AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:33 a.m. EST

A 2,500th 3-pointer, a triple-double, Bronny’s basket give LeBron James another memorable MSG game

NEW YORK (AP) — A 2,500th 3-pointer for his career and his 10th triple-double this season. Not a bad 31st trip to Madison Square Garden for LeBron James. Pretty good first one for Bronny James, too. LeBron did it all in his favorite place to play Saturday night, finishing with 33 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 128-112 victory over the New York Knicks. James improved to 23-8 at MSG, where his son had never been before Saturday. Bronny got in late in the game and made a left-handed layup on his only shot attempt.

What to know about security measures at the Super Bowl in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The City of New Orleans says it has spent more than 18 months preparing to host its 11th Super Bowl on Feb. 9. A New Year’s Day attack has raised questions about security lapses and triggered multiple lawsuits and investigations. City, state and federal officials have insisted they are more prepared than ever to safely host the Super Bowl and the cascade of concerts, parties and other festivities that accompany the NFL championship game. Officials and security contractors say there will be thousands of armed law enforcement agents, real-time AI monitoring of social media platforms and bomb-sniffing dogs scouring the Caesars Superdome stadium.

Calipari gets lukewarm response in return to Kentucky as Arkansas coach

LEXINGTON, Ky (AP) — John Calipari received a mixed reception at Rupp Arena on Saturday night prior to his Arkansas Razorbacks playing No. 12 Kentucky. Calipari, in his first season at Arkansas, served as coach of the Wildcats for 15 seasons and compiled a 410-123 mark. He led Kentucky to its eighth national championship in 2012 before resigning last April to take a similar post at Arkansas. He signed a five-year contract that included a base salary of $7 million, plus incentives. There were definitely more boos, but some applause and cheers as well in Calipari’s first time back in Lexington. The Hall of Fame coach is the winningest active coach in men’s college basketball and has an 867-271 mark during his stops at Massachusetts, Memphis, Kentucky and now Arkansas.

Trades involving the Capitals, Kings and Jets have worked out for all three teams, an NHL rarity

WASHINGTON (AP) — Saturday night crystallized how two trades made over the previous summers benefited three teams in a way they usually don’t in the NHL. Winnipeg got a goal from Alex Iafallo, part of the return for sending Pierre-Luc Dubois to Los Angeles in June 2023. Dubois scored for Washington to continue his excellent change of scenery since the Kings sent him to the Capitals. And goaltender Darcy Kuemper made 26 saves to help LA win on the road at Carolina and keep his strong season going.

Straka has late surge to regain Pebble Beach lead over Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Sepp Straka has a one-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry going into the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The highlight of the day was the Pebble weather with its cold, whipping wind and occasional rain. Straka hit a shot on the beach that started a string of bogeys. He recovered with four birdies on the last five holes for a 70. McIlroy was practically flawless playing bogey-free in the wind for a 65. Lowry also had a 65. The leading players include Justin Rose. All were part of Europe’s winning Ryder Cup team.

Ohtani’s return to pitching could come in May for World Series champion Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers in May sounds “about right.” That’s according to manager Dave Roberts, who spoke at the team’s annual fan fest. Roberts made it clear Ohtani won’t pitch in the season-opening Japan Series against the Chicago Cubs on March 18-19. The two-way superstar hasn’t pitched in the majors since August 2023, when he was with the Los Angeles Angels. The right-hander had surgery on his left shoulder in November. Ohtani says his rehab is on schedule, but he won’t know his status until he throws his first bullpen session.

Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley waves players off court after testy finish against rival Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tommy Lloyd and Bobby Hurley met near midcourt during pregame, exchanging pleasantries, patting each other on the back. An afternoon of chirping and a late headbutt sent the coaches in opposite directions by the time the rivalry game was over. Frustrated with Arizona’s constant chatter, Hurley waved Arizona State’s players off the floor following the Wildcats’ 81-72 road win to prevent any further escalation. Tension of the rivalry game spilled over with 30 seconds left when Arizona State’s B.J. Freeman headbutted Arizona’s Caleb Love. Both players were ejected following a review and Hurley sent his players up the tunnel instead of shaking hands when the game ended.

3 more massage therapists accuse Ravens’ Tucker of sexually inappropriate conduct, report says

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Banner reports that three additional massage therapists have accused Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker of sexually inappropriate conduct. The paper says nine massage therapists from five spas and wellness centers have now shared accounts with the Banner. In its initial report Thursday on this matter, the Banner said it spoke to six massage therapists who recounted firsthand experiences with Tucker from 2012 to 2016. Several therapists said they ended Tucker’s sessions early or refused to work on him again, and managers from two spas said they banned him from returning. Tucker said Thursday he has never received any complaints from a massage therapist or been told he was not welcome at a spa or other place of business.

What to know as former Spain soccer official Rubiales goes on trial for unsolicited kiss of player

MADRID (AP) — The former president of the Spanish soccer federation goes on trial Monday for an unsolicited kiss of forward Jenni Hermoso after Spain’s victory at the Women’s World Cup final in 2023. The kiss marred the celebrations of the women’s team’s achievement. It sparked widespread outrage in society beyond football, and ignited one of the most embarrassing scandals in the history of Spanish soccer. Rubiales has denied any wrongdoing but was forced to resign and was banned by FIFA. Rubiales had said he was victim of a “witch hunt” by “false feminists.” He said the kiss was consensual.

