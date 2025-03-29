AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:24 p.m. EDT

Walter Clayton Jr. rallies Florida into Final Four with 84-79 March Madness win over Texas Tech

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr. rescued top-seeded Florida with two late 3-pointers, and the Gators rallied from nine points down late to reach the Final Four with an 84-79 victory over Texas Tech in the NCAA Tournament’s West Region final. The Gators trailed 75-66 with less than three minutes to play before staging a furious rally against the third-seeded Red Raiders, who had done the same in the Sweet 16 against Arkansas. Clayton dribbled out of the paint and hit a fadeaway 3 with 59 seconds left to give Florida a 78-77 lead, and the Gators held on from there.

Bueckers has career-high 40 to lead one-woman March Madness rout for UConn, 82-59 over Oklahoma

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored a career-high 40 points, rescuing UConn from its first-half doldrums and single-handedly turning a tight game against Oklahoma into an 82-59 rout that sent the Huskies to the Elite Eight of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Bueckers had 29 points after halftime for the Huskies, who trailed 36-32 at the break. The likely No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft eclipsed her previous career best of 34 points, set Monday in UConn’s second-round victory over South Dakota State. The electrifying senior guard matched her career high with six 3-pointers. UConn will face either Southern California or Kansas State for a spot in the Final Four.

USC shakes off JuJu Watkins’ absence and beats Kansas State 67-61 in March Madness

SPOKANE, Ore. (AP) — Kennedy Smith stepped into the void left by injured star JuJu Watkins, scoring 19 points to help Southern California hold off Kansas State 67-61 in the Sweet 16 of the women’s NCAA Tournament on Saturday. The top-seeded Trojans were considered title contenders before Watkins tore her right ACL during a second-round victory over Mississippi State. Now they’ll be underdogs in an Elite Eight rematch on Monday with Paige Bueckers and second-seeded UConn. The Huskies knocked the Trojans out of last year’s March Madness in Watkins’ first season. Avery Howell, another freshman, scored 18 points for USC. Serena Sundell scored 22 points for Kansas State.

Judge homers 3 times as Yanks go deep on Cortes’ first 3 pitches and hit 9 HRs vs. Brewers

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge combined with Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger to go deep on the first three pitches from Nestor Cortes, then hit two more homers as the New York Yankees set a team record with nine home runs against the Milwaukee Brewers. Judge hit a solo homer, his ninth career grand slam and a two-run shot in his 40th multihomer game and third with three homers. He finished with a career-high eight RBIs in New York’s 20-9 victory. He came up just short of becoming the 19th player to hit four homers in a game when his sixth-inning fly fell on the right-field warning track for a run-scoring double.

Ilia Malinin cruises to 2nd straight title to cap an American gold rush at figure skating worlds

BOSTON (AP) — Ilia Malinin defended his world title with free skate that earned a standing ovation inside TD Garden on Saturday night, capping a memorable home championships for the Americans. They won gold medals in three of the four figure skating events to give them a wave of momentum heading into an Olympic year. Malinin finished off the haul by scoring 318.56 points to win the men’s title by more than 31. Earlier in the night, Madison Chock and Evan Bates captured their third straight ice dance title for the U.S., and one night earlier, Alysa Liu won the Americans their first women’s title since 2006.

Shohei Ohtani ramps up throwing program, but Roberts says MVP isn’t close to mound debut for Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has thrown his first bullpen session since late February, but the reigning NL MVP still has plenty of work to do before he takes the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ohtani threw more than 20 pitches in the bullpen at Dodger Stadium after throwing long toss in the outfield. He was also in his customary leadoff spot in the Dodgers’ lineup as the designated hitter for their series finale against the Detroit Tigers. Dave Roberts speculated earlier in the year that Ohtani might be able to make his pitching debut for the Dodgers by May, but there’s no firm timeline.

Min Woo Lee pulls away from Scottie Scheffler and everyone else to lead Houston Open by 4

HOUSTON (AP) — Min Woo Lee cooked up a 63 in the Houston Open to blow past Scottie Scheffler and everyone else. He has a four-shot lead over Alejandro Tosti going into the final round as Lee chases his first PGA Tour victory. Lee chipped in for birdie and then had eight consecutive one-putt greens. One of those was a tap-in when he nearly aced the ninth hole. Scheffler couldn’t get anything to fall and shot 69. He went from a one-shot lead to five shots behind. Rory McIlroy had a late eagle for 66 but was still eight shots behind.

Wood Brothers Racing makes triumphant return to Martinsville

Wood Brothers Racing is back at its hometown track of Martinsville Speedway this weekend, enjoying a spirited welcome while celebrating its 75th anniversary season. The oldest team in NASCAR recently earned its 101st career victory with new driver Josh Berry in the most popular storyline of the Cup Series this season. Berry’s victory March 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway qualified the team for the playoffs months earlier than the team’s three previous appearances in the postseason.

Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula in Miami Open final for 19th tour title

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka entered the Miami Open final against Jessica Pegula with 18 career titles on her elite resume. The Miami Open crown had proved elusive until Saturday. The No. 1 seed from Belarus knocked off fourth-seeded American Jessica Pegula 7-5, 6-2 for her first Miami Open title in a rematch of the 2024 U.S. Open final. Sabalenka fired up her lethal forehand in posting 22 winners on that wing to win the $1.1 million first prize. Sabalenka hit a backhand passing shot on match point after which she raised both hands to the air and looked up to the sky. Sabalenka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, won the U.S. Open over Pegula, also in straight sets, 7-5, 7-5.

MJ Iraldi rallies Nova Southeastern past Cal State Dominguez Hills 74-73 in Division II title game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — MJ Iraldi made two free throws with 17.8 seconds left and finished with 27 points to rally Nova Southeastern to a 74-73 victory over Cal State Dominguez Hills in the championship game of the Division II Tournament. It was the second national championship for the top-seeded Sharks in the past three seasons under coach Jim Crutchfield. Iraldi’s free throws came after David Cheatom had given the seventh-seeded Toros the lead with 24 seconds remaining. Cheatom had a layup in traffic roll off the rim in the final second.

