in the women’s NCAA Tournament on Friday when the Huskies meet UCLA on Friday in Tampa, Florida. Win, and UConn will play for its first national title since 2016. Bueckers is headed to the WNBA Draft following March Madness.

Paul Skenes dominates the Rays on the day GQ publishes profile of him and girlfriend Livvy Dunne

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The only thing that flustered Paul Skenes on Wednesday was getting asked about his photo spread with girlfriend Livvy Dunne in GQ magazine. The topic came up only after the Pirates ace dominated the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing one unearned run on three hits in seven innings of a 4-2 Pittsburgh victory. Skenes struck out six and walked none while throwing 102 pitches. His dominant performance came on the same day that GQ published a profile of Skenes and Dunne with photos taken at a house in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Skenes says he might “get some flak in the locker room.”

SafeSport knew of allegations against former cop before hiring him as investigator

People at the U.S. Center for SafeSport knew a former police officer was the subject of an internal investigation at his former job but hired him anyway. That’s according to details of a letter sent from the center to Sen. Chuck Grassley, who is looking into the matter. Sen. Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, sent a new letter to the center’s CEO, Ju’Riese Colon, this week asking more questions about why it hired Jason Krasley as an investigator even though it had knowledge of his potential legal trouble. Krasley has been charged with multiple sex crimes. His attorney has asserted his innocence.

