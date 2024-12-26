AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:02 p.m. EST

US sex-abuse watchdog fires investigator after learning of his arrest for stealing drug money

DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Center for SafeSport abruptly fired one of its investigators last month after learning he’d been arrested for stealing money confiscated after a drug bust he was part of during his previous job as a police officer. Jason Krasley left his job with the Allentown Police Department in Pennsylvania in 2021 and was hired by the Denver-based SafeSport center to look into sensitive cases involving sex abuse and harassment. The center said it conducts multiple interviews and a “comprehensive background check” of potential employees. The center said it was looking into cases Krasley handled to make sure they were dealt with appropriately.

Jim Larrañaga stepping down at Miami, Bill Courtney to take over, AP source says

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jim Larrañaga is stepping down as Miami’s men’s basketball coach effective immediately, a person with knowledge of the decision said Thursday. Larrañaga will be replaced by associate head coach Bill Courtney — one of Larrañaga’s best friends for the past three decades or so — for the remainder of the season, the person said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the school had not made any public announcement. A press conference was planned for later Thursday.

Detroit Red Wings fire coach Derek Lalonde, name Todd McLellan as his replacement

The Detroit Red Wings have fired coach Derek Lalonde and named Todd McLellan as his replacement. The move a day after Christmas comes after the Red Wings lost 21 of their first 34 games this season. They’re on a three-game skid. Assistant Bob Boughner was also fired and Trent Yawney hired to work on McLellan’s staff. McLellan signed a multiyear contract to start his fourth NHL head coaching job. Lalonde was nearly midway through his third season with Detroit after winning the Stanley Cup twice as an assistant with Tampa Bay.

Mahomes throws 3 TDs as Chiefs clinch AFC’s top seed by breezing past the skidding Steelers 29-10

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Patrick Mahomes passed for 320 yards and three touchdowns and the Kansas City Chiefs locked up the top seed in the AFC for the fourth time in seven seasons with a 29-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The two-time defending Super Bowl champions raced to an early 13-point lead and were never really threatened by the Steelers (10-6). Pittsburgh has dropped three straight to see its chances of capturing the AFC North take another hit. Travis Kelce caught eight passes for 84 yards and a touchdown. Kelce also became the third tight end in NFL history to reach 1,000 receptions, joining Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten.

Jackson breaks Vick’s NFL rushing record for QBs in Ravens’ rout over Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson passed Michael Vick for the most yards rushing by a quarterback in NFL history in a 31-2 win over the Houston Texans in Wednesday. Jackson moved past Vick on a 6-yard run in the third quarter. Jackson had 87 yards rushing to give him 6,110 yards, moving him past Vick, who piled up 6,109 in his 13-year career.

LeBron James scores 31 in record 19th Christmas Day game as Lakers hold off Curry, Warriors 115-113

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Austin Reaves scored the winning layup with one second left after Stephen Curry tied it on a 31-foot 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining, LeBron James had 31 points and 10 assists playing in his NBA-record 19th Christmas Day game, and the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Golden State Warriors 115-113. Curry scored 38 with eight 3s, hitting one under pressure from the baseline with 12 seconds left and another with 2:49 remaining only for James to answer from long range on the other end. Reaves recorded a triple-double.

Bridges scores season-high 41, Knicks withstand Wembanyama’s monster Christmas debut to edge Spurs

NEW YORK (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored a season-high 41 points, and the New York Knicks overcame 42 from Victor Wembanyama in a monster Christmas debut to edge the San Antonio Spurs 117-114 on Wednesday. Wembanyama set a Spurs record for points on the holiday and added 18 rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots. The reigning Western Conference player of the week made six 3-pointers. But Bridges shot 17 for 25 from the field, 6 for 9 behind the arc, to make sure the Knicks had just enough offense to win their fifth in a row and improve to 20-10.

Durant and Beal score 27 points each, Suns beat Nuggets 110-100 to close out Christmas slate

PHOENIX (AP) — Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal each scored 27 points and the Phoenix Suns beat the Denver Nuggets 110-100 night in the nightcap to the NBA’s Christmas slate of games. Phoenix led by seven after three quarters and stretched it to 99-81 by the midpoint of the fourth quarter. The Suns pushed the lead to 15 and held off the Nuggets down the stretch to end a three-game losing streak. Nikola Jokic had 25 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. added 22 and Russell Westbrook had 17. Jamal Murray had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists after missing Monday’s game with a sprained ankle.

Embiid shakes off pregame fall, leads Sixers to 118-114 win over Celtics

BOSTON (AP) — Joel Embiid popped up from a pregame fall and scored 27 points with nine rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-114 victory over the Boston Celtics. Jayson Tatum scored 32 with 15 rebounds for Boston, Jaylen Brown scored 23 and Derrick White had 21. Boston wore red socks and leggings with their green jerseys for an extra dose of Christmas spirit. Embiid made 4 of 5 from 3-point range and sank a pair of free throws with 3 seconds left to turn back Boston’s final rally.

Erling Haaland misses penalty and Man City drops more points after 1-1 draw with Everton

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland missed a penalty as Manchester City was held 1-1 by Everton in the Premier League. Haaland had the chance to set the four-time defending champion on course for only its second win in 13 games when stepping up for a second-half spot kick at the Etihad Stadium. But he was denied by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and City’s woeful recent run was extended. Pep Guardiola’s team has lost nine of its last 13 games in all competitions. Second-place Chelsea also dropped points after a 2-1 loss at home to Fulham, and Nottingham Forest won 1-0 against Tottenham to go up to third.

