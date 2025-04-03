AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:28 p.m. EDT

Demand for viral ‘torpedo’ baseball bats has sent a Pennsylvania factory into overdrive

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — Torpedo bats drew attention over the weekend when the New York Yankees hit a team-record nine homers in one game. Using a strikingly different model in which wood is moved lower down the barrel after the label and shapes the end a little like a bowling pin, the bat has become baseball’s latest fad. All-Star and even amateur hardball players all want to take their swings with the bat. The torpedo bat took the league by storm in only 24 hours, and days later, the calls and orders, and test drives — from big leaguers to rec leaguers — are humming inside Victus Sports. The company is the official bat of MLB and has seen sales and interest spike in the bat.

Once pariahs, now winners, Final Four coaches Pearl, Sampson a reflection of a changing game

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A decade ago, Bruce Pearl of Auburn and Kelvin Sampson of Houston were looking to resurrect their careers after being handed show-cause penalties by the NCAA for recruiting violations. This week, they’re coaching at the Final Four. Their return is a sign of the success they’ve enjoyed since their comebacks but also the shifting priorities that have overtaken college sports. These days, when coaches go job hunting, they need the school to not only be able to pay them, but the players they hope to land for their rosters.

USC star JuJu Watkins is the AP Player of the Year and just the fourth sophomore to earn that honor

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — JuJu Watkins, the sensational sophomore who led Southern California to its best season in nearly 40 years, is The Associated Press women’s college basketball Player of the Year. Watkins, whose Trojans won the Big Ten regular-season title for their first conference crown in 31 years, received 29 votes and Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo got the other two. Watkins is the first USC player to win the award and just the fourth to do it as a sophomore, joining Oklahoma’s Courtney Paris and UConn stars Maya Moore and Breanna Stewart.

Trump again says he wants to see PGA Tour, LIV Golf merged

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump arrived at his Doral resort Thursday for a LIV Golf event, shortly after reiterating to reporters aboard Air Force One that he wants to see the two men’s professional tours united. The president has spoken out on the subject before, and Trump has been involved in some of the talks that may eventually unify the PGA Tour and Saudi-funded LIV. Those talks have gone on for at least a year and how — or if — a deal can be struck is unclear. Trump told reporters that “having them merge would be a great thing.”

Patriots trade QB Milton to Cowboys, giving Dallas a new backup behind Dak Prescott

DALLAS (AP) — The New England Patriots have agreed to trade quarterback Joe Milton III to the Dallas Cowboys. Milton confirmed the trade via a social media post. ESPN, which first reported the deal, said that the Cowboys will receive Milton, along with a seventh-round pick in exchange for a fifth-round pick. The acquisition of the 25-year-old Milton, who the Patriots drafted in the sixth round in 2024, gives the Cowboys a young backup behind starting quarterback Dak Prescott after Cooper Rush signed with Baltimore in free agency. Rush started eight games for the Cowboys last season while Prescott was injured.

Judge gets 500th extra-base hit, 3rd-fastest Yankee to reach mark behind DiMaggio, Gehrig

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge became the third-fastest New York Yankees player to reach 500 extra-base hits with a three-run homer in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, trailing only Joe DiMaggio and Lou Gehrig. Judge lined a 1-1 fastball from Merrill Kelly to the opposite field and into the Yankees bullpen for a 3-0 lead. The two-time AL MVP has five homers and 15 RBIs in six games this season. Judge has 320 homers, 175 doubles and five triples in 999 games. DiMaggio reached 500 extra-base hits in 853 games and Gehrig in 869.

Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman lands on injured list following fall in his shower at home

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman’s fall landed him on the injured list. The Los Angeles Dodgers placed their star slugger on the 10-day IL after the World Series MVP sprained his surgically repaired right ankle in a slip in the shower at home. The incident happened Sunday, an off day for the defending champions. Freeman described it this week as a “freak accident.” Freeman sprained his right ankle on a play at first base in late September and struggled in the first two rounds of the postseason, but it was hardly evident during the World Series. He homered in the first four games and had 12 RBIs as the Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in five games. He had debridement surgery in December to remove loose bodies in the ankle.

Morant beats the buzzer for a game-winner, lifts Grizzlies past Heat 110-108

MIAMI (AP) — Ja Morant made a 12-foot jumper in the lane as time expired, lifting the Memphis Grizzlies to a 110-108 win over the Miami Heat and giving interim coach Tuomas Iisalo his first victory with the team. Morant finished with 30 points for Memphis, which snapped a four-game slide. Desmond Bane had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Scotty Pippen Jr. added 17 while Jaylen Wells and Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 13 apiece for the Grizzlies. Tyler Herro scored 35 points for Miami, which had its six-game winning streak snapped.

Sam Ryder takes only 21 putts for a 63 and leads Texas Open

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Sam Ryder’s neck was bothering him and he wasn’t sure he could swing. He could definitely putt. Ryder took only 21 putts at the Valero Texas Open and shot a 63. That gives his a one-shot lead over Keith Mitchell. Former British Open champion Brian Harman was another shot behind. Ryder had to withdraw from the pro-am Wednesday. He took it easy with his swing and let the putter do the work. He one-putted 11 of the last 12 greens. Jordan Spieth was in the group at 67. The Texas Open is the last tournament before the Masters.

Brooke Henderson win in another rout and Nelly Korda hangs on in LPGA Match Play

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Brooke Henderson is having an easy time in the T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek. The Canadian has needed only 27 holes to win two matches. The latest was a 5-and-4 victory over Gabriela Ruffels. But she still has one more match to reach the weekend. Friday determines who advances from each of the 16 groups. Nelly Korda was sloppy in holding on for a 1-up victory over Jennifer Kupcho. Next up for the No. 1 player is a winner-take-all match against Ariya Jutanugarn. The Thai only needs a halve. Eighteen of the 64 players already are mathematically eliminated.

