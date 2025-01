AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:30 a.m. EST

The Chiefs get more Mahomes magic and advance to 3rd straight Super Bowl, beating the Bills 32-29

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes accounted for three touchdowns and the Kansas City defense made big stops at key moments to help the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 32-29 on Sunday night and reach the Super Bowl for the third consecutive season. Now, they will face the Philadelphia Eagles and try to become the first team ever to hoist three straight Lombardi Trophies. Harrison Butker gave them the lead with his field goal with 3:33 left, and the Kansas City defense stopped Josh Allen and Co. on fourth down, allowing the Chiefs offense to run out the clock on their ninth consecutive playoff victory.

Hurts, Barkley each rush for 3 TDs to help Eagles reach Super Bowl with 55-23 win over Commanders

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saquon Barkley dashed 60 yards for a touchdown on Philadelphia’s first play and finished with 118 yards and three scores, Jalen Hurts rushed for three TDs and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl with a 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Hurts and the Eagles are in the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons, and this time Barkley is along for the ride. Philadelphia will play former Eagles coach Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans on Feb. 9.

Chiefs have 2 more calls go their way in another playoff win

Another Kansas City Chiefs playoff win. Another game where officiating steals some of the spotlight. Patrick Mahomes rallied Kansas City to a 32-29 victory over Josh Allen and the Bills in the AFC championship game on Sunday, sending the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl for the fifth time in six years with a chance to become the first team to threepeat. But much of the talk centered on two more calls that went Kansas City’s way. In the first half, Xavier Worthy was credited with a catch when he wrestled the ball away from Bills safety Cole Bishop for a 26-yard gain to Buffalo’s 3. The ball appeared to hit the ground and the CBS broadcast crew was confused about the ruling.

Taylor Swift watches boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs beat the Bills and get back to Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Taylor Swift is likely headed to her second straight Super Bowl. The 14-time Grammy Award-winning superstar returned to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday and watched her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC championship game. Swift and Kelce began dating last season and they smooched on the field after the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers for their second straight Super Bowl title. Now the Chiefs will try to win their third in a row, which no NFL team has ever done.

Commanders warned referees can ‘award a score’ after 4 penalties near goal line in loss to Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Washington Commanders jumped offsides four times in a sequence of five plays while trying to stop Philadelphia’s vaunted tush push. The repeated penalties earned them a warning from the referee that he could award the Eagles a touchdown if the Commanders did it again. Jonathan Allen was flagged twice and Frankie Luvu was flagged twice during the sequence, with Luvu leaping over the Eagles’ line on consecutive plays. Referee Shaun Hochuli told the crowd, “Washington has been advised that referees can award a score if this type of behavior happens again.”

Mahomes and the Chiefs will face Hurts, Barkley and the Eagles as they seek a Super Bowl three-peat

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are going for a three-peat in a Super Bowl rematch. This time, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles have Saquon Barkley. The Eagles and Chiefs will face off for the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in three years on Feb. 9 in New Orleans. Kansas City aims to become the first team to win three Super Bowls in a row. Mahomes led Kansas City to a 32-29 win over Josh Allen and the Bills in the AFC championship game on Sunday, eliminating Buffalo for the fourth time in five years.

Once again, the Bills play the Chiefs down to the wire, only to come up short of the Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills once again had their season ended by their biggest nemesis in the playoffs. Buffalo lost 32-29 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game on Sunday night. It was the fourth time in the last five seasons that Kansas City has ended the Bills’ postseason run, and two of them have been for the conference title. Now, the Chiefs are headed to New Orleans to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, and the Bills will head into the offseason wondering what it will take to finally beat Kansas City and get back to the game for the first time since January 1994.

Jimmy Butler set to return from 2nd Heat suspension of the month

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler is back from suspension. Again. Butler is expected to play for the Miami Heat against the Orlando Magic on Monday night, after completing his second suspension of the month. He was suspended for Miami’s most recent two games after missing a team flight to Milwaukee last week. Butler has missed 14 of Miami’s last 19 games entering Monday, including nine of the last 12 because of the suspensions — the first a seven-game ban for conduct that the team deemed detrimental, followed by the two-game suspension.

Fans see Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama exceed expectations. What they don’t see is his work off the court

PARIS (AP) — San Antonio Spurs Hall of Famer Tony Parker says Victor Wembanyama can be the best player in the NBA. Wembanyama is putting up stats this season like nobody else in the history of basketball. Unprecedented numbers. And he’s still learning. He came into the league as the most highly touted prospect since LeBron James and has exceeded probably even the loftiest expectations. He’ll almost certainly be picked as an All-Star for the first time later this week. He’s this season’s Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner and he’ll get MVP votes. All this, in just his second season.

LaJoie to run limited schedule with RWR and be analyst for Prime Video’s portion of NASCAR schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie will run a limited Cup Series schedule with Rick Ware Racing this year and also be an analyst for Amazon Prime Video’s portion of the Cup Series schedule. LaJoie will drive No. 01 Ford Mustang for Ware as he works to build his Stacking Pennies Performance Brand. RWR did not announce how many races LaJoie will enter but the 33-year-old will attempt to qualify for next month’s season-opening Daytona 500. LaJoie’s No. 01 does not have a charter so he will need to claim one of the four open spots in the Daytona 500 field by either time trials or his qualifying race.

