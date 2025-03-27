AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:36 a.m. EDT

Opening day is here: Juan Soto debuts, Paul Skenes vs Sandy Alcántara, and more

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto, Blake Snell and Clay Holmes debut for new teams. Paul Skenes makes his first opening-day start at age 22 and Sandy Alcántara returns from Tommy John surgery. A week after the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers swept an opening two-game series over the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo, 26 other teams get underway Thursday on opening day in the U.S. and Canada. One day later the Rays and Rockies become the final clubs to take the field, given extra time while Tampa Bay moved into the New York Yankees’ Steinbrenner Field, its temporary home this season after Hurricane Milton destroyed Tropicana Field’s roof.

Flyers fire coach John Tortorella in midst of another losing season

The Philadelphia Flyers fired coach John Tortorella with nine games left in another losing season for a franchise that hasn’t been in the playoffs since 2020. The Flyers are last in the Metropolitan Division at 28-36-9 for 65 points under the notoriously brusque Tortorella. The Flyers suffered their sixth straight loss Tuesday 7-2 to Toronto. The Flyers named Brad Shaw the interim coach, starting with Thursday’s game against Montreal.

LeBron James has big finish to lift Lakers past Pacers and extend record scoring streak

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — LeBron James started the fourth quarter Wednesday in danger of failing to extend his NBA record for consecutive double-digit scoring games. He finished it with yet another crowning achievement. The 40-year-old James scored the last of his 13 points on a buzzer-beating tip-in to give the Los Angeles Lakers a 120-119 victory over the Indiana Pacers, barely extending his double-digit scoring streak to 1,283. Not that James was counting.

NFL competition committee proposes moving touchback to 35 and making dynamic kickoff permanent

The NFL competition committee is recommending making the dynamic kickoff rule permanent and moving touchbacks to the 35-yard line in hopes of generating even more returns. The competition committee released several potential rule changes for 2025 on Wednesday, including an expansion of instant replay that will be considered next week at the league meetings. Any rule change must be approved by 24 out of 32 team owners. Teams submitted several proposals last week that also could be voted on at the league meetings, including banning the “tush push” and changing playoff seeding rules.

NBA teams set to hear more about league’s plans for future European involvement

NEW YORK (AP) — NBA teams will be briefed Thursday on the league’s ongoing quest to further align with FIBA and expand its role in European basketball. The briefing will be part of the day’s session at the league’s Board of Governors meeting. While no plan is expected to be finalized at the meeting, it will provide an opportunity for team owners to join in the discussions and hear directly from Commissioner Adam Silver about the latest status of the talks. The NBA and FIBA, the sport’s global governing body, have been in discussions for some time about adding either an annual competition in Europe or even having an NBA-operated league there.

UConn’s Dan Hurley expresses regret over postgame remarks that were caught on camera

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn coach Dan Hurley acknowledged there are things that “I wish I didn’t do” as he expressed regret over making profane comments about the officiating after the Huskies’ NCAA Tournament loss to Florida. Hurley was caught on camera making those remarks as he walked off the floor and toward the locker room after UConn’s bid for a third straight national title ended with a 77-75 defeat in the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32 on Sunday.

From ‘Deadpool’ cameo to outcast: Paul Mullin’s fall at Wrexham underlines club’s growing status

Paul Mullin has been the goal-scoring poster boy of a Wrexham team soaring through England’s soccer leagues following its takeover by Hollywood celebrities. There’s a giant mural of him in the city center and he formed such a close bond with Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds that he even appeared in the actor’s last “Deadpool” movie. Now Mullin is experiencing a negative side to Wrexham’s remarkable rise because the team looks to have outgrown him. Mullin is the prolific striker who has been Wrexham’s player of the season in each of the last three years. But he hasn’t played a league game in nearly two months.

Red Bull Formula 1 team drops Liam Lawson and replaces him with Yuki Tsunoda

Red Bull has dropped Liam Lawson as the teammate of Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen just two rounds into the season and replaced him with Yuki Tsunoda. Lawson was given the Red Bull seat despite not having previously driven a full F1 season and struggled immediately. The New Zealander did not score any points, crashed out of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and qualified in last place for both the Chinese Grand Prix and its sprint race. Tsunoda moves up from Red Bull’s second team, Racing Bulls, in time for his home Japanese Grand Prix next week. Lawson will take Tsunoda’s place at Racing Bulls alongside rookie Isack Hadjar.

Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has surgery for torn ACL in his left knee

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving had surgery on the torn ACL in his left knee, starting a process of recovery that’s likely to continue into next season. The team says further medical updates on Irving will be provided “as appropriate.” Irving was injured in the first quarter of a 122-98 loss to the Sacramento Kings on March 3. It was the biggest in a string of injuries that decimated the Dallas roster. The Mavericks had already lost fellow All-Star Anthony Davis to a groin injury when Irving went down. Davis has since returned as the defending West champs pursue a spot in the play-in tournament.

World championships pause to remember young figure skaters and supporters who died in plane crash

BOSTON (AP) — The world figure skating championships paused for a tribute to those those who died in a plane crash on their way back from a camp for up-and-coming skaters this winter. Speakers remembered the more than two dozen members of the skating community who died in the Jan. 29 crash in Washington. The victims’ names were shown on the dasher boards and scoreboards during the tribute, along with their home clubs in Boston, Washington, Philadelphia, Delaware and Virginia. Videos and photos showed the young skaters practicing the jumps they were still perfecting.

