AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:19 a.m. EDT

Cavs win by 55 points to sweep Heat and finish off most lopsided series in NBA playoff history

MIAMI (AP) — Cleveland left no doubt on its way to Round 2 — and finished off the most lopsided series in NBA playoff history. Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points, De’Andre Hunter added 19 and the Cavaliers rolled past the Miami Heat 138-83 on Monday night to sweep their Eastern Conference first-round series in four games. Ty Jerome had 18 points, Evan Mobley added 17 and Jarrett Allen had 14 points, 12 rebounds and six steals for the Cavaliers — who led by as many as 60 points. Cleveland won the four games by a combined 122 points. The previous record: a 121-point combined win by Denver over New Orleans in 2009.

Jimmy Butler returns from injury absence to lead Warriors past Rockets 109-106 for 3-1 series lead

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jimmy Butler converted three free throws with 58.7 seconds left, grabbed the game-clinching rebound with 4 seconds to go and then made two more free throws on the way to 27 points in his return from a pelvic injury, sending the Golden State Warriors past the Houston Rockets 109-106 in a heated Game 4 to take a 3-1 lead in the first-round playoff series. Fred VanVleet missed a 3-pointer under pressure at the buzzer. The teams return to Houston for Game 5 in the best-of-seven series on Wednesday night as seventh-seeded Golden State tries to close out the No. 2 seed Rockets on their home floor.

Rob Manfred says he discussed Pete Rose’s status with Donald Trump and will rule on reinstatement

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said he discussed Pete Rose with President Donald Trump at a meeting two weeks ago and he plans to rule on a request to end the sport’s permanent ban of the career hits leader, who died in September. Speaking at a meeting of the Associated Press Sports Editors, Manfred said he and Trump have discussed several issues, including Manfred’s concerns over how Trump’s immigration policies could impact players from Cuba, Venezuela and other foreign countries. Manfred is considering a petition to have Rose posthumously removed from MLB’s permanently ineligible list.

Is the punishment for cursing in F1 too harsh? Racing boss hints at changes after driver backlash

The president of Formula 1’s governing body, the FIA has signaled he’ll make “improvements” to punishments for swearing and criticism which have sparked a backlash from F1 drivers. FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has posted on Instagram that after “constructive feedback” from drivers across the various event FIA governs, “I am considering making improvements to Appendix B.” That’s the document which lays out the punishments for a range of offenses ranging from physical violence to political statements, swearing and any comments deemed to cause “moral injury or loss” to the FIA.

Shedeur Sanders was not the only prospect to receive a prank call during the NFL draft

NEW YORK (AP) — Shedeur Sanders was not the only prospect to receive a prank call during the NFL draft. Kyle McCord, the former Syracuse quarterback who was taken by the Eagles last weekend, told Philadelphia-area media that someone tried to prank him while the draft was ongoing. The father of Cleveland Browns top pick, former Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham, also told the Detroit Free Press that someone had made a TikTok while calling Graham and showed his number on video. “His phone was getting called nonstop,” Allen Graham told the Free Press via text message. The call to Sanders, who was drafted by the Browns in the fifth round, made headlines Sunday when the Atlanta Falcons said that defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s son was responsible.

Shedeur Sanders’ draft slide leads to a rare QB double dip by the Browns

Shedeur Sanders’ slide down the NFL draft was the dominant story of the weekend with one of college football’s most high-profile players lasting until the fifth round. The fact that Sanders was taken by the Browns two rounds after they drafted another quarterback in Dillon Gabriel made the entire situation even more rare. The Browns were the first team to draft two quarterbacks in the first five rounds of the NFL draft since Washington did it in 2012 when the team traded up to take Robert Griffin III with the second overall pick and then drafted Kirk Cousins in the fourth round.

Man arrested following death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson won’t face charges

LONDON (AP) — British prosecutors says a man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson has been told he will not face any charges. Johnson played for the Nottingham Panthers and died shortly after his neck had been sliced in a collision with Sheffield Steelers defenseman Matt Petgrave during a game on Oct. 28, 2023. A man was arrested two weeks later and though South Yorkshire Police has not publicly identified him, Petgrave himself said in a crowdfunding appeal for legal fees that he’s the subject of a police investigation. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) says it decided it would not bring criminal charges against the man arrested because “there is not a realistic prospect of conviction for any criminal offence.”

What’s next in the Commanders’ process of building a new stadium in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell acknowledged that a new, state-of-the-art Commanders stadium in Washington would drastically increase the chances of the U.S. capital hosting the Super Bowl for the first time. But that’s a long time from being decided. First, the agreement between the team and city has to get approved by a majority of the District of Columbia Council. The aggressive timeline to get the building opened by 2030 involves council approval this summer so planning can take place in the fall and the groundbreaking happen in the fall or winter of 2026.

Trump celebrates the Super Bowl champ Eagles at White House, but star QB Jalen Hurts skips ceremony

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump hosted the 2025 Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles at the White House, but several players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, skipped the event. Hurts and other players cited scheduling conflicts as the reasons for their absences. That’s according to a White House official who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. Trump in 2018 invited the Eagles to the White House after the franchise’s first Super Bowl title but later canceled it after it became clear most players weren’t going to show up. He instead threw his own brief “Celebration of America” event.

Deciphering the reasons behind Shedeur Sanders’ stunning free fall in the NFL draft

It’s not often that the 144th overall pick is the biggest story of the NFL draft. In a three-day spectacle of cringe that will live in football lore for a long time, University of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders fell from a potential top-five overall selection on Thursday to the fifth round on Saturday in an excruciating slide that had his supporters fuming and detractors laughing. The Cleveland Browns finally ended Sanders’ misery with the No. 144 selection. In this analysis, The Associated Press examines some of the potential reasons for Sanders’ free fall, using the quarterback’s own words, his father’s comments, the analysis of pundits and his on-the-field performance.

