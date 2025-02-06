AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:32 a.m. EST

The Associated Press 2024 NFL awards winners will be announced at NFL Honors

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Associated Press 2024 NFL awards winners will be announced Thursday night at NFL Honors. The eight awards include Most Valuable Player, Coach of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year. Josh Allen, Saquon Barkley, Joe Burrow, Jared Goff and Lamar Jackson are finalists for MVP. Barkley, Burrow and Jackson also are finalists for Offensive Player of the Year and Burrow is also in the running for Comeback Player of the Year. A nationwide panel of 50 media members voted before the playoffs began.

Jimmy Butler is headed to the Golden State Warriors, Andrew Wiggins to Miami Heat, AP source says

Jimmy Butler has gotten his wish. He’s being traded out of Miami. The Heat and the Golden State Warriors have agreed on a deal that sends Butler to the Bay Area, a person with knowledge of the talks said Wednesday. The trade ends a Miami era for Butler that will be remembered first for two trips to the NBA Finals and then three suspensions toward the end of a hostile breakup.

Pete Alonso stays with Mets, agreeing to $54 million, 2-year contract, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that first baseman Pete Alonso is staying with the New York Mets, agreeing to a $54 million, two-year contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. Alonso gets a $10 million signing bonus and gets salaries of $20 million this year and $24 million in 2026. He can opt out after the 2025 season to become a free agent again. New York also offered a $71 million, three-year deal with salaries of $27 million in 2025 and $22 million in each of the following two seasons, with the ability to opt out after each of the first two years, the person said.

Who dat former Saint finding new life in Philly? It’s All-Pro Eagles linebacker Zack Baun

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles landed one of the best bargain free agents in football when they signed linebacker Zack Baun to a one-year contract. Baun had four mostly forgettable seasons in New Orleans and few teams showed interest in him. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman took a flier on Baun for this season. Now Baun is a finalist for the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. Baun was a smash hit straight out of the gate with 15 tackles in a season-opening win against Green Bay. He even sealed the 34-29 win with a sack on the last play of the game.

Jaguars hire Vikings assistant Grant Udinski, 29, as offensive coordinator

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are assembling one of the NFL’s youngest coaching staffs. Head coach Liam Coen has hired Minnesota assistant Grant Udinski as his offensive coordinator. The 39-year-old Coen, however, plans to call plays during his Jaguars tenure. The 29-year-old Udinski comes to Jacksonville after spending three years working under Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell and getting two promotions. He started as assistant to the head coach/special projects before becoming assistant quarterbacks coach in 2023 and then assistant offensive coordinator last year.

Lindsey Vonn hooks a gate with her arm and doesn’t finish her opening race at skiing worlds

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Lindsey Vonn hooked a gate and did not finish but avoided injury in her opening race at the Alpine skiing world championships. She was competing in the super-G despite feeling sick with a cold or the flu. The 40-year-old Vonn recently returned to the ski circuit after nearly six years of retirement with a new titanium right knee. Vonn started with the No. 30 bib after all the favorites have already raced. She clocked the 16th-fastest time at her first split but then hooked a gate with her right arm. Vonn says “I am OK” and that she “lost feeling in my arm but it’s coming back slowly.”

After a difficult January, are the 2-time defending national champion UConn Huskies ready to roll?

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Dealing with the absence of star freshman Liam McNeeley for much of January and some inconsistent play, the two-time defending national champion UConn Huskies looked like a title contender in their first game in February with a win at Marquette. With McNeeley expected to return for the game against No. 12 St. John’s on Friday, are the 19th-ranked Huskies ready to put the early-season struggles behind them and emerge as a threat to win a third consecutive national title?

Trump signs executive order intended to bar transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order designed to prevent transgender athletes from participating in girls’ or women’s sports. The order gives federal agencies wide latitude to ensure entities that receive federal funding abide by Title IX in alignment with the Trump administration’s view, which interprets “sex” as the gender someone was assigned at birth. It is the latest aggressive shift by the Republican president’s second administration in how the government views transgender people and their rights. Trump has already ordered the government to define sex as only male or female.

Trump administration plans to pressure the IOC to come up with a uniform transgender athlete ban

President Donald Trump is ready to take his fight against transgender athletes to the International Olympic Committee. Trump wants the IOC to “change everything having to do with the Olympics and having to do with this absolutely ridiculous subject” ahead of the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles. Trump made the remarks while signing an executive order designed to keep men out of women’s sports. The order empowers both the office of the Secretary of State and the Department of Homeland Security to take steps to attempt to prevent international transgender female athletes from competing in the United States.

Lakers land center Mark Williams in trade with Hornets for Knecht and Reddish, AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring center Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets in a trade for rookie Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish and two draft picks, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the latest trade by the busy Lakers hasn’t been finalized. The Hornets are also getting the Lakers’ first-round pick in 2031 and a draft pick swap in 2030 in exchange for Williams, one of the NBA’s most compelling young centers.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.