AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:36 a.m. EST

Jayden Daniels leads Commanders to first playoff win in nearly 7,000 days, 23-20 over the Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jayden Daniels ran for a critical first down to set up Zane Gonzalez’s 37-yard field goal that clanged off the right upright and went through as time expired, and the Washington Commanders beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20 in an NFC wild-card game for the franchise’s first playoff win in 6,945 days. Daniels became the third rookie quarterback in three years to win a playoff game. The Commanders will face the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions in the divisional round. Daniels threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns. Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers missed several opportunities and the veteran quarterback committed a critical turnover in the fourth quarter.

Bloody face didn’t stop Jayden Daniels from leading the Commanders to a comeback win

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jayden Daniels doesn’t get fazed, even when a crunching hit leaves his face bloodied. The rookie quarterback played with poise all season to lead the Washington Commanders to a dramatic eight-win improvement from 2023 and he wasn’t going to let a little blood bother him in his biggest game yet. He kept running around, making plays and did whatever was needed to lead Washington to the franchise’s first playoff win since he was 5 years old. With blood dripping down his face beneath his right eye, Daniels tossed a 10-yard TD pass to Dyami Brown for a 7-3 lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early in the second quarter of a 23-20 victory Sunday night in an NFC wild-card game.

Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen will face off for a berth in the AFC championship game

Lamar Jackson vs. Josh Allen won’t decide the NFL MVP next week. The stakes are higher with a spot in the AFC championship game on the line. Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will visit Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round while Patrick Mahomes and the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will host C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans. The winners face off on Jan. 26 for a berth in the Super Bowl. In the NFC, the Washington Commanders will play at the top-seeded Detroit Lions after knocking off the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Notre Dame, Ohio State in uncharted territory: They’re playing 16-game seasons for the 1st time

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The year was 1894. Yale put together a football schedule that was daunting: Games on Wednesdays and Saturdays, basically every week from late September to late November, 16 contests in all. No major college football team at the FBS level had a 16-game season since. Until now. Texas and Penn State just played their 16th and final games of this 2024 season. And on Jan. 20 in the College Football Playoff championship game, Notre Dame and Ohio State will be playing their 16th and final games of this season in a matchup to decide the national title.

Fumble on opening kickoff, injuries and penalties cost the Packers in their loss to the Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Injuries and a litany of mistakes piled to end the Green Bay Packers’ season with a 22-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round. After Keisean Nixon fumbled on the opening kickoff, the Packers lost two of their top three wide receivers and two starting offensive linemen to injuries. Jordan Love’s two interceptions in his return from an elbow injury in the regular-season finale did not amount to any Eagles points, but they cut Packers drives short. Nixon had one of two unnecessary roughness penalties in the fourth quarter as Green Bay failed to mount a comeback.

British heavyweight Tyson Fury announces retirement from boxing again, one month after Usyk defeat

LONDON (AP) — British heavyweight Tyson Fury has retired from boxing — again — one month after losing a rematch with Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk. The 36-year-old Fury announced the decision in a short video posted on his Instagram account, saying “I’d like to announce my retirement from boxing,” and adding ”I’ve loved every single minute of it.” Fury was upset with the unanimous decision when he lost the Dec. 21 rematch with Usyk in Saudi Arabia. Fury had acknowledged making mistakes when losing their first fight in Riyadh in May by split decision. Fury previously retired on his 34th birthday in 2022. But he was back fighting again two months later.

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic and new coach Andy Murray get a win against US teen in debut

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s first match with former rival Andy Murray as his coach turned into a first-round victory at the Australian Open. That is after things did not start all that well, even against a 19-year-old making his Grand Slam debut. Eventually, Djokovic asserted himself for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win against Nishesh Basavareddy, an American who left Stanford University and turned pro last month. That got Djokovic started in his bid for an 11th championship at Melbourne Park and a record 25th major title overall. Djokovic says it was “a little bit of a strange experience” to have Murray in his box but that “he gave me some great advice mid-match.”

JuJu Watkins and No. 4 USC try to bring ‘some fun’ to weary and fire-ravaged Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — USC basketball star JuJu Watkins knows people who have been affected by the deadly wildfires in Los Angeles. She and her teammates tried to take people’s minds off the devastation for a couple hours in one of the first sporting events to be held in Los Angeles since the fires began last week. Watkins is one of a handful of Los Angeles natives on the Trojans’ roster. She says the fires “have been heavy on our hearts” and the team wanted to bring some joy during their game against Penn State. Watkins says the biggest thing for the team and the community is to have faith and hope that things will get better.

Frances Tiafoe picks up a tough victory after throwing up at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Frances Tiafoe has thrown up during a first-round match at the Australian Open along the way to a five-set victory. He said afterward he might have quit if this had been just a run-of-the-mill tournament. The 17th-seeded Tiafoe, who turns 27 in a week, managed to win the topsy-turvy match against Arthur Rinderknech of France 7-6 (2), 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-3 in 4 hours, 8 minutes on Monday. His Grand Slam breakthrough came at Melbourne Park in 2019, when he made it to the quarterfinals before losing to Rafael Nadal. Since then, Tiafoe has taken more steps forward, including making it all the way to the semifinals at the U.S. Open in 2022 and 2024.

Turning the page: Eagles receiver A.J. Brown reads inspirational book on sideline during playoff win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A.J. Brown had a novel ideal to pass time on the bench during Philadelphia’s wild-card playoff game. The Eagles wide receiver passed on the playbook and checked out an inspirational title. Brown casually flipped through the pages of “Inner Excellence” by Jim Murphy. Brown had time for some light reading with only one catch for 10 yards in the Philadelphia Eagles’ 22-10 wild-card playoff win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. The book is described on the cover as one that will “Train your mind for extraordinary performance and the best possible life.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.