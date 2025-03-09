AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:34 a.m. EDT

LeBron James has ‘not much concern’ after exiting loss to Celtics with late groin injury

BOSTON (AP) — LeBron James didn’t sound overly concerned about the strained groin that he suffered in the waning minutes of Los Angeles’ loss to Boston. He also wasn’t willing to put a timetable on how fast he could be back on the court as the Lakers look to maintain their recent surge in the standings. He said his first thoughts went to his first season in Los Angeles in 2018 when he suffered a groin injury during a Christmas Day matchup with Golden State. He missed the next 17 games and the injury bothered him for most of the remainder of the season. The good news is he doesn’t believe this latest injury is as severe as the 2018 one. For how he’s day-to-day as the Lakers enter pivotal upcoming stretch.

Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy released after Texas district attorney declines to pursue charges

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Xavier Worthy was released Saturday after a district attorney in Texas declined to pursue charges against the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver following an arrest in which he had been accused of felony domestic violence. Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick told the Austin American-Statesman his office had spoken with witnesses and was not accepting the case. Dick also said Worthy and his lawyers were fully cooperating with the investigation. In a statement, Worthy’s attorneys said their client was innocent of the charge against him. Williamson County includes parts of Austin, where Worthy played college football at the University of Texas.

NC State fires coach Kevin Keatts a year after improbable ACC title and Final Four run

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — N.C. State has fired men’s basketball coach Kevin Keatts. That marks an abrupt end to an eight-year tenure and comes less than a year after the Wolfpack’s improbable run to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship and the Final Four. The school announced the move Sunday morning. That came a day after the Wolfpack closed a 12-19 season.

Magomed Ankalaev wins undisputed light heavyweight belt with unanimous decision over Alex Pereira

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Magomed Ankalaev scored a stunning upset with a unanimous decision to take Alex Pereira’s undisputed light heavyweight belt at UFC313. All three judges scored in favor of Ankalaev (21-1-1), with scores of 29-26 and two at 28-27. In the co-main event, the No. 3-ranked lightweight and fan favorite Justin Gaethje (27-5-0) earned a unanimous decision over No. 11 Rafael Fiziev (12-4-0). Gaethje was scheduled to fight Dan Hooker, who pulled out because of a hand injury. Gatheje dropped Fiziev with a stiff right uppercut in the second round.

Warriors star Stephen Curry reaches 25,000 career points

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry became the 26th player in NBA history to score 25,000 career points, reaching the milestone during the third quarter of the Golden State Warriors’ 115-110 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night. “BOOM! BOOM! BOOM!” Curry yelled while running back through the hallway to the locker room following a quick return to the court postgame — a tribute to Draymond Green’s signature celebration of making a 3. Curry surpassed 25,000 on a 3-pointer with 8:32 left in the third and received a warm ovation during a timeout with 5:42 to go. Curry has 25,017 career points.

Super Bowl stars Josh Sweat and Milton Williams headline a list of NFL free agents

NFL teams can start reshaping their rosters by signing free agents this week. There’s plenty of attention on the quarterbacks, including Sam Darnold, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Aaron Rodgers technically isn’t a free agent but the New York Jets already said they plan to release him so he’s free to find a new team. Agents can start negotiating with teams at noon EDT Monday when the legal tampering period opens. Players can’t officially sign new deals until the start of the league’s new year at 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday.

Bubble watch: Georgia is in position to end 10-year NCAA Tournament drought after beating Vanderbilt

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia may have ended its 10-year NCAA Tournament drought by beating Vanderbilt 79-68. In one of several games on Saturday involving teams perceived to be on the NCAA bubble, the Bulldogs improved to 20-11 overall and may have ended any remaining doubt about their hopes to make the NCAA field for the first time since 2015. In another Southeastern Conference game with NCAA implications, Arkansas edged No. 25 Mississippi State 93-92. Also, Wake Forest improved its fading NCAA hopes by beating Georgia Tech 69-43. Indiana beat Ohio State 66-60 in a Big Ten matchup of two bubble teams.

Tatum scores 40, Celtics beat Lakers 111-101 after James leaves late with groin injury

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 40 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists, and the Boston Celtics held off a late rally to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 111-101. Jaylen Brown added 31 points as the Celtics earned their fourth straight victory. With LeBron James in the locker room with a strained groin, the Lakers cut a 20-point, fourth-quarter deficit to single digits. But Tatum and Brown scored Boston’s final 12 points to preserve the win. The loss stopped Los Angeles’ win streak at eight games. Doncic had 34 points and eight rebounds in his first game in Boston since he and the Dallas Mavericks’ Game 5 loss to the Celtics in last season’s NBA Finals. James finished with 22 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists.

March Madness: Omaha headed to 1st NCAA Tournament, even with a loss in Summit League final

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Omaha is headed to its first NCAA Tournament — even if the Mavericks lose the Summit League championship game. Omaha will play St. Thomas in the tournament final Sunday night, but St. Thomas is ineligible for the NCAA Tournament while completing its transition to Division I. That means Omaha will receive the league’s automatic bid no matter the result, because the Mavericks won the regular-season conference title. Tony Osburn scored 30 points in Omaha’s 100-75 victory over South Dakota in the semifinals Saturday night. St. Thomas beat North Dakota 85-69. Playing its 14th season since moving up to Division I status, Omaha is in the Summit League championship game for the third time but has never won it.

No. 6 St. John’s preps for March Madness with Pitino’s ‘favorite win of the season by far’

MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. John’s coach Rick Pitino wanted his Red Storm to close the regular season with the kind of challenge they could expect to face in the NCAA Tournament. They got all that and then some Saturday. And they responded by producing perhaps their most thrilling victory in a season full of memorable moments. Zuby Ejiofor hit a game-winning shot to beat the overtime buzzer as the sixth-ranked Red Storm beat No. 20 Marquette 86-84 for their sixth straight victory. Not a bad way to head into March Madness.

