AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:02 p.m. EDT

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Gregg Popovich spoke publicly Monday for the first time since suffering a stroke six months ago, saying at the news conference where the San Antonio Spurs formally introduced Mitch Johnson as his replacement that the time was right to make that move. Flanked by Spurs greats Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili, the 76-year-old Popovich — speaking far more softly than he has in the past — said his health is improving and that he fully believes in Johnson. Popovich says “things are getting better by the day, but it’s not good enough for what we plan ahead.”

NBA Round 2 matchups: Cavs-Pacers, Celtics-Knicks, Warriors-Timberwolves and Thunder-Nuggets

Defending champion Boston vs. title-starved New York. High-scoring Cleveland vs. high-scoring Indiana. The 2023 champion Denver vs. this year’s favorite in Oklahoma City. And Golden State vs. Minnesota, pitting a current face of the NBA in Stephen Curry against an heir apparent in Anthony Edwards. Welcome to Round 2 of the NBA playoffs. It’s already in progress, actually: Indiana went on the road and grabbed Game 1 of its Eastern Conference semifinal series against Cleveland on Sunday. The Boston-New York and Denver-Oklahoma City matchups open on Monday; the Golden State-Minnesota series starts Tuesday.

Michigan to suspend Sherrone Moore for 2 games to address NCAA allegations, AP sources say

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is expected to suspend football coach Sherrone Moore for two games this year to address allegations that he failed to cooperate in the NCAA’s sign-stealing investigation, according to two people familiar with the situation who spoke with AP. Moore is expected to miss the Wolverines’ third and fourth games against Central Michigan and Nebraska and all athletic-related duties during those weeks.

Can Aaron Judge hit .400? Peak Barry Bonds couldn’t, and that shows how daunting the math is

Ted Williams is the last American Leaguer to hit .400, and there are actually plenty of similarities between him and Aaron Judge. The one major difference is in the strikeout column. That’s why Judge is highly unlikely to repeat Williams’ famous feat. Judge has a .423 batting average through 34 games. His OPS of 1.287 is actually the same number Williams finished with when he hit .406 in 1941. Williams averaged a homer every 12.32 at-bats that year. Judge is hitting one every 11.82 so far this season. But Williams struck out only 27 times in all of 1941. Judge has already done so 31 times.

Atkinson, Bickerstaff and Udoka are the finalists for NBA coach of the year

Kenny Atkinson got Cleveland off to a 15-0 start to the season and led the Cavaliers to the best record in the Eastern Conference. J.B. Bickerstaff pulled Detroit from the basement to the playoffs. Ime Udoka guided Houston’s path to ending its five-year playoff drought. All three did elite jobs this season. And Monday, one of them will be the NBA’s coach of the year. The winner will be revealed on a TNT broadcast shortly after 6:30 p.m. Eastern. The coach of the year award, like several other NBA honors, was voted on by a global panel of 100 writers and broadcasters.

Natalie Nakase is 1st Asian American WNBA head coach and unfazed by being the face of the Valkyries

Natalie Nakase is the coach of the San Francisco Bay Area’s first WNBA team and she has learned to block out those who underestimated her. That focus and grit is what led to Nakase blazing a trail to become the league’s first Asian American head coach. The distinction adds to an already impressive rise to be the leader of the Golden State Valkyries, the league’s first expansion franchise since 2008. Nakase is one of four head coaches of color in the league this season. Her hiring has electrified Asian Americans, young girls in particular.

Champions League semifinals: Inter and Barcelona evenly poised, PSG holds a narrow lead over Arsenal

PARIS (AP) — Scoring three away goals should make Inter Milan feel confident heading into the return leg of its Champions League semifinal against Barcelona. But three-time champion Inter might not think so given five-time winner Barcelona’s ability to conjure goals out of nowhere with Lamine Yamal in the side. The first leg in Spain finished 3-3 with Yamal leading the comeback from 2-0 down with a stunning goal. In the other semifinal, Paris Saint-Germain holds a 1-0 advantage over Arsenal heading into the return leg in Paris but is sweating on the fitness of 33-goal top scorer Ousmane Dembélé. Neither side has won the competition.

This win by Joey Logano flips the script and reduces the pressure for Team Penske

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Joey Logano quickly flipped the script for Team Penske. The focus after this win can be on the first victory this season for NASCAR’s reigning Cup Series champion. Not like last week following teammate Austin Cindric’s victory at Talladega, when there was attention on Logano for other reasons. He says it’s nice to change the storyline. Logano won at Texas on Sunday in the 11th Cup race of the season. Logano and Ryan Blaney, his other teammate, were on the front row for the final restart after the race’s 12th caution. Walter Czarnecki, the team’s vice chairman, says the mission is now to get Blaney into the playoffs.

Olympic swim great Gary Hall Jr awarded 10 medals to replace those destroyed in LA fires

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — After all of swimming great Gary Hall Jr.’s Olympic medals were destroyed in the Los Angeles fires he set an unexpected record replacing them at IOC headquarters. Ten Olympic medals awarded to one athlete on the same day. Five golds, three silvers and two bronzes earned swimming for the United States at three Summer Games from 1996 to 2004. Hall Jr. says at the International Olympic Committee ceremony for him in Lausanne, Switzerland: “I’ll do a better job of taking care of these.” The originals burned in January at his home in the Pacific Palisades area of L.A.

Utah Jazz extend coach Will Hardy’s contract through 2031

Will Hardy is being given more time to continue the rebuild of the Utah Jazz. The Jazz announced Monday that Hardy has signed a contract extension, one that could keep him as head coach through the 2030-31 season. He’ll enter his fourth season with the Jazz next fall. Hardy has gone 85-161 in his first three seasons with the Jazz, missing the playoffs in each of those three years.

