AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:23 a.m. EST

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Carlos Alcaraz and gets closer to a 25th Grand Slam title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has come back to defeat Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the Australian Open semifinals for the 12th time. Djokovic’s victory on a windy Tuesday night moved him two wins away from an 11th championship at Melbourne Park and an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title overall. Djokovic will face No. 2 seed Alexander Zverev on Friday for a berth in the final. Zverev eliminated No. 12 Tommy Paul in four sets earlier Tuesday. This quarterfinal was the eighth meeting between the 37-year-old Djokovic and 21-year-old Alcaraz but the first at the Australian Open and first earlier than the semifinals of an event.

Ohio State wins 1st national title since 2014, outlasting Notre Dame 34-23 in CFP championship game

ATLANTA (AP) — Ohio State can celebrate another title after holding off a Notre Dame comeback bid to walk away with a nailbiter of a 34-23 victory over the Fighting Irish. Will Howard hit big-play receiver Jeremiah Smith for 56 yards on a late third-and-11 to lock down a game that had been a laugher, then turned into something else. Trailing 31-7, Notre Dame scored two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions to make it a one-score game late in the fourth quarter. But Howard’s big throw to Smith set up a field goal that started the celebration in earnest. Ohio State won its sixth title and first since the 2014 season.

AP Top 25: Ohio St, Notre Dame are 1-2 in final poll; Georgia, Ole Miss, BYU ahead of playoff teams

Ohio State is No. 1 in the final Associated Press Top 25 football poll of the season after beating Notre Dame for its first national championship since 2014. The Buckeyes received every first-place vote following their run through the College Football Playoff. The Irish finished No. 2 for their highest end-of-season ranking since 1993. Oregon, which had been No. 1 in eight straight polls entering the playoff, finished No. 3. Texas and Penn State were next. No. 6 Georgia was the highest-ranked of the teams that didn’t make the 12-team playoff. No. 11 Mississippi and No. 12 BYU were ahead of playoff teams.

Ichiro is set to become Japan’s first Hall of Famer. Here’s who might join him in Cooperstown

NEW YORK (AP) — Ichiro Suzuki could join Mariano Rivera as the only unanimous picks for baseball’s Hall of Fame and CC Sabathia, Billy Wagner and Carlos Beltrán also could be elected when results of the writers’ voting are announced. Anyone receiving the required 75% from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America will be inducted into the Hall on July 27 along with Dave Parker and Dick Allen, voted in last month by the classic era committee. Rivera was the only player to get a 100% vote from the BBWAA, appearing on all 425 ballots in 2019.

Could Patrick Mahomes’ actions lead the NFL to join the NBA and NHL in cracking down on flopping?

There were several calls in the NFL’s divisional round of the playoffs that drew scrutiny from broadcasters and fans alike over the weekend. Several of them occurred in the Texans-Chiefs game and had broadcasters Troy Aikman and Joe Buck discussing the need for the NFL to tweak the rulebook in the offseason. And there was one non-call that stood out when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared to flop as he was tapped by a defender when he pulled up just before going out of bounds on a scramble. Aikman suggested the league should crack down on such plays.

Coco Gauff says she has more work to do after losing at the Australian Open. Djokovic beats Alcaraz

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Coco Gauff has lost in the Australian Open quarterfinals to Paula Badosa 7-5, 6-4. Tuesday’s result ended a 13-match unbeaten run that dated to last season for Gauff, the 2023 U.S. Open champion. Gauff was seeded No. 3 and trying to get back to the semifinals at Melbourne Park for the second year in a row. Badosa is a 27-year-old from Spain who is seeded No. 11. She will now head to her first Grand Slam semifinal, and her opponent will be two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka. The No. 1-ranked Sabalenka got past Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in three sets Tuesday night, before Novak Djokovic eliminated Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s quarterfinals. Alexander Zverev beat Tommy Paul.

Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton set to play again in Paris, where he won Olympic gold last summer

PARIS (AP) — This week in Paris is going to serve as a trip down memory lane for San Antonio center Victor Wembanyama. He’s the hometown hero, the French star coming back to put on a show for his country. It’s a memory-lane trip for Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton as well. He was among the players on the top step of the Paris Games medal stand when his last visit to France ended in August, part of USA Basketball’s team that delivered a fifth consecutive Olympic men’s gold medal. And these games this week — Indiana vs. San Antonio, Thursday and Saturday — will surely remind Haliburton what it was like to be atop the basketball world.

Scheffler and Schauffele out of action adds to a sluggish start to the year in golf

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan was optimistic about a new year in golf when he said everything was on the table. Little did he know that ravioli was on the table at the home of Scottie Scheffler. That’s what golf’s best player was making during Christmas when glass shattered and cut his right palm. Scheffler hasn’t played this year. And now Xander Schauffele has joined him on the injury list. Without its two biggest stars, golf is off to a sluggish start. And even the indoor TGL with all its technology has featured two matches that were blowouts.

Maryland going into key conference stretch potentially without two of its top scorers

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Maryland is going into a key stretch of its conference season with games against No. 12 Ohio State and top-ranked UCLA this week. The eighth-ranked Terrapins could be missing two of their top three scorers for those contests. Reserve guard Bri McDaniel is out for the season with a torn ACL in her right knee and No. 2 scorer Shyanne Sellers hurt her knee on Monday in an 89-51 loss to seventh-ranked Texas at the Coretta Scott King Classic.

No. 1 Auburn faces No. 6 Tennessee in loaded week for SEC in AP Top 25

The Southeastern Conference has a big week ahead, with four games between ranked teams, headlined by No. 6 Tennessee at top-ranked Auburn on Saturday. The Tigers moved into to the No. 1 spot for the second time in program history a week ago and remained there after a chaotic week in which 19 AP Top 25 teams lost at least once. While Auburn will get time to rest up, the Vols first have a difficult game against No. 14 Mississippi State on Tuesday. No. 16 Mississippi also has two games against ranked opponents this week, facing No. 13 Texas A&M and No. 22 Missouri. No. 7 Houston plays at No. 12 Kansas in the Big 12’s only game between ranked teams.

