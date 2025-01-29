AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:03 p.m. EST

Man City and PSG face unexpected early exit from Champions League in dramatic round of 18 games

GENEVA (AP) — Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain each faces a shocking early exit from the Champions League for the first time in more than a decade. The final round of games on Wednesday will decide the new 36-team standings. All 18 games kick off at 9 p.m. Central European Time (2000 GMT) to complete the inaugural league-phase format. Man City starts against Club Brugge outside the top-24 places that advance to the knockout stage. PSG in 22nd risks dropping out. Man City will advance with a win. A draw for PSG at 24th-place Stuttgart should be enough for both teams.

French police arrest Feyenoord fans at the border ahead of Champions League match in Lille

LILLE, France (AP) — Dozens of Feyenoord fans banned from traveling to Lille for a Champions League game between the two clubs have been turned away or arrested at the border. French authorities in the Lille region say 86 fans of the Dutch team have been refused entry to France and that 30 have been arrested. Police officers seized pyrotechnic devices and various objects that could be used as weapons during their checks. France’s interior ministry says the travel ban was introduced because of a “real and serious risk of confrontation” between fans of the two teams ahead of Wednesday’s match at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Caitlin Clark’s foundation awards grants to 4 Iowa charities days before Hawkeyes retire her No. 22

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Basketball star Caitlin Clark has awarded $22,000 grants through her foundation to four Iowa charities that she said inspired her during her time at the University of Iowa. The recipients are the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital, Coralville Community Food Pantry, Boys and Girls Club of the Corridor and Special Olympics Iowa-East Central. Clark said the sense of community has always been one of her favorite things about Iowa City. Clark previously has provided product donations and participated in events and fundraising efforts for the four organizations. She regularly visited the children’s hospital when she was at Iowa.

Jalen Hurts will try to become 4th starting QB to win a Super Bowl after losing in his debut

Jalen Hurts bucked decades of history just by getting back to the Super Bowl after losing his first trip there as a starting quarterback. Now he will try to become the fourth quarterback to win the NFL’s ultimate prize as a starting quarterback after losing in his first Super Bowl start. Hurts came close two years ago when Philadelphia lost 38-35 to Kansas City. With a win next week, Hurts would become the first quarterback since John Elway 27 years ago to win a Super Bowl as a starter after losing his first trip. The only other QBs to do it are KC’s Len Dawson and Miami’s Bob Griese.

This year’s hottest Super Bowl ticket? Advertising space, Fox says

NEW YORK (AP) — Get ready for an onslaught of ads full of celebrities, cute animals and snack brands during breaks in the action at Super Bowl 59 on Feb. 9, when the Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs. Anheuser-Busch, Meta, PepsiCo Frito-Lay, Taco Bell, Uber Eats and others will vie to win over the more than 120 million viewers expected to tune in for the broadcast on Fox and via the free livestream on Tubi. Demand for ad space was robust this year, said Mark Evans, executive vice president of ad sales for Fox Sports, with ad space selling out in November.

Unrivaled set to crown 1-on-1 champion with $250,000 given to winner

Unrivaled will crown its first one-on-one champion on Feb. 14. The new 3-on-3 women’s basketball league announced the rules for the tournament that will be played over three days. Thirty players will be divided into four pods with the eventual champion winning $250,000. The runner-up will get $50,000 with each semifinalist earning $25,000. Players on the winner’s 3-on-3 team will each receive $10,000. Fans will vote for where players will be seeded in their pods, which were determined by distributing talent, position and compelling matchups. Rounds up until the finals will be single elimination with games played to 11 points or 10 minutes, whichever is reached first.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis has abdominal strain and will get re-evaluated in about a week

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis strained his abdomen Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in about a week. Davis’ injury occurred during the first quarter of the Lakers’ 118-104 loss at Philadelphia. The five-time all-NBA performer walked to the locker room with his right hand over his stomach when he left with 2:10 to go in the first quarter. Lakers officials announced the severity of Davis’ injury Wednesday while noting he had returned to Los Angeles. Davis is averaging 25.7 points and 11.9 rebounds this season.

Rick Pitino-coached St. John’s completes the program’s first unbeaten January since 1985

WASHINGTON (AP) — St. John’s is 7-0 in 2025, making this the program’s first unbeaten January in 40 years dating to its last Final Four season in 1985. Coach Rick Pitino doesn’t talk about that history with his players, but he’s enjoying paying tribute to the late Lou Carnesecca during this run. The Red Storm are 9-1 in Big East play after jumping out to a big lead and rolling at Georgetown. Ranked 15th in the country and tied for first place in the Big East, they host Providence at Madison Square Garden on Saturday looking to keep things going into February.

Scottie Scheffler details his hand injury from making ravioli and is ready to get back to golf

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler figures the injury to his hand that kept him out of golf for a month could have been worse. The world’s No. 1 player went into detail about that fateful event making homemade ravioli on Christmas. He says he was at a rental house that didn’t have the right tools so he tried to cut the ravioli with a wine glass. It broke and shards went into his palm just below the middle finger. He practiced hard in Dallas last week to make sure he was ready for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for his 2025 debut.

Where could the NFL hold an international Super Bowl? The pros and cons of potential hosts

LONDON (AP) — It’s a question Roger Goodell gets when he’s in London: Would the NFL stage a Super Bowl internationally? The usual answer is that America’s biggest sporting event is reserved for cities that have NFL franchises. But as the commissioner noted in October, things change. As the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles get set to square off in the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Feb. 9, there are some key factors the league would have to consider before taking its marquee event abroad.

