AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:23 a.m. EDT

Timberwolves beat Warriors in Game 5 to reach Western Conference finals for 2nd straight year

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Julius Randle scored 29 points on 13-for-18 shooting to send the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Western Conference finals for the second straight time with a 121-110 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 on Wednesday night. Anthony Edwards had 22 points and 12 assists for the sixth-seeded Wolves, who will face the Denver-Oklahoma City winner next. They could get five days off, if the Nuggets beat the Thunder on Thursday to force a Game 7 in the other West semifinal series.

Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl rematch in Week 2, Allen-Jackson showdown in Week 1 highlight NFL schedule

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will be featured in at least eight stand-alone games during the upcoming NFL season. Their Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles won’t be one of them. The teams will meet Week 2 in Kansas City in the late afternoon game on Fox. Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and the Eagles dominated the Chiefs 40-22 to win their second Vince Lombardi Trophy in February. Philadelphia is getting seven stand-alone games. There won’t be a long wait for a Josh Allen-Lamar Jackson showdown. Allen and the Buffalo Bills visit Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 on “Sunday Night Football.”

Pete Rose, Shoeless Joe and politics: Baseball and the real world collide more often than we think

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Since the game’s early days, baseball mythology has been constructed — often deliberately — to set itself apart. But sometimes things happen that demonstrate otherwise, and reality pokes through. One of those things unfolded this week when Commissioner Rob Manfred decided that permanent bans from baseball expire upon the death of the banned player. In a single moment, he changed the possible posthumous career trajectory of two preposterously talented ballplayers — Pete Rose and “Shoeless Joe” Jackson.

White scores 34 to help Celtics stave off elimination with 127-102 Game 5 win over Knicks

BOSTON (AP) — Derrick White had 34 points, including seven 3-pointers, to lead the Boston Celtics to a 127-102 Game 5 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night that kept them alive in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Celtics connected on 22 3-pointers to post their first home victory of the series and first without Jayson Tatum following his season-ending Achilles tendon injury. The Knicks will try again to win the series Friday in New York. If the Celtics win, Game 7 would be in Boston on Monday. Jaylen Brown added 26 points and 12 assists. Luke Kornet finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks.

Oilers beat Golden Knights 1-0 in OT in Game 5 to reach Western Conference finals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen scored on a scramble in front of the net at 7:14 of overtime, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 1-0 in Game 5 on Wednesday night to advance to the Western Conference final for the second year in a row. The Oilers, who last season made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final before losing in seven games to Florida, will play Dallas or Winnipeg in the next round. The Stars, who lead 3-1, will go for the series win Thursday night. Kapanen’s goal backed up another shutout performance from goalie Stuart Skinner, who made 24 saves and drew several chants of “Stu! Stu!” from Oilers fans in the crowd.

Panthers rout the Maple Leafs 6-1 to take a 3-2 series lead

TORONTO (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves, three Florida defensemen scored and the Panthers routed the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-1 on Wednesday night to take a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series. The defending champion Panthers scored three times in a 7:53 span of the second period to pull away for their third straight victory. Game 6 is Friday night in Sunrise, Florida. Jesper Boqvist returned to score his first career playoff goal, and defensemen Aaron Ekblad, Dmitry Kulikov and Niko Mikkola also scored in the first two periods. In the third, A.J. Greer had his first career playoff goal and Sam Bennett added his sixth of the playoffs. Nicholas Robertson had a late goal for Toronto.

The PGA Championship’s identity might be that it has no identity at all

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The PGA Championship has long been the major that has struggled to find an identity outside of getting the top 100 players in the world. The Masters is at Augusta National every year. The U.S. Open is known as the toughest test. The British Open is links golf. Jon Rahm suggests the identity is that the PGA has no identity at all because it presents a variety of courses each year to test the game. The 107th edition starts Thursday at Quail Hollow. It’s one of 74 courses where the PGA Championship has been played since it began in 1916.

Rockies looking past futility mark toward day off and upcoming series against Diamondbacks

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Colorado Rockies left Texas as the first team in baseball’s modern era to lose 36 of their first 43 games and hoping an off day in Arizona can help them reset. Colorado dropped an 8-3 loss to the Texas Rangers on Wednesday that was the Rockies’ 11th in the last 12 games. At 7-36, the Rockies have lost all 14 series this season. The Rangers became the seventh team to sweep Colorado.

Cooper Flagg is still just a kid from Maine. And he’s out to silence all doubters

CHICAGO (AP) — Cooper Flagg is starting to settle into his new reality. The Duke star been considered the presumptive No. 1 pick in next month’s NBA draft for some time and now knows that pick is held by the Dallas Mavericks. It’s a rare Texas two-step of No. 1 picks for Dallas. The Dallas Wings had the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft last month and took UConn’s Paige Bueckers, and now the Mavericks will follow as holders of a No. 1 pick. This one-city, two-No. 1-picks double has happened only once before — 2003, when the Cleveland Rockers chose LaToya Thomas and the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted LeBron James.

NFL continues to navigate scheduling puzzle with every game up for bid and more broadcast windows

One would think the job of making the NFL schedule has got somewhat easier the past couple years as the league has come up with more broadcast windows, including making Christmas Day a permanent fixture. The trade off though is that this is the third year under the league’s broadcast deals that all of the games are up for bid for every network. CBS remains the primary home of the AFC with the NFC on Fox, but if there is a great NFC matchup during a week when CBS has the doubleheader, that game will end up on CBS. Hans Schroeder, the NFL’s executive vice president of media distribution, said this year’s rotation of the NFC North facing the AFC North and NFC East created a lot of favorable matchups to divide among all the network’s broadcast partners.

